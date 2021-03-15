News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Bears Stall at Support- FOMC to Drive
2021-03-15 16:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow, Bitcoin, EUR/USD, Fed Update, Stimulus, Yields
2021-03-15 12:30:00
Gold Prices Hold Up, Crude Oil Higher as Yellen Defies Inflation Fears
2021-03-15 05:00:00
Weekly Technical Crude Oil Price Forecast: Ignore Short-term Noise - A Multi-Decade Downtrend is Broken
2021-03-13 15:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow, Bitcoin, EUR/USD, Fed Update, Stimulus, Yields
2021-03-15 12:30:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Wall Street since Jan 06 when Wall Street traded near 30,872.60.
2021-03-15 06:23:00
Gold Price Outlook Mired by Failure to Test March High
2021-03-15 14:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow, Bitcoin, EUR/USD, Fed Update, Stimulus, Yields
2021-03-15 12:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Mixed Ahead of a Big Central Bank Week
2021-03-15 08:07:00
British Pound Technical Forecast: Sterling Rally Fragile into Fed/BoE
2021-03-13 21:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow, Bitcoin, EUR/USD, Fed Update, Stimulus, Yields
2021-03-15 12:30:00
Dow and Nasdaq Divergence, USDJPY Rally Tracking Risk Trends and Fed
2021-03-13 06:10:00
  • The price of gold snaps the series of higher highs and lows from the March low ($1677) as the US 10-Year Treasury yield climbs to a fresh yearly high (1.64%). Get your $XAUUSD market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/yUsWGkgZMs https://t.co/yCiKFFlHLE
  • ECB's Schnabel: - We do not read too much into weekly PEPP purchase data - Extrapolation from weekly data to overall monthly data may lead to misleading conclusions #ECB $EUR
  • $EURCAD hit a fresh one year low today, falling to an intraday low around the 1.4850 level. The pair has been declining since the beginning of the year as oil prices and the Canadian Dollar rise, with the downward trend accelerating in March. $EUR $CAD https://t.co/oFmIo018ND
  • ECB's Centeno: - We are still very far from being out of the woods, need to keep all policies active and in place - Approval of next-gen EU fund is taking longer than we would like, but I believe in the process #ECB $EUR
  • ECB's Centeno: - I do not see yield curve control becoming a key stability instrument in the EU, would not support its strong implementation - Monetary policy is not exhausted yet, especially when used in tandem with fiscal measures #ECB $EUR
  • The EMA reiterates that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine outweigh the risks
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.69%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 76.61%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/X0xgvW9jeF
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.88% Gold: 0.12% Oil - US Crude: -0.69% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/4hc61TSu0o
  • NY Governor Cuomo says very close on legalising Marijuana in New York
  • The US Dollar (DXY) is trying to keep itself in the game for a continued rally, but due to the general downtrend it faces the outlook is a bit uncertain. Get your $USD market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here:https://t.co/ZLO3BDiWDy https://t.co/dkNVkUizG5
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Bears Stall at Support- FOMC to Drive

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Euro Technical Price Outlook: EUR/USD Weekly Trade Levels

  • Euro updated technical trade levels & sentiment – Weekly Chart
  • EUR/USD sell-off halted at technical support- bears vulnerable into FOMC
  • Risk for deeper setback while below the 1.21– Key weekly support at 1.1835, 1.1695
Euro is down nearly 0.25% against the US Dollar into the weekly open with EUR/USD trading just above technical support ahead of this week’s highly anticipated FOMC interest rate decision. Price is precariously positioned here at downtrend support and we’re on the lookout for a breakout in the days ahead to offer further guidance on our near-term directional bias. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the EUR/USD weekly price chart heading into the Fed. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Euro technical setup and more.

Euro Price Chart – EUR/USD Weekly

Euro Price Chart - EUR/USD Weekly - Euro vs US Dollar Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; EUR/USD on Tradingview

Notes: In last month’s Euro Weekly Price Outlookwe highlighted the risk for a deeper correction in EUR/USD while below the yearly high-week close and to be, “on the lookout for topside exhaustion / swing high while below 1.2219 IF price is indeed heading lower with a break / close below 1.1835 needed to suggest a larger reversal is underway.” Price briefly registered an intraday high at 1.2243 into the close of February before reversing sharply lower with the sell-off marking a low precisely at 1.1835 last week – clean moves but what now?

Note that the decline completes two equal legs off the high- this needs to hold IF the correction is complete and keeps the focus on the August high-week reversal close / 100% extension at 1.1835/45. A break / weekly close below this threshold would be needed to suggest a larger correction is underway towards confluence support at the 2020 trendline / 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the 2020 advance at ~1.1695. Initial weekly resistance now stands at 1.2005 with a breach above yearly channel resistance needed to suggest a more significant low is in place.

EUR Forecast
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Download Our Latest Quarterly Euro Price Forecasts!
Get My Guide

Bottom line: Euro has responded to confluence weekly support and the immediate focus is on this range between 1.1845-1.2005 heading into the FOMC this week. From a trading standpoint, a good zone / time to reduce short-exposure / lower protective stops- the risk remains for topside exhaustion ahead of the monthly open at 1.2070 with a break lower exposing 1.1695- look for a larger reaction there IF reached. Ultimately, a deeper pullback may offer more favorable opportunities with a breach above the monthly opening-range highs at 1.2113 needed to mark resumption of the broader uptrend.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Euro Trader Sentiment – EUR/USD Price Chart

Euro Trader Sentiment - EUR/USD Price Chart - Euro vs US Dollar Trade Outlook - Techncial Forecast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-short EUR/USD - the ratio stands at -1.18 (45.86% of traders are long) – neutral reading
  • Long positions are18.71% higher than yesterday and 9.01% lower from last week
  • Short positions are15.97% higher than yesterday and 16.89% higher from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise. Traders are less net-short than yesterday but more net-short from last week and the combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a further mixed EUR/USD trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.
EUR/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 16% 20% 18%
Weekly -10% 22% 5%
Learn how shifts in Euro retail positioning impact trend
Get My Guide

---

Key Eurozone / US Data Releases

Key Eurozone / US Data Releases - EUR/USD Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

