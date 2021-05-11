S&P 500 Price Outlook: Bull-Market Correction or More? CPI on Tap

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-05-11 16:20:00
DAX, EUR Update - Reflation Trade Back On After Nasdaq Meltdown, USD Attempting Comeback
2021-05-11 08:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Eyes EIA Report as Pipeline Shutdown, India Fog Outlook
2021-05-11 03:00:00
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & Oil
2021-05-10 15:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-05-10 21:30:00
Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-05-10 20:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook Turns to Fedspeak After Consumer Inflation Expectations Jitter
2021-05-11 06:00:00
Gold Forecast: Gold Volatility Surging as Real Yields Tumble
2021-05-10 22:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-05-11 16:20:00
British Pound May Extend Sharp Rise with Queen's Speech in Focus
2021-05-11 07:08:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Pares Post-NFP Decline as US Treasury Yields Recover
2021-05-10 19:00:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Chinese, German, US Inflation Rates; Banxico Rate Decision; US Retail Sales
2021-05-10 19:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • White House: - We take the possibility of inflation very seriously - According to economists, there may be a transitory impact
  • @JohnKicklighter doesnt/didn’t Zuck personally hunt/kill all the meat he eats/ate? Not a good historical precedent for that goat
  • That's a stretch. Read a story that Mark Zuckerberg named his goat 'Bitcoin' and the coin's traders are treating that as an endorsement...
  • US Dollar Index (DXY) failed last week at important resistance. Burst lower puts it in position to sail towards 2018 lows. Get your $USD market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here:https://t.co/MvfsVis9AA https://t.co/GUpgmeFOdo
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.94% Gold: -0.04% Oil - US Crude: -0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/lcqwW08cch
  • The BOE and the ECB won’t meet again for six weeks. Nevertheless, speculation around what they may do next continues to drive markets. Get your market update from @CVecchioFX here:https://t.co/Nmxg4Vsr5L https://t.co/PewJ6S9oT9
  • Fed's Harker: - The Fed has the tools to deal with rising inflation - Inflation expectations are not unanchored
  • Fed's Harker: -Prior to raising the Fed Funds Rate, the Fed will reduce asset purchases - Before we talk about tapering, let's see how the labor market heals
  • RT @RiskReversal: Check it out, on this week's @macrosetup @GuyAdami is bestowed a new nickname, one which I think has the potential to s…
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 89.43%, while traders in GBP/JPY are at opposite extremes with 68.71%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/7kkHhQN06H
S&P 500 Price Outlook: Bull-Market Correction or More? CPI on Tap

S&P 500 Price Outlook: Bull-Market Correction or More? CPI on Tap

Michael Boutros, Strategist

S&P 500 Index Technical Price Outlook: SPX500 Near-term Trade Levels

Advertisement

The S&P 500 Index has been trading within the confines of a massive multi-month expansionary range with price turning from the upper bounds on building momentum divergence yesterday. Is this just a pullback or the start of something larger? The battle lines are drawn heading into key US inflation data tomorrow. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the SPX500 price charts. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this SPX500 technical setup and more.

S&P 500 Price Chart – SPX500 Daily

S&P 500 Price Chart - SPX500 Daily - SPX Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; S&P 500 Index on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: The S&P 500 marked an outside-day reversal off fresh record highs yesterday – a feat achieved three times this year. In fact, all five of the previous instances of outside-day reversals in the index did extend lower with an average decline of ~4% before resumption. The decline has already marked a sell-off of more than 3.1% in early US trade on Tuesday with the immediate focus on today’s close with respect to the March trendline. Initial daily support rests at 4120 - a break / close below would suggest a larger correction is underway with such a scenario exposing the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at 4023.

S&P 500 Price Chart – SPX500 120min

S&P 500 Price Chart - SPX500 120min - SPX Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Notes: A closer look at S&P 500 price action shows the index trading within the confines of a descending pitchfork formation extending off the highs with the 25% parallel converging on near-term support here at the late-April swing low / Mary opening-range low at 4120/29 – looking for possible inflection here. Initial resistance stands at the high-day close at 4183 with near-term bearish invalidation at 4219. A break lower from here would keep the focus on the lower parallel / 4067/79 and 4023- both regions of interest for possible downside exhaustion IF reached.

Bottom line: The S&P 500 registered an outside-day reversal off uptrend resistance this week and threatens a larger pullback in price while within this near-term formation. From at trading standpoint, look for possible topside exhaustion ahead of the upper parallels on recoveries IF price is heading lower on this stretch – ultimately a larger pullback may offer more favorable opportunities close to uptrend support with a breach above the April high at 4219 exposing the record highs at 4245 and beyond.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

S&P 500 Trader Sentiment – SPX500 Price Chart

S&P 500 Trader Sentiment - SPX500 Price Chart - SPX Retail Positioning - Technical Forecast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-short the index - the ratio stands at -1.47 (40.51% of traders are long) – typically bullishreading
  • Long positions are13.22% higher than yesterday and 2.97% higher from last week
  • Short positions are 8.57% lower than yesterday and 13.50% lower from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests SPX prices may continue to rise. Yet traders are less net-short than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current S&P 500 price trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders remain net-short.

---

Key US Data Releases

Key US Data Releases - USD Economic Calendar - SPX500 Event Risk Ahead - Inflation in Focus

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Technical Setups

- Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Flirting with 2017 Swing Low
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Flirting with 2017 Swing Low
2021-05-11 18:45:00
DAX 30 & CAC 40 Technical Forecast: At Risk of Snapping Support
DAX 30 & CAC 40 Technical Forecast: At Risk of Snapping Support
2021-05-11 12:30:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD May Plunge- Loonie Breakout Levels
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD May Plunge- Loonie Breakout Levels
2021-05-10 17:30:00
Chinese Yuan Technical Analysis: EUR/CNH, USD/CNH Rates Outlook
Chinese Yuan Technical Analysis: EUR/CNH, USD/CNH Rates Outlook
2021-05-10 17:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bearish