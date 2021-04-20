News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-04-20 15:40:00
2021-04-20 15:40:00
Euro Outlook - EUR/USD Breakout But Sustained Rally May Prove Difficult
2021-04-20 09:13:00
2021-04-20 09:13:00
Crude Oil Prices Drop as US Push Through With Anti-OPEC Bill
2021-04-20 16:20:00
2021-04-20 16:20:00
Crude Oil Prices Look to US Inventory Data for Diretion
2021-04-20 06:00:00
2021-04-20 06:00:00
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-04-20 12:00:00
2021-04-20 12:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Q1 Earnings Take Centre-Stage
2021-04-20 07:00:00
2021-04-20 07:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Breakout Stalls at Trend Resistance
2021-04-20 15:30:00
2021-04-20 15:30:00
Market Sentiment Webinar: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and Gold in Focus
2021-04-20 11:30:00
2021-04-20 11:30:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-04-20 15:40:00
2021-04-20 15:40:00
Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, What to Watch Following Big Pop
2021-04-20 12:30:00
2021-04-20 12:30:00
Dollar Breaks USDJPY and GBPUSD Technical Barriers, Earnings and Dogecoin on Deck
2021-04-20 03:30:00
2021-04-20 03:30:00
Technical Levels for US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2021-04-19 14:46:00
2021-04-19 14:46:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Breakout Stalls at Trend Resistance

Gold Price Outlook: Gold Breakout Stalls at Trend Resistance

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Gold Technical Price Outlook: XAU/USD Near-term Trade Levels

  • Gold price updated technical trade levels – Daily & Intraday Charts
  • XAU/USD breakout testing confluent trend resistance into 1785- constructive above 1720
  • New to Gold Trading? Get started with this Free How to Trade Gold -Beginners Guide
Gold prices have surged more than 6.2% off the March lows with a breakout in XAU/USD now probing more confluent uptrend resistance. While the broader outlook remains constructive, the immediate advance may be vulnerable in the days ahead as the bulls risk near-term price exhaustion. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the XAU/USD technical charts heading into the April opening-range. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this gold technical setup and more.

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Daily

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Daily - GLD Trade Outlook - GC Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; Gold on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: In my last Gold Price Outlook we highlighted the threat of a larger XAU/USD breakout into the April open while noting that, “Key resistance objectives remain at the 1764/67 Fibonacci confluence with a breach / close above the February opening-range lows at 1785 needed to suggest a more significant reversal is underway.” The gold rally pressed higher in the following days with price registering a high at 1790 yesterday before exhausting into confluent trend resistance.

The immediate focus is on the break of the 1764-1785 range with the bulls vulnerable while below the upper parallel. Daily support rests at the median-line with bullish invalidation now raised to the 61.8% retracement at 1720. A topside breach / close above the weekly opening-range highs would be needed to mark resumption of the monthly uptrend towards the 100% extension at 1804- look for a larger reaction there for guidance.

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD 240min

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD 240min - GLD Trade Outlook - GC Technical Forecast

Notes: A closer look at Gold price action shows XAU/USD continuing to trade within the confines of the ascending pitchfork formation we’ve been tracking off the March lows with the upper parallel further highlighting confluence resistance at 1785. A break below support here at 1763 would risk a larger correction towards the median-line backed by the March high-close at 1745 and the 50% retracement at 1735- both zones of interest for possible downside exhaustion IF reached.

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Download our latest quarterly Gold Price Forecast
Get My Guide

Bottom line: The gold rally may be vulnerable here into confluent technical resistance at 1785. From a trading standpoint, a good region to reduce long-exposure / raise protective stops – pullbacks should be limited to the lower parallel / 1720 IF price is indeed heading higher with a close above 1804 needed to suggest a more significant low was registered last month / a larger trend reversal is underway. Review my latest Gold Weekly Price Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term XAU/USD technical trading levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Gold Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 0% 0% 0%
Weekly 3% -4% 2%
Learn how shifts in Gold retail positioning impact trend
Get My Guide

---

Active Technical Setups

- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

