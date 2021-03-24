New Zealand Dollar Forecast: Kiwi Collapses- NZD/USD Breakdown Levels

New Zealand Dollar Technical Price Outlook: NZD/USD Weekly Trade Levels

New Zealand Dollar updated technical trade levels - Weekly Chart

NZD/USD collapses to fresh yearly lows – risk for further losses while below March open

Initial support 6941/69, 6798 critical – Resistance 7110

Advertisement

The New Zealand Dollar plummeted more than 2.4% against the US Dollar into the start of the week with NZD/USD breaking to fresh 2021 lows. Kiwi is now down more than 6.8% off the yearly high with the decline now probing initial support objectives near the 2018 swing highs- we’re looking for possible inflection here with the broader risk weighted to the downside in the weeks ahead. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the NZD/USD weekly price chart heading into next week. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Kiwitrade setup and more.

Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT Weekly Scalping Webinar Register for webinar Join now Webinar has ended

New Zealand Dollar Price Chart – NZD/USD Weekly

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; NZD/USD on Tradingview

Notes: The New Zealand Dollar carved out a well-defined yearly opening-range just above a key technical confluence we’ve been following at 7111/52- a region defined by the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of the 2017 decline and the 50% retracement of the broader 2014 decline. Ongoing momentum divergence into an RSI trigger break was followed by a decisive break / close below this threshold yesterday and has already fueled a decline of more than 4.6% off the March high.

The sell-off is now approaching initial weekly support and the 2019 / December 2018 swing highs at 6941/69 – look for possible inflection there IF reached with a close below needed to keep the short-bias viable towards the 69-handle and 6798. Weekly resistance now back at 7111/52 with breach above the objective March open at 7235 needed to shift the broader focus higher again.

Recommended by Michael Boutros New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Beginners Guide Get My Guide

Bottom line: The New Zealand Dollar remains susceptible to further losses in the weeks ahead after breaking below the yearly / monthly opening-range lows. That said, the decline has already extended into the first region of support into 6941/69. From a trading standpoint, a good zone to reduce short exposure / lower protective stops – recoveries should be limited by 7110 IF price is indeed heading lower with a break of the lows targeting longer-term uptrend support. I’ll publish an updated New Zealand Dollar Price Outlook once we get further clarity on the near-term NZD/USD technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

New Zealand Dollar Trader Sentiment – NZD/USD Price Chart

A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long NZD/USD - the ratio stands at +1.07 (51.60% of traders are long) – neutral reading

Long positions are 25.97% higher than yesterday and 50.97% higher from last week

Short positions are 0.27% lower than yesterday and 18.75% lower from last week

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests NZD/USD prices may continue to fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a stronger NZD/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.

NZD/USD BEARISH Data provided by of clients are net long. of clients are net short.

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily 2% -1% 0% Weekly 37% -25% -3%

Key New Zealand / US Economic Releases

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex