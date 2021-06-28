Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Aussie, Kiwi, Loonie, Gold & Oil

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities

US Dollar Breakout Potential – Gold, Bitcoin Range into Key Support – Oil at Resistance

Last week’s pullback from uptrend resistance in the DXY keeps the focus on possible resumption this week with the USD Majors in play heading into the close of the month. Gold prices continue to consolidate just above critical uptrend support and we’re looking for a breakout for guidance in the days ahead. Likewise, Bitcoin remains vulnerable to a deeper washout as the cryptos continue to tread water just above key support into the close of the month. As always, intraday trading conditions become more difficult into the close of the month / quarter with US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) on tap ahead of an extended holiday break- stay nimble. In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the key technical trade levels for US Dollar Index,US Treasuries Yields (US10Y), VIX,EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, NZD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold, Crude Oil (WTI), Bitcoin (BTC/USD), USD/JPY, AUDCAD and GBPCAD.

