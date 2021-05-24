News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Technical Levels for US Dollar, USD/CAD, Gold, Bitcoin, Oil & SPX500
2021-05-24 16:00:00
Canadian Dollar Positioning Looking Stretched, EUR/USD Bulls Rising - COT Report
2021-05-24 13:00:00
Technical Levels for US Dollar, USD/CAD, Gold, Bitcoin, Oil & SPX500
2021-05-24 16:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: EUR/USD, Gold, Oil, Bitcoin, Dow, DAX, Inflation, RBNZ
2021-05-24 11:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: EUR/USD, Gold, Oil, Bitcoin, Dow, DAX, Inflation, RBNZ
2021-05-24 11:00:00
Dow Jones, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: Strong PMI Data Buoys Markets
2021-05-24 01:00:00
Technical Levels for US Dollar, USD/CAD, Gold, Bitcoin, Oil & SPX500
2021-05-24 16:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: EUR/USD, Gold, Oil, Bitcoin, Dow, DAX, Inflation, RBNZ
2021-05-24 11:00:00
Technical Levels for US Dollar, USD/CAD, Gold, Bitcoin, Oil & SPX500
2021-05-24 16:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Bulls Persist, EUR/GBP Upside Risks Rising
2021-05-24 08:05:00
Technical Levels for US Dollar, USD/CAD, Gold, Bitcoin, Oil & SPX500
2021-05-24 16:00:00
USD/JPY Attempts to Reverse Ahead of Monthly Low with US PCE on Tap
2021-05-24 14:00:00
Technical Levels for US Dollar, USD/CAD, Gold, Bitcoin, Oil & SPX500

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities

US Dollar Straddles 2021 Yearly Open - Gold Bulls Struggle at Resistance as Bitcoin Bounces

The US Dollar sell-off has stalled around the objective yearly open with the index contracting just above the February swing lows on building momentum divergence. In fact, there are numerous divergent signals emerging across the majors with prices coiling within the May opening ranges for Aussie, Kiwi and the Japanese Yen. This week will be especially important for Gold prices as the rally continues to contract within the May 19th doji range – we’re on breakout watch for guidance as XAU/USD struggles into uptrend resistance. In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the key technical trade levels for US Treasuries Yields (US10Y), US Dollar Index, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold, Oil (WTI), SPX, Bitcoin (BTC/USD),AUD/USD, NZD/USD, USD/JPY, and USD/CHF.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Key Event Risk This Week

Key Event Risk this Week - USD NZD Economic Calendar - Key Data Releases

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

---Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

