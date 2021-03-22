Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX Technical Levels

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities

Post-FOMC Drift Across USD Majors – Gold Recovery Vulnerable as Stocks Rebound

Markets are quiet - last week’s Fed rate decision offered little guidance from a price action standpoint with numerous USD Majors continuing to drift within the March range. Although momentum / volatility is lacking, the levels are clear with breakouts pending across the spectrum. For gold, the focus remains on possible topside exhaustion on the back of a nearly 4.7% rally off the monthly lows- stay sharp here. Markets may be in a subdued state for now but the longer this lasts, the bigger the break. In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the technical levels for the US Dollar Index, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, USD/MXN, Gold, SPX, USD/CAD, Crude Oil (WTI), U10Y, USD/CHF and EUR/JPY.

Key Event Risk This Week

---Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex