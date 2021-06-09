Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Outlook: Bitcoin Post-Collapses Counter-Offensive

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Mid-Week Market Updates: EUR, CAD Look Higher versus USD; Red Flags for Gold Breakout
2021-06-09 15:00:00
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Focus on ECB, US CPI and Brexit Battle
2021-06-09 09:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
ESG Investing: How COVID-19 Has Augmented its Relevance in Financial Markets
2021-06-09 16:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: EIA Inventory Stocks In Focus Following Bullish API Print
2021-06-09 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones in Tight Range, Hang Seng, ASX 200 May Edge Higher
2021-06-09 01:00:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-06-08 21:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold & Silver Price Action Analysis: XAU Holding, XAG Teetering
2021-06-09 12:30:00
Gold Prices Eye $1900 as Chinese PPI Beat Signals Building Price Pressures
2021-06-09 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Mid-Week Market Updates: EUR, CAD Look Higher versus USD; Red Flags for Gold Breakout
2021-06-09 15:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Up Modestly as Haldane Hints at Tapering
2021-06-09 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Mid-Week Market Updates: EUR, CAD Look Higher versus USD; Red Flags for Gold Breakout
2021-06-09 15:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY at Risk Amid Rising Net-Long Bets
2021-06-09 05:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • #Bitcoin Outlook: $BTCUSD Post-Collapses Counter-Offensive - https://t.co/KrHEDqG2ZB https://t.co/3lDkPQPef8
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.91% Gold: -0.06% Oil - US Crude: -0.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/QA9RQzqKYY
  • The AB=CD pattern is simple once you know how to spot it and draw the proper Fibonacci retracements. Make your trading strategy as simple as ABCD here: https://t.co/AKmlmaAZBS https://t.co/Y8NGElQfOA
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in USD/CHF are long at 80.87%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 74.03%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/3nxuJUUTh4
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.10% FTSE 100: -0.05% France 40: -0.07% Germany 30: -0.10% Wall Street: -0.16% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/xubLmwW19v
  • NY Fed accepts $502.9 billion in daily reverse repo operation, highest total ever $USD $DXY
  • SEC Chair Gensler: I have asked workers to come up with rules to ensure that exchanges and brokers compete fairly
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in USD/CHF are long at 81.24%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 73.82%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/vzbHccaXzi
  • SEC Chair Gensler: A broad review is being undertaken of the stock market structure
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.80% Gold: -0.08% Oil - US Crude: -0.56% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/hsDIs5mtQs
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Outlook: Bitcoin Post-Collapses Counter-Offensive

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Outlook: Bitcoin Post-Collapses Counter-Offensive

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Bitcoin Technical Price Outlook: BTC/USD Trade Levels

Advertisement

Bitcoin prices plummeted a staggering 53% from the record highs in April with the sell-off responding to downtrend support. Yesterday marked the third test of this critical support zone and while the broader outlook remains ominous from a technical backdrop, the immediate decline may be vulnerable here with the bears at risk in the near-term. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the BTC/USD technical price charts. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Bitcoin setup and more.

Bitcoin Price Chart – BTC/USD Daily

Bitcoin Price Chart - BTC/USD Daily - Bitcoin Trade Outlook - Crypto Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros (log scale), Technical Strategist; Bitcoin on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: In last month’s Crypto Price Outlook we noted that Bitcoin had broken below a critical support barrier at, “40667-41929 with the move also taking out the 200-day moving average for the first time since April 2020 and marking the largest single-day range (ATR) in BTC/USD . The sell-off was halted in early US Trade at the 1.618% extension / 2021 low-day close at 30655-32005 – this support zone remains critical. Likely to see some chop here in the days ahead with bearish invalidation now lowered to the median-line / 40667-41930.” Over the past three weeks since, Bitcoin has tested the bounds of this key range four times with price reversing just pips ahead 30655. BTC/USD is up more than 10% off the lows already and keeps the broader focus on this critical range break.

Bitcoin Price Chart – BTC/USD 240min

Bitcoin Price Chart - BTC/USD 240min - Bitcoin Trade Outlook - Crypto Technical Forecast

Notes: A closer look at Bitcoin price action shows BTC/USD trading within the confines of an descending pitchfork formation extending off yearly highs. Yesterday’s rebound off the lower parallel has Bitcoin targeting initial resistance at the June Open at 37280 with the objective monthly opening-range highs just beyond at 39490. Broader bearish invalidation remains with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the yearly-to-date 2021 range / 200day moving average at 41930. Initial support steady at the yearly low-day close at 32005 with a break below 30655 needed to mark resumption of the broader downtrend towards subsequent support objective at the 2021 yearly open 28999 and the 61.8% retracement of the 2020 rally / yearly opening-range low at 27169/734.

Bottom line: Bitcoin has rebounded off confluence downtrend support- the immediate focus is on this recovery. From at trading standpoint, look for topside exhaustion ahead of 39490 IF price is indeed heading lower with a break / close below 30655 needed to mark resumption. Ultimately, a breach / close above 41930 would be needed to validate a broader reversal pattern with such a scenario exposing downtrend resistance, currently near ~45500.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

---

Active Technical Setups

- Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold & Silver Price Action Analysis: XAU Holding, XAG Teetering
Gold & Silver Price Action Analysis: XAU Holding, XAG Teetering
2021-06-09 12:30:00
USD/CAD Technical Outlook: ‘Boring’ Price Action to End Soon
USD/CAD Technical Outlook: ‘Boring’ Price Action to End Soon
2021-06-08 13:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Top Struggling to Find Follow-Through?
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Top Struggling to Find Follow-Through?
2021-06-08 04:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Aiming Higher after Retesting Bull Flag Breakout - Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: Aiming Higher after Retesting Bull Flag Breakout - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-06-07 19:06:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin