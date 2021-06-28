News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Aussie, Kiwi, Loonie, Gold & Oil
2021-06-28 15:00:00
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Rangebound Ahead of June US NFP
2021-06-27 16:00:00
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Aussie, Kiwi, Loonie, Gold & Oil
2021-06-28 15:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Hit $74 ahead of OPEC+ Meeting on Demand Optimism
2021-06-28 06:00:00
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-06-28 05:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Non-Farm Payrolls, Crude Oil, OPEC+
2021-06-27 16:00:00
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Aussie, Kiwi, Loonie, Gold & Oil
2021-06-28 15:00:00
Gold Price Susceptible to NFP Report amid Looming Fed Exit Strategy
2021-06-28 14:00:00
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Aussie, Kiwi, Loonie, Gold & Oil
2021-06-28 15:00:00
British Pound Price Outlook: Unfazed by Political Rout, GBP/USD Picking Up Bullish Momentum
2021-06-28 08:00:00
USD/JPY Setup: Bullish Breakout Contingent on NFP Data
2021-06-28 14:17:00
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Rangebound Ahead of June US NFP
2021-06-27 16:00:00
  Technical Levels: US #Dollar, #Euro, #Aussie, #Kiwi, #Loonie, #Gold, #Oil & More!! Monthly / Quarter Close, #NFP on tap
  Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.18% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.06% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.02% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.21% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.26% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.27%
  Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -0.02% Germany 30: -0.25% Wall Street: -0.51% FTSE 100: -0.74% France 40: -0.85%
  GBP/USD attempt to recover above 1.39 as momentum builds. The spread of the Delta variant increases the average cases in the UK.
  We are seeing the seasonal constraints on market movement increase, but there are still some impressive moves out there. An unusual stand out from Friday into today is $GBPCAD. An impressively quick range swing
  The economic calendar starts off quiet this week. Not much here that I think can meaningfully move the markets. Perhaps the Fed-speak stirs some rate speculation
  Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.13% Gold: -0.03% Oil - US Crude: -1.44%
  IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.94%, while traders in AUD/JPY are at opposite extremes with 72.51%.
  GOP steering committee opposes debt limit hikes without reform
  Commodities Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.04% Silver: -0.13% Oil - US Crude: -1.23%
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Aussie, Kiwi, Loonie, Gold & Oil

Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Aussie, Kiwi, Loonie, Gold & Oil

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities

US Dollar Breakout Potential – Gold, Bitcoin Range into Key Support – Oil at Resistance

Last week’s pullback from uptrend resistance in the DXY keeps the focus on possible resumption this week with the USD Majors in play heading into the close of the month. Gold prices continue to consolidate just above critical uptrend support and we’re looking for a breakout for guidance in the days ahead. Likewise, Bitcoin remains vulnerable to a deeper washout as the cryptos continue to tread water just above key support into the close of the month. As always, intraday trading conditions become more difficult into the close of the month / quarter with US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) on tap ahead of an extended holiday break- stay nimble. In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the key technical trade levels for US Dollar Index,US Treasuries Yields (US10Y), VIX,EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, NZD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold, Crude Oil (WTI), Bitcoin (BTC/USD), USD/JPY, AUDCAD and GBPCAD.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Economic Calendar - Weekly Event Risk, USD, GBP

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

---Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

