EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Euro (EUR/USD) Price Outlook - Sellers Remain in Control as Support Breaks
2021-03-25 09:39:00
EURUSD Up or Down...Growth, Stimulus and Risk Trends
2021-03-25 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Oil Price Outlook Hinges on OPEC JMMC Meeting amid Rise in US Supply
2021-03-26 14:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Look Past Suez Canal Blockage, Gold May Rise on US PCE Data
2021-03-26 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Dow Jones May Lead Hang Seng, ASX 200 Higher as the Fed Lifts Bank Dividend Restrictions
2021-03-26 01:30:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecast Sours
2021-03-25 12:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Gold Price Technical Forecast: Big Break Awaits as Gold Goes Range
2021-03-26 20:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Look Past Suez Canal Blockage, Gold May Rise on US PCE Data
2021-03-26 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: GBP to Follow the Strong Seasonal Playbook?
2021-03-26 16:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Pushes Higher, EUR/GBP Eyes Multi-Month Lows
2021-03-26 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Rips into Resistance- Bulls Eye 110
2021-03-27 04:00:00
S&P 500 Hits a Record High and USDJPY Tempts a Massive Pattern
2021-03-27 02:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Rips into Resistance- Bulls Eye 110

Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Rips into Resistance- Bulls Eye 110

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Japanese Yen Technical Price Outlook: USD/JPY Weekly Trade Levels

  • Japanese Yen technical trade levels update – Weekly Chart
  • USD/JPY breakout extends into confluent uptrend resistance
  • Constructive while above 107.83 – Key resistance at 109.68/92
The Japanese Yen is down more than 0.7% against the US Dollar this week with the multi-month rally in USD/JPY extending into resistance at nine-month highs. While the broader technical focus remains weighted to the topside, the immediate advance may be vulnerable while below this key threshold and we're looking for possible inflection in the days ahead for guidance. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the USD/JPY weekly price chart heading into tomorrow's highly anticipated FOMC rate decision. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Yen technical setup and more.

Starts in:
Live now:
Mar 29
( 12:03 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 8:30AM EST
Weekly Scalping Webinar
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Japanese Yen Price Chart – USD/JPY Weekly

USD/JPY

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; USD/JPY on Tradingview

Notes:In my last Japanese Yen Weekly Price Outlook we highlighted that the USD/JPY rally was, "testing confluence uptrend resistance – the immediate long-bias may be vulnerable while below 109.68/92… be on the lookout for topside exhaustion into this resistance zone." Price rallied into this threshold on Friday and the focus remains on possible inflection off this zone.

An outside-week reversal into this high suggests the risk for near-term exhaustion with initial weekly support eyed back at the median-line (currently ~108.60s) and the 2017 low-week close at 107.84- a break / close below this threshold would be needed to suggest a more significant high was registered this week. A topside breach here would likely fuel another bout of accelerated gains for the Dollar with such a scenario exposing subsequent resistance objectives at the 2019 / 2020 high-week closes at 111.53/60 and the 61.8% retracement of the late-2016 decline at 111.98.

JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Download our Japanese Yen Trading Forecast!
Get My Guide

For a complete breakdown of Michael's trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Bottom line:The USD/JPY rally has extended into make-or-break resistance here at the 109.68/92 – the immediate advance remains vulnerable while below this threshold near-term. From a trading standpoint, a good zone to reduce long-exposure / raise protective stops – look for downside exhaustion ahead of 107.83 on pullbacks IF price is indeed heading higher with a breach / close above this week's high needed to mark resumption of the broader yearly uptrend. Stay nimble heading into the close of the month / quarter as the risk remains for a larger washout here– ultimately a larger pullback may offer more favorable opportunities closer to trend support.

Japanese Yen Trader Sentiment – USD/JPY Price Chart

Yen sentiment
  A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-short USD/JPY - the ratio stands at -1.33 (42.92% of traders are long) – weak bullish reading
  Long positions are4.28% lower than yesterday and 21.81% higher from last week
  Short positions are 3.65% lower than yesterday and 10.79% lower from last week
  We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to rise. Traders are more net-short than yesterday but less net-short from last week. The combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a further mixed USD/JPY trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.
USD/JPY MIXED
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -9% -2% -5%
Weekly 15% -7% 0%
Learn how shifts in USD/JPY retail positioning impact trend
Get My Guide

Key US / Japan Data Releases

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Michael Boutros
New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Beginners Guide
Get My Guide

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Rates

USD/JPY
Mixed