News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2021-04-19 19:30:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: New Zealand, Canada, & UK Inflation Rates; BOC & ECB Rate Decisions
2021-04-19 17:40:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Crude Oil Price Outlook: Breakout Eyes Resistance- Bulls at Risk
2021-04-19 18:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Retreat after Big Rally as Traders Await Fresh Catalysts
2021-04-19 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones May Aim Higher, Backed by Earnings and Robust Data
2021-04-18 12:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-04-17 11:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels for US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2021-04-19 14:46:00
Gold Price Forecast: Double Bottom Breakout Faces First Test - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-04-19 14:15:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2021-04-19 19:30:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: New Zealand, Canada, & UK Inflation Rates; BOC & ECB Rate Decisions
2021-04-19 17:40:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels for US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2021-04-19 14:46:00
USD/JPY At Risk of Falling Below 108.00 as US Dollar Continues to Slide
2021-04-19 14:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.08% Gold: -0.32% Silver: -0.55% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/BJga7KvgMr
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.55%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 80.61%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/uK7z1OwAvN
  • IBM Q1 2021 Earnings: - Revenue: $17.73B (est: $17.32B) - Operating EPS: $1.77 (est: $1.65) ***Reaffirms FY Outlook*** $IBM
  • Now in the second half of April, the economic calendar brings forth several data releases and events that historically invite more volatility to FX markets. Get your market update from @CVecchioFX here:https://t.co/xLBEt5Zc6R https://t.co/BCl4qNpFlm
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.02% US 500: 0.02% Germany 30: -0.03% FTSE 100: -0.08% France 40: -0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/yGpQEAhfhB
  • US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2021/04/19/US-Dollar-USD-Price-Action-Setups-EUR-USD-EURUSD-GBP-USD-GBPUSD.html $USD $EURUSD $GBPUSD https://t.co/Jyr7pfHhdH
  • RT @CGasparino: BREAKING -- @JoeBiden Admin is in the early stages of developing a regulatory approach to the booming crypto biz, sources t…
  • The US Dollar is in correction within the yearly uptrend with the decline now eyeing initial support objectives just lower. Get your $USD technical analysis from @MBForex here:https://t.co/QLdiJa8z7v https://t.co/95rBic2Ke8
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.03% Gold: -0.29% Silver: -0.57% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/nj9OGkvt7a
  • The Dollar ($DXY) has cleared both its 50-day SMA and the midpoint of the 2021 range. What has greater pull: its roll as wayward safe haven (vs inverted $SPX) or the recent fade in returns (US 10yr). The 20-day correlation to both approximately ~0.8, strong https://t.co/1dteHRggua
WTI Crude Oil Price Outlook: Breakout Eyes Resistance- Bulls at Risk

WTI Crude Oil Price Outlook: Breakout Eyes Resistance- Bulls at Risk

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Crude Oil Technical Forecast: WTI Weekly Trade Levels

Advertisement

Oil prices have surged more than 11% off the March low with a breakout of a multi-month downtrend taking WTI into initial resistance targets. While the broader outlook remains constructive, the immediate advance may be vulnerable in the days ahead below this threshold. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the oil price weekly chart. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this crude oil price setup and more.

Starts in:
Live now:
Apr 21
( 13:04 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Mid-Week Market Updates Featuring Michael Boutros, Strategist
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Crude Oil Price Chart – WTI Daily

Crude Oil Price Chart - WTI Daily - USOil Trade Outlook - CL Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; Crude Oil (WTI) on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: A breach above the March trendline/ April opening-range last week shifted the focus higher in crude prices with the rally extending into key confluence resistance at 63.85-64.55 – a region defined by the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement and the yearly high-day reversal close. We’re looking for possible inflection off this zone with a breach / close above needed to keep the immediate advance viable towards the 2019 high-week close / 2021 high close at 66.14/26.

Crude Oil Price Chart – WTI 120min

Crude Oil Price Chart - WTI 120min - USOil Trade Outlook - CL Technical Forecast

Notes: A closer look at Crude price action shows WTI trading within the confines of a modified-ascending pitchfork formation extending off the March low with the median further highlighting resistance into the 63.85-64.55 zone. Initial support at 62.60 backed by 61.33 – look for downside exhaustion ahead of this zone IF oil prices are indeed heading higher. Broader bullish invalidation now raised to the 61.8% retracement / 2018 open at 59.77-60.06. A breach higher from here keeps the focus on subsequent resistance objectives at 65.71-66.26 – look for a larger reaction there IF reached.

Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Download our latest Crude Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

Bottom line: The crude oil rally may be vulnerable in the days ahead as price extends into the first major resistance zone. From a trading standpoint, a good region to reduce long-exposure / raise protective stops – look for possible downside exhaustion ahead of the lower parallel with a breach / close above 64.55 needed to mark resumption of the monthly rally. Ultimately, a close below the objective monthly open at 59.42 would be considered terminal for this advance. Review my latest Crude Oil Weekly Price Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term technical trading levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Crude Oil Trader Sentiment – WTI Price Chart

Crude Oil Trader Sentiment - WTI Price Chart - USOil Retail Positioning - CL Technical Outlook
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long crude oil - the ratio stands at +1.37 (57.74% of traders are long) – typically bearish reading
  • Long positions are unchanged than yesterday and 11.38% lower from last week
  • Short positions areunchanged than yesterday and 17.30% higher from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Oil - US Crude prices may continue to fall. Yet trader are more net-short than last week and the combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a further mixed Oil - US Crude trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.
Oil - US Crude Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 0% 0% 0%
Weekly -10% 27% 2%
Learn how shifts in Oil retail positioning impact trend
Get My Guide

---

Active Technical Setups

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Learn how to Trade with Confidence - Free Trading Guide
Get My Guide

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: Double Bottom Breakout Faces First Test - Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: Double Bottom Breakout Faces First Test - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-04-19 14:15:00
US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Poised for Yearly Lows at Some Point
US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Poised for Yearly Lows at Some Point
2021-04-19 12:30:00
Euro May Turn Lower vs. US Dollar as Upswing Falters Below 1.20
Euro May Turn Lower vs. US Dollar as Upswing Falters Below 1.20
2021-04-19 05:07:00
GBP Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Charts Looking Increasingly Bullish
GBP Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Charts Looking Increasingly Bullish
2021-04-16 13:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude