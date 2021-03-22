Canadian Dollar Forecast: Did USD/CAD Just Bottom? Loonie Levels

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX Technical Levels
2021-03-22 15:30:00
Euro Price Outlook - EUR/USD Remains Weak as Covid Spread Continues to Hit Europe
2021-03-22 11:55:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX Technical Levels
2021-03-22 15:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Treasury Yields, Crude Oil, Reflation Trade
2021-03-22 14:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Price Forecast for the Week Ahead
2021-03-22 20:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Treasury Yields, Crude Oil, Reflation Trade
2021-03-22 14:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX Technical Levels
2021-03-22 15:30:00
Gold, Crude Oil Prices Weighed by Rising US Dollar While Yields Fall
2021-03-22 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX Technical Levels
2021-03-22 15:30:00
British Pound Forecast: Covid-19 Suppression Buoying GBP/USD, GBP/JPY
2021-03-22 07:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Bulls Capitulate as Traders Flip Net-Short - COT Report
2021-03-22 15:10:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY May See Volatility After BOJ, Fed Decisions
2021-03-21 23:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.26%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 77.36%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/8MkN9MLDyp
  • US Markets at the Close: $DOW 32731.14 +0.32% $SPX 3940.56 +0.70% $NDX 13086.5 +1.71% $RTY 2266.84 -0.91% #VIX 18.87 -9.93%
  • somewhat of a sour final hour for an otherwise strong day in us equities. smooth trends into 3pm et at which point $SPX and $NDX began to turn into the close. early move was especially strong in $QQQ stocks primed for tomorrow, busy day on the econ calendar during us session https://t.co/7ktl3DtOhZ https://t.co/08d5ZNvE4D
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.00% US 500: -0.01% Germany 30: -0.05% France 40: -0.15% FTSE 100: -0.22% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/oSzuoa7l9T
  • The Canadian Dollar (USD/CAD) has rebounded off confluence downtrend support – the focus is on this recovery with a pivot above 1.2619 needed to suggest a more significant low was registered last week. Get your $USDCAD marketing update from @MBForex here:https://t.co/5dbmwMH9kz https://t.co/MIdslKmqMX
  • White House says report that Biden looking at USD 3trillion of new spending for economy is premature and not reflection of White House thinking
  • Crude oil futures settle up $0.13 at $61.55/bbl, a gain of 0.21% $WTI #Crude #Oil
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.01% Gold: -0.25% Silver: -1.83% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/JrLPPtwi8S
  • Canadian #Dollar Forecast: Did $USDCAD Just Bottom? #Loonie Levels - https://t.co/KgmW57cP1s https://t.co/agLkLh4QbH
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.27%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 77.66%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/FMPAtpIm9n
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Did USD/CAD Just Bottom? Loonie Levels

Canadian Dollar Forecast: Did USD/CAD Just Bottom? Loonie Levels

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Canadian Dollar Technical Price Outlook: USD/CAD Weekly Trade Levels

  • Canadian Dollarupdated technical trade levels - Weekly Chart
  • USD/CAD rebounds off technical downtrend support post-FOMC
  • Resistance / bearish invalidation at 1.2774 - Critical support 1.2358
Advertisement

The Canadian Dollar is virtually unchanged against the US Dollar into the start of the week as range conditions grip the USD majors. An outside-day reversal off downtrend support post-FOMC last week has lost steam in the middle of the March range. The threat of a larger recovery remains in the days ahead but all within the confines of the broader June decline- we need some volatility to stir things up a bit. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the USD/CAD weekly technical price. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Loonie technical setup and more.

Starts in:
Live now:
Mar 29
( 12:03 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Weekly Scalping Webinar
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Canadian Dollar Price Chart – USD/CAD Weekly

Canadian Dollar Price Chart - USD/CAD Weekly - Loonie Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; USD/CAD on Tradingview

Notes: In my last Canadian Dollar Weekly Price Outlook we noted that USD/CAD had, “failed a break below a critical support confluence we’ve been tracking for months now and leaves the bears vulnerable while above.” The level in focus was 1.2579-1.2619 – a region defined by the 2018 yearly open and the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of 2017 advance. A decisive break on March 11th fueled a decline of nearly 3% off the monthly highs before rebounding sharply on the heels of the Fed rate decision last week. Was that rebound off downtrend support a more significant low?

Initial weekly support remains with the 2018 low-week close at 1.2121 backed by the 88.6% retracement at 1.2358- a break / weekly close below this threshold is needed to mark resumption of the broader downtrend with such a scenario exposing the 2017 low-week close at 1.2156. Resistance now stands back at 1.2579-1.2919 – look for stronger inflection there IF reached with bearish invalidation lowered to the yearly high-week close at 1.2774.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Download Our Latest Quarterly Dollar Price Forecasts!
Get My Guide

Bottom line: The Canadian Dollar (USD/CAD) has rebounded off confluence downtrend support – the focus is on this recovery with a pivot above 1.2619 needed to suggest a more significant low was registered last week. From a trading standpoint, look for downside exhaustion ahead of 1.2421 on pullbacks IF price is indeed heading higher on this stretch. I’ll publish an updated latest Canadian Dollar Price Outlook once we get further clarity on the near-term USD/CAD technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Canadian Dollar Trader Sentiment – USD/CAD Price Chart

Canadian Dollar Trader Sentiment - USD/CAD Price Chart - Loonie Retail Positioning - Technical Forecast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long USD/CAD - the ratio stands at +2.39 (70.49% of traders are long) – typically bearish reading
  • Long positions are 9.08% higher than yesterday and 11.05% lower from last week
  • Short positions are28.52% higher than yesterday and 5.79% higher from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to fall. Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current USD/CAD price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.
USD/CAD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 2% 43% 13%
Weekly -17% 28% -6%
Learn how shifts in USD/CAD retail positioning impact trend
Get My Guide

---

US / Canada Economic Calendar

US / Canada Economic Calendar - USD/CAD Event Risk - Weekly Data Releases

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Lines and Levels to Watch in Days Ahead
US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Lines and Levels to Watch in Days Ahead
2021-03-22 13:00:00
Mexican Peso Outlook: USD/MXN Plunges into Yearly Trend Support
Mexican Peso Outlook: USD/MXN Plunges into Yearly Trend Support
2021-03-18 20:00:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: Choppiness Continues Near Pandemic Trendlines - Setups in AUD/JPY, AUD/USD
Australian Dollar Forecast: Choppiness Continues Near Pandemic Trendlines - Setups in AUD/JPY, AUD/USD
2021-03-18 16:25:00
Sterling Outlook: GBP/USD Coil Tightens Post-BoE/Fed– Breakout Levels
Sterling Outlook: GBP/USD Coil Tightens Post-BoE/Fed– Breakout Levels
2021-03-18 16:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bullish