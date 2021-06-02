Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD at Support- Loonie Breakout Imminent

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, & NZD
2021-06-02 16:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-06-02 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Bullish Triangle & Multi-Decade Trendline Breakout in Progress
2021-06-02 18:27:00
Crude Oil Prices Hit 2-Year Highs on Upbeat Demand Outlook, Falling Stockpiles
2021-06-02 05:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: Small-Cap Rally as Reddit Trading Frenzy Returns?
2021-06-02 01:00:00
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Pare Gains on Soft ISM Manufacturing PMI
2021-06-01 14:45:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, & NZD
2021-06-02 16:00:00
Gold & Silver Price Action Analysis: Levels and Lines to Watch
2021-06-02 12:35:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, & NZD
2021-06-02 16:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-06-02 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, & NZD
2021-06-02 16:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-06-02 16:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • All the credit went to the meme stocks today, but take a look at the liquid EM FX segment. Big bearish stretch for $USDZAR (South African Rand), $USDBRL (Brazilian Real) is down 4.8% in 6 straight sessions and $USDTRY is wavering on sealing the deal on its record high breakout
  • Bitcoin trades between resistance at $43,000 and support at $30,000. Get your $btc market update from @PeterHanksFX here:https://t.co/zi41WGttml https://t.co/3qec7rvyk0
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.30% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.14% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.02% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.07% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.08% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.30% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/kYOKvmckTX
  • EU mulls carbon levy on cement, steel, electricity imports -BBG $EUR #Euro
  • US API Stock Changes: #Crude -5.360M #Cushing +0.741M #Gasoline +2.510M #Distillate +1.585M #OOTT #Oil $CL_F
  • For context, this facility was closed on 31 Dec 2020. The Fed also notes that SMCCF portfolio sales will be gradual and orderly, and will aim to minimize the potential for any adverse impact on market functioning.
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.01% Gold: 0.43% Oil - US Crude: -0.04% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/9tOF17FqOb
  • Fed to unwind its pandemic corporate credit facility by year end, which held $13.7-billion worth of assets as of 30 April. $USD $DXY $SPX
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in USD/CAD are long at 80.01%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 74.90%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/fANHzPL81T
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.08% FTSE 100: 0.04% Wall Street: 0.01% US 500: 0.01% France 40: -0.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/a8XaN8PJgS
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD at Support- Loonie Breakout Imminent

Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD at Support- Loonie Breakout Imminent

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Canadian Dollar Technical Price Outlook: Near-term Trade Levels

  • Canadian Dollar updated technical trade levels – Daily & Intraday Charts
  • USD/CAD bears stall at major support hurdle- Loonie contraction persists
  • Breakout of near-term consolidation imminent – support at 1.20, resistance / near-term bearish invalidation 1.2144
Advertisement

The Canadian Dollar is in an epic battle against the US Dollar with USD/CAD consolidating around a critical technical support confluence for the past two-weeks. While the broader outlook remains tilted to the downside, the immediate decline may yet be vulnerable here and we‘re on breakout watch heading into the close of the week with key US / Canada employment data on tap Friday. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the USD/CAD price charts. Review my latest Strategy Webinarfor an in-depth breakdown of this Loonie technical setup and more.

Canadian Dollar Price Chart – USD/CAD Daily

Canadian Dollar Price Chart - USD/CAD Daily - Loonie Trade Outlook - USDCAD Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; USD/CAD on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: In my last Canadian Dollar Price Outlook we noted that USD/CAD was, “is in consolidation just above confluence support. From at trading standpoint, look to reduce short-exposure / lower protective stops on another test of key support at 1.2048/61- the focus remains on a breakout for guidance with the broader decline at risk awhile above these lows.” Multiple attempts to break lower over the past week have failed with price continuing to contract around this key support zone.

Initial daily resistance stands with the March 2020 trendline / weekly swing highs at 1.2143; a topside breach / close above is needed to suggest a larger recovery is underway towards the 2018 swing low at 1.2247- look for a larger reaction there IF reached for guidance. A downside break of this consolidation would likely fuel another bout of accelerated losses for the greenback with such a scenario exposing subsequent support objectives at the May 2015 low at 1.1919 and the lower parallels near the 1.18-handle.

Canadian Dollar Price Chart – USD/CAD 240min

Canadian Dollar Price Chart - USD/CAD 240min - Loonie Trade Outlook - USDCAD Technical Forecast

Notes: A closer look at Loonie price action shows USD/CAD continuing to contract around confluence support at 1.2048/61 – a region defined by the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the 2011 ascent and the 2017 low. A break / close below this formation at the 1.20-handle is needed to fuel the next leg lower. A topside breach exposes 1.2203 and 1.2247/54.

Bottom line: USD/CAD remains in consolidation just above confluence support. From at trading standpoint, be on the lookout for an early-month breakout for guidance with a close below 1.20 needed mark resumption of the broader Canadian Dollar rally. Keep in mind we get the release of US Non-Farm Payroll (NFP) and Canada employment on Friday morning – expect volatility & stay nimble into the releases. Review my latest Canadian Dollar Weekly Price Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term USD/CAD technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Canadian Dollar Trader Sentiment – USD/CAD Price Chart

Canadian Dollar Trader Sentiment - USD/CAD Price Chart - Loonie Trade Outlook - USDCAD Retail Positioning
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long USD/CAD - the ratio stands at +4.14 (80.54% of traders are long) – typically bearish reading
  • Long positions are4.87% lower than yesterday and 2.16% higher from last week
  • Short positions are 9.94% higher than yesterday and 6.84% lower from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to fall. Traders are less net-long than yesterday but more net-long from last week. The combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a further mixed USD/CAD trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.

---

Key US / Canada Data Releases

Key US / Canada Data Releases - USD/CAD Economic Calendar - Loonie Weekly Event Risk- NFP, Canada Employment on Tap

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Technical Setups

- Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Price Forecast: Bullish Triangle & Multi-Decade Trendline Breakout in Progress
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Bullish Triangle & Multi-Decade Trendline Breakout in Progress
2021-06-02 18:27:00
Gold & Silver Price Action Analysis: Levels and Lines to Watch
Gold & Silver Price Action Analysis: Levels and Lines to Watch
2021-06-02 12:35:00
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: Kiwi Grinds at Resistance- NZD/USD Levels
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: Kiwi Grinds at Resistance- NZD/USD Levels
2021-06-01 19:00:00
Silver Price Forecast: After Highest Weekly Close of 2021, Highs in Sight - Levels for XAG/USD
Silver Price Forecast: After Highest Weekly Close of 2021, Highs in Sight - Levels for XAG/USD
2021-06-01 14:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Mixed