Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Plunges into Multi-Month Support

EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - May 2021: Sell in May and Go Away? Not for USD, Stocks
2021-05-04 14:00:00
EUR/USD Price Forecast - The Argument for The Euro Bear
2021-05-04 12:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Crude Oil Price Outlook: OPEC Commentary, EU Summer Travel Ban Lift Eyed
2021-05-04 03:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Consolidate as Demand from Japan and India Falls
2021-05-03 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-05-03 21:00:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-05-03 20:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - May 2021: Sell in May and Go Away? Not for USD, Stocks
2021-05-04 14:00:00
Market Sentiment: Gold, Bitcoin and Ether in Focus | Webinar
2021-05-04 11:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - May 2021: Sell in May and Go Away? Not for USD, Stocks
2021-05-04 14:00:00
GBP/USD Bulls At Risk From Macro Shock, JPY Short Covering - COT Report
2021-05-04 11:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
USD/JPY Rate Recovery Removes Threat of Head-and-Shoulders Formation
2021-05-04 15:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - May 2021: Sell in May and Go Away? Not for USD, Stocks
2021-05-04 14:00:00
Real Time News
  • White House Press Secretary Psaki says that the Biden Administration takes inflation concerns seriously and agrees with Treasury Secretary Yellen's comment earlier that rates may need to rise $DXY $NDX $TNX
  • Australian #Dollar Outlook: $AUDUSD Plunges into Multi-Month Support - #Aussie Levels - https://t.co/S6VAf72tbN https://t.co/px1AYWDA1I
  • SF Fed's Daly: - We're a long way from reaching jobs, price goals - A little inflation would be good for us - Sees inflation spurt as being transitory
  • we've got some movement to work with today... webinar starting right now. topics up for discussion 1) what's changed, and why are stocks backing down? 2) how transitory is transitory, looking at corn, lumber, copper 3) fx setups across the $usd https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/643096611 https://t.co/TJursAKFZG
  • An Update on the $BTCUSD levels discussed on Monday. . Support 53002, 51376/586 Critical. Key resistance steady at 58029/728... #Bitcoin https://t.co/uQjgIFkiY8
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 89.46%, while traders in AUD/JPY are at opposite extremes with 70.10%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/HzWDvoj99G
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.84% Gold: -0.94% Silver: -2.00% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/m2MXqeYQdB
  • ...here is the long-term / big-picture context of the concentrated tech outperformance presented by the $NDX to $SPX ratio. We have overtaken the Dot-com peak in 2000, but look how rapid the rise to that peak was https://t.co/YwhIYprlQJ
  • Tech stocks, which have held an even more rarified status within outperforming US equities, are absorbing a serious body blow today. The $NDX to $SPX ratio threatening the lower bounds of a 10-month congestion following a multi-year charge https://t.co/UIqXoLLVRo
  • Atlanta Fed GDPNow estimates Q2 US GDP at 13.6% from 13.2%
Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Plunges into Multi-Month Support

Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Plunges into Multi-Month Support

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Australian Dollar Technical Price Outlook: Near-term Trade Levels

  • Australian Dollar technical trade level update – Daily & Intraday Charts
  • AUD/USD approaches multi-week range / slope support
  • Near-term support 7700, 7675(key) – resistance / bearish invalidation 7770
The Australian Dollar is on defensive against the US Dollar post-RBA with AUD/USD down more than 0.7% in early US trade. The decline takes Aussie with in striking range of key support at multi-week range lows and we’re looking for possible price inflection here early in the month. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the AUD/USD technical price charts. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Aussie setup and more.

Australian Dollar Price Chart – AUD/USD Daily

Australian Dollar Price Chart - AUD/USD Daily - Aussie Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; AUD/USD on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: In last month’s Australian Dollar Price Outlook we noted that the AUD/USD, “breakout is now approaching initial uptrend resistance objectives. From a trading standpoint, look to reduce long-exposure / raise protective stops on a stretch towards the upper parallel / 7800 – an area of interest for possible price inflection / exhaustion IF reached.” Aussie registered an intraday high at 7817 before faltering with the pullback now testing multi-week range support at the 7701/08 technical confluence- a region defined by the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the April range and the objective 2021 yearly open. Note that that multi-month trendline support rests just lower and a break / close below would be needed to suggest a larger turn is underway. Key resistance steady at the 2018 yearly open / 61.8% retracement of the yearly range at 7801/25.

Australian Dollar Price Chart – AUD/USD 120min

Australian Dollar Price Chart - AUD/USD 120min - Aussie Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Notes: A closer look at Aussie price action shows AUD/USD trading within the confines of a descending pitchfork formation extending off the April highs with the weekly opening-range taking shape just above the 77-handle. Initial resistance stands at 7757 with near-term bearish invalidation now lowered to the 7771. A break lower from here would expose subsequent support objectives at the 50% retracement / median-line at ~7675 backed by the 61.8% retracement at 7641- look for a larger reaction there IF reached.

Bottom line: The Australian Dollar is testing the lower-bounds of a multi-week price range with the monthly opening-range taking shape just above slope support- we’re on breakout watch. From at trading standpoint, a good zone to reduce short exposure / lower protective stops – be on the lookout for topside exhaustion ahead of the upper parallel IF price is indeed heading lower with a break / close below 7675 needed to mark resumption of the late-April sell-off. Review my latest Australian Dollar Weekly Price Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term AUD/USD technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Australian Dollar Trader Sentiment – AUD/USD Price Chart

Australian Dollar Trader Sentiment - AUD/USD Price Chart - Aussie Retail Positioning - Technical Outlook
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-short AUD/USD - the ratio stands at -1.18 (45.84% of traders are long) – neutral reading
  • Long positions are 10.23% lower than yesterday and 15.46% higher from last week
  • Short positions are14.13% higher than yesterday and 17.56% lower from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to rise. Traders are more net-short than yesterday but less net-short from last week. The combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a further mixed AUD/USD trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.

Key Australia / US Data Releases

Key Australia / US Data Releases - AUD/USD Economic Calendar - Aussie Event Risk

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Technical Setups

- Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

