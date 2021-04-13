News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Sinking Despite Rising Inflation - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-04-13 15:27:00
EUR Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Short-term Chart Setting Euro Up for a Move
2021-04-13 12:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Break Range on OPEC Update, US CPI Data
2021-04-13 06:00:00
Oil Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-12 17:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Long DJIA on Reflation and Infrastructure: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-04-12 19:30:00
Dow Jones, Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Outlook: Bank Earnings in Focus as US Stocks Hit Records
2021-04-12 01:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Drifts Towards Range Extremes– XAU/USD Levels
2021-04-13 16:45:00
US Dollar Drops, Gold Pops, S&P 500 Whipsaws on US CPI Rise
2021-04-13 13:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Sinking Despite Rising Inflation - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-04-13 15:27:00
British Pound (GBP) Outlook: GBP/USD Strength Likely to Resume
2021-04-13 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Sinking Despite Rising Inflation - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-04-13 15:27:00
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD & Gold
2021-04-12 14:47:00
More View more
Notice

BoE Chief Econimist (Hawk) is to Step Down From BoE After June Meeting

Real Time News
  • US 10yr Treasury yields have fallen further following the strong auction in the 30yr. After hitting a weekly high around 1.70% this morning, yields have dropped to a multi-day low around 1.625%. $USD https://t.co/7rK6uh1uJn
  • US 30yr Treasury auction: - Draw 2.320%, WI 2.338% (prev. 2.295%) - Bid/Cover Ratio: 2.47 (prev. 2.28) 30yr yields tightened to an intraday low following the auction. https://t.co/RbbyJ3A4pZ
  • #Gold Price Forecast: Gold Drifts Towards Range Extremes– $XAUUSD Levels - https://t.co/5UFcmQNpx2 https://t.co/OgP4nFMPG5
  • - Sees inflation slightly exceeding 2% target this year - Don't expect inflation to be running out of control - The Fed has the tools to deal with unwanted higher inflation
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.42%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 75.32%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/4n1rSAR7VD
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 2.20% Oil - US Crude: 0.88% Gold: 0.69% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/eTA7lkr4LN
  • Among the exceptions, Bitcoin continues to power ahead and IG client sentiment data are sending a bearish signal on GBP/JPY. Get your $GBPJPY market update from @MartinSEssex here:https://t.co/YbeAlUh70c https://t.co/QStrfTiK5D
  • - Supply shortages could limit GDP upside - Expecting consumer-price pressures this year - Long-term disinflationary forces should modulate prices
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: 0.27% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.20% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.20% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.15% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.15% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.00% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/SOlcl3sqbU
  • Fed's Barkin: - Hopeful that US is on brink of completing recovery - Expecting "really strong" spring and summer - Real-time indicators suggests US is "in midst of boom" #Fed $USD
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Drifts Towards Range Extremes– XAU/USD Levels

Gold Price Forecast: Gold Drifts Towards Range Extremes– XAU/USD Levels

Michael Boutros, Strategist
Advertisement

Gold prices are virtually unchanged since the start of the week with the XAU/USD recovery losing steam just ahead of the range highs. The focus is on a key resistance just higher with the recent rebound vulnerable while below August 2020 trendline. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the gold weekly charts into the close of the month. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this gold technical setup and more.

Starts in:
Live now:
Apr 19
( 12:04 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Weekly Scalping Webinar
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Weekly

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Weekly - GLD Trade Outlook - GC Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; Gold on Tradingview

Notes: In last month’s Gold Weekly PriceOutlook we noted that, “A rebound off key lateral support leaves gold mid-range here and in a precarious position into the close of the month. From a trading standpoint, our outlook remains unchanged and we’re on the lookout for a possible exhaustion high ahead of 1767.” Gold positioning remains unchanged two-weeks into April trade with a slow grind higher keeping XAU/USD below key resistance here 1763/67.

Initial weekly support rests with the April open 1707 backed by the Fibonacci confluence at 1682/89 and 1649 – a major zone of interest for possible downside exhaustion IF reached. Ultimately a breach / weekly close above the August trendline / 1785 is needed to suggest a more significant low was registered last month with such a scenario exposing the yearly high-week reversal close at 1849.

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Download our latest quarterly Gold Price Forecast
Get My Guide

Bottom line: Gold remains in a range just above the March lows / technical support at 1682/89 with price drifting towards the upper bounds. From a trading standpoint, look to reduce long exposure / raise protective stops on a stretch towards 1763/67 – an area of interest for possible inflection IF reached. Review my latest Gold Price Outlook for a closer look at the near-term XAU/USD technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Gold Trader Sentiment – XAU/USD Price Chart

Gold Trader Sentiment - XAU/USD Price Chart - GLD Retail Positioning - Trade Outlook - GC Technical Forecast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long Gold- the ratio stands at +4.12 (80.49% of traders are long) – typically bearishreading
  • Long positions are0.48% lower than yesterday and 0.98% higher from last week
  • Short positions are4.66% higher than yesterday and 21.98% higher from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. The recent changes in sentiment warn that the current Gold price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.
Gold Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -4% 10% -2%
Weekly 0% 5% 1%
Learn how shifts in Gold retail positioning impact trend
Get My Guide

---

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

- Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Forecast: Sinking Despite Rising Inflation - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
US Dollar Forecast: Sinking Despite Rising Inflation - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-04-13 15:27:00
EUR Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Short-term Chart Setting Euro Up for a Move
EUR Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Short-term Chart Setting Euro Up for a Move
2021-04-13 12:30:00
Sterling Outlook: GBP/USD April Range Set on Support- Cable Levels
Sterling Outlook: GBP/USD April Range Set on Support- Cable Levels
2021-04-12 20:00:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: Aussie Support Grind- AUD/USD Breakout Pending
Australian Dollar Forecast: Aussie Support Grind- AUD/USD Breakout Pending
2021-04-12 17:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish