Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX Technical Levels
2021-03-22 15:30:00
Euro Price Outlook - EUR/USD Remains Weak as Covid Spread Continues to Hit Europe
2021-03-22 11:55:00
Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX Technical Levels
2021-03-22 15:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Treasury Yields, Crude Oil, Reflation Trade
2021-03-22 14:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Treasury Yields, Crude Oil, Reflation Trade
2021-03-22 14:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Treasury Yields, Crude Oil, Reflation Trade
2021-03-21 16:00:00
Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX Technical Levels
2021-03-22 15:30:00
Gold, Crude Oil Prices Weighed by Rising US Dollar While Yields Fall
2021-03-22 06:00:00
Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX Technical Levels
2021-03-22 15:30:00
British Pound Forecast: Covid-19 Suppression Buoying GBP/USD, GBP/JPY
2021-03-22 07:30:00
Japanese Yen Bulls Capitulate as Traders Flip Net-Short - COT Report
2021-03-22 15:10:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY May See Volatility After BOJ, Fed Decisions
2021-03-21 23:00:00
Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX Technical Levels

Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX Technical Levels

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities

Post-FOMC Drift Across USD Majors – Gold Recovery Vulnerable as Stocks Rebound

Markets are quiet - last week’s Fed rate decision offered little guidance from a price action standpoint with numerous USD Majors continuing to drift within the March range. Although momentum / volatility is lacking, the levels are clear with breakouts pending across the spectrum. For gold, the focus remains on possible topside exhaustion on the back of a nearly 4.7% rally off the monthly lows- stay sharp here. Markets may be in a subdued state for now but the longer this lasts, the bigger the break. In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the technical levels for the US Dollar Index, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, USD/MXN, Gold, SPX, USD/CAD, Crude Oil (WTI), U10Y, USD/CHF and EUR/JPY.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Key Event Risk This Week

Key Event Risk This Week - Economic Calendar - Data Releases

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

---Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

