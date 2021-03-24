New Zealand Dollar Forecast: Kiwi Collapses- NZD/USD Breakdown Levels

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Stays Strong Following In-Line Markit PMI Report
2021-03-24 14:00:00
EUR/USD Bounce on Firmer PMI Unlikely to be Maintained
2021-03-24 09:05:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Buoyed by Falling Yields, Crude oil Plunges on Viral Concerns
2021-03-24 06:00:00
Dow Jones Falls as Viral Resurgence in Europe Threatens Recovery, Hang Seng Eye Losses while ASX 200 Gains
2021-03-24 01:19:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Falls as Viral Resurgence in Europe Threatens Recovery, Hang Seng Eye Losses while ASX 200 Gains
2021-03-24 01:19:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-03-24 00:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Tracks Trendline Resistance to Keep Bearish Trend Intact
2021-03-24 15:00:00
Gold Prices Buoyed by Falling Yields, Crude oil Plunges on Viral Concerns
2021-03-24 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Heading Lower, UK Inflation Below Expectations
2021-03-24 10:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD Crumbles as Risk Aversion Takes Hold
2021-03-23 21:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook, Focus on the Dominant Trend: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, NZD/JPY, CAD/JPY
2021-03-23 03:00:00
Japanese Yen Bulls Capitulate as Traders Flip Net-Short - COT Report
2021-03-22 15:10:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • US 10yr Treasury yields briefly slipped below the 1.60% level this morning, hitting their lowest point in a week. Yields have since rebounded to currently trade back around 1.64% but remain below the highs hit around 1.75% last week. $USD https://t.co/dNNfBG58Gf
  • New Zealand #Dollar Forecast: #Kiwi Collapses- $NZDUSD Breakdown Levels - https://t.co/AkfxaeaHko https://t.co/TOPCJFcwjo
  • UK inflation was lower than forecast last month, weakening GBP/USD. By contrast, the flash estimates of the UK PMIs this month were all stronger than expected. Get your $GBPUSD market update from @MartinSEssex here:https://t.co/J4yGzY33GJ https://t.co/RIsVXW9u0B
  • UK PM Johnson: There is no sign in the data to cause me to think we need to deviate from the reopening roadmap. $GBP
  • $WTI Crude Oil is continuing its rebound, now currently back above the 61.00 level. The commodity is up 5.7% so far today, on course for its largest one-day gain since Nov. 9th. $OIL $USO https://t.co/mKZGWd0emX
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.48%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 73.04%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/MQ4CGu582J
  • $GBPUSD has clearly broke 1.3800 on my chart but a break is not a trend. More important is the subsequent support around 1.3600 which is a big trendline, 100-day moving average and Fib confluence https://t.co/0x2EOZELiC
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 5.55% Silver: 0.97% Gold: 0.57% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/ocRuH132Yj
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.31% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.04% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.15% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.20% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.20% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.21% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/bETuSg9RBo
  • The price of gold appears to be stuck in a narrow range following the failed attempt to test the March high ($1760). Get your $XAUUSD market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/XYhP7xCQwd https://t.co/4UqauxxIjb
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: Kiwi Collapses- NZD/USD Breakdown Levels

New Zealand Dollar Forecast: Kiwi Collapses- NZD/USD Breakdown Levels

Michael Boutros, Strategist

New Zealand Dollar Technical Price Outlook: NZD/USD Weekly Trade Levels

  • New Zealand Dollar updated technical trade levels - Weekly Chart
  • NZD/USD collapses to fresh yearly lows – risk for further losses while below March open
  • Initial support 6941/69, 6798 critical – Resistance 7110
Advertisement

The New Zealand Dollar plummeted more than 2.4% against the US Dollar into the start of the week with NZD/USD breaking to fresh 2021 lows. Kiwi is now down more than 6.8% off the yearly high with the decline now probing initial support objectives near the 2018 swing highs- we’re looking for possible inflection here with the broader risk weighted to the downside in the weeks ahead. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the NZD/USD weekly price chart heading into next week. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Kiwitrade setup and more.

Starts in:
Live now:
Mar 29
( 12:03 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Weekly Scalping Webinar
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

New Zealand Dollar Price Chart – NZD/USD Weekly

New Zealand Dollar Price Chart - NZD/USD Weekly - Kiwi Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; NZD/USD on Tradingview

Notes: The New Zealand Dollar carved out a well-defined yearly opening-range just above a key technical confluence we’ve been following at 7111/52- a region defined by the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of the 2017 decline and the 50% retracement of the broader 2014 decline. Ongoing momentum divergence into an RSI trigger break was followed by a decisive break / close below this threshold yesterday and has already fueled a decline of more than 4.6% off the March high.

The sell-off is now approaching initial weekly support and the 2019 / December 2018 swing highs at 6941/69 – look for possible inflection there IF reached with a close below needed to keep the short-bias viable towards the 69-handle and 6798. Weekly resistance now back at 7111/52 with breach above the objective March open at 7235 needed to shift the broader focus higher again.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Michael Boutros
New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Beginners Guide
Get My Guide

Bottom line: The New Zealand Dollar remains susceptible to further losses in the weeks ahead after breaking below the yearly / monthly opening-range lows. That said, the decline has already extended into the first region of support into 6941/69. From a trading standpoint, a good zone to reduce short exposure / lower protective stops – recoveries should be limited by 7110 IF price is indeed heading lower with a break of the lows targeting longer-term uptrend support. I’ll publish an updated New Zealand Dollar Price Outlook once we get further clarity on the near-term NZD/USD technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

New Zealand Dollar Trader Sentiment – NZD/USD Price Chart

New Zealand Dollar Trader Sentiment - NZD/UUSD Price Chart - Kiwi Retail Positioning - Technical Forecast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long NZD/USD - the ratio stands at +1.07 (51.60% of traders are long) – neutral reading
  • Long positions are 25.97% higher than yesterday and 50.97% higher from last week
  • Short positions are 0.27% lower than yesterday and 18.75% lower from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests NZD/USD prices may continue to fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a stronger NZD/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.
NZD/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 2% -1% 0%
Weekly 37% -25% -3%
Learn how shifts in Kiwi retail positioning impact trend
Get My Guide

Key New Zealand / US Economic Releases

Key New Zealand / US Economic Releases - NZD/USD Event Risk

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CAD Technical Overview: Grind Lower May Give-way to Big Rally
USD/CAD Technical Overview: Grind Lower May Give-way to Big Rally
2021-03-24 12:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Recovery on the Ropes- XAU/USD Bears Await
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Recovery on the Ropes- XAU/USD Bears Await
2021-03-23 18:07:00
Gold Price Poised to Move Soon, Silver in Position to Trade Lower
Gold Price Poised to Move Soon, Silver in Position to Trade Lower
2021-03-23 13:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Did USD/CAD Just Bottom? Loonie Levels
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Did USD/CAD Just Bottom? Loonie Levels
2021-03-22 18:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/USD
Bearish