FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: US Retail Sales; Canada Inflation; BOE & Fed Rate Decisions; Australia Jobs
2021-03-12 22:19:00
EUR/USD Price Breakdown Set to Continue as Germany Warns of Third Pandemic Wave
2021-03-12 12:00:00
Weekly Technical Crude Oil Price Forecast: Ignore Short-term Noise - A Multi-Decade Downtrend is Broken
2021-03-13 15:00:00
Crude Oil Hampered by OPEC Demand Outlook, Gold Price Eyeing PPI Data
2021-03-12 06:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-03-13 08:00:00
Dow and Nasdaq Divergence, USDJPY Rally Tracking Risk Trends and Fed
2021-03-13 06:10:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Hinges on Fed Meeting, Real Yields
2021-03-13 18:00:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-03-12 20:45:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Technical Forecast: Sterling Rally Fragile into Fed/BoE
2021-03-13 21:00:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: US Retail Sales; Canada Inflation; BOE & Fed Rate Decisions; Australia Jobs
2021-03-12 22:19:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and Nasdaq Divergence, USDJPY Rally Tracking Risk Trends and Fed
2021-03-13 06:10:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: US Retail Sales; Canada Inflation; BOE & Fed Rate Decisions; Australia Jobs
2021-03-12 22:19:00
British Pound Technical Forecast: Sterling Rally Fragile into Fed/BoE

British Pound Technical Forecast: Sterling Rally Fragile into Fed/BoE

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Sterling Technical Price Outlook: GBP/USD Weekly Trade Levels

  • Sterling technical trade level update – Weekly Chart
  • GBP/USD rebound keeps monthly opening-range in focus heading into Fed/BoE
  • Key resistance into the 1.43-handle – Support 1.3743, broader bullish invalidation 1.35
The British Pound snapped a two-week losing streak this week with Sterling paring nearly half of the 3.26% decline seen off the February highs. Despite the recent advance, the threat remains for a deeper correction in the days ahead as we look to major event risk on tap next week. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the GBP/USD weekly technical chart heading into the FOMC / BoE interest rate decisions. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Cable trade setup and more.

Starts in:
Live now:
Mar 22
( 12:03 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Weekly Scalping Webinar
Sterling Price Chart - GBP/USD Weekly

GBP/USD Chart

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; GBP/USD on Tradingview

Notes:In my last Sterling Weekly Price Outlook we noted that the GBP/USD, “breakout may be vulnerable in the weeks ahead after reversing sharply off technical uptrend resistance.” The British Pound fell more than 3% off those highs before rebounding this week off former slope resistance extending off the March 2020 highs. Note that a pending support trigger in weekly momentum remains in focus.

Initial literal support steady at 1.3675-1.3743 – look for inflection off this zone with a break / close below keeping the focus on confluence support at the May 2020 trendline / 2017 high-week close at 1.3494(area of interest for possible downside exhaustion IF reached). Initial resistance unchanged at 1.3997 (2018 high-week close) backed by the 2018 high-close / 50% retracement of the 2014 decline at 1.4236-1.4303- a breach / close above this threshold would be needed to mark resumption of the broader advance with such a scenario exposing 1.4377 and longer-term topside objectives into the 100% extension at 1.4745.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Bottom Line:The Sterling correction off the yearly highs may not yet be complete and heading into next week’s FOMC / BoE rate decisions, the focus remains on possible topside exhaustion ahead of the yearly high-day close at 1.4138 IF price is indeed heading lower. Ultimately, a deeper correction may offer more favorable opportunities with a breach / close above the 1.43-handle threatening a much larger Sterling advance.

Recommended by Michael Boutros
Download our latest quarterly GBP/USD Price Forecast
Get My Guide

Sterling Trader Sentiment - GBP/USD Price Chart

  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long GBP/USD - the ratio stands at +1.14 (53.33% of traders are long) – neutral reading
  • Long positions are7.33% lower than yesterday and 7.08% higher from last week
  • Short positions are4.13% lower than yesterday and 6.14% higher from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to fall. Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday but more net-long from last week and the combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a further mixed GBP/USD trading bias sentiment standpoint.
GBP/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -10% -8% -9%
Weekly -2% 6% 1%
Learn how shifts in GBP/USD retail positioning impact trend
Get My Guide

---

Key UK / US Economic Data Releases

UK/US Economic Data

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

Recommended by Michael Boutros
New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Beginners Guide
Get My Guide

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

