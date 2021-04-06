News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD Recovery Emerges with RSI on Track to Threaten Downward Trend
2021-04-06 14:00:00
2021-04-06 14:00:00
EUR/USD to Stay Subdued as IMF Highlights US Outperformance
2021-04-06 13:30:00
2021-04-06 13:30:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Crude Crafts Range, Eyes Confluent Resistance
2021-04-06 17:00:00
2021-04-06 17:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Outlook: Iranian Nuclear Talks and Viral Resurgence in Focus
2021-04-06 06:00:00
2021-04-06 06:00:00
Stock Market Forecast for the Week Ahead
2021-04-05 20:30:00
2021-04-05 20:30:00
Equities Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-05 08:30:00
Gold Prices Attempting to Bottom: Key Resistance Break Needed for Bullish Outlook
2021-04-06 13:15:00
2021-04-06 13:15:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Trendline Bounce, Possible Double Bottom
2021-04-05 16:00:00
2021-04-05 16:00:00
British Pound Technical Forecast: Sterling Recovery on the Ropes
2021-04-06 17:30:00
2021-04-06 17:30:00
British Pound Price Action Set-ups: GBP/USD, GBP/NZD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
2021-04-06 02:00:00
2021-04-06 02:00:00
USD/JPY Forecast: Dollar Yen Rate Reacts to Critical Resistance
2021-04-06 16:20:00
2021-04-06 16:20:00
USD/JPY Breakout Potential: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-04-06 09:00:00
2021-04-06 09:00:00
British Pound Technical Forecast: Sterling Recovery on the Ropes

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Sterling Technical Price Outlook: GBP/USD Weekly Trade Levels

  • Sterling technical trade level update – Weekly Chart
  • GBP/USD April recovery off support now approaching initial resistance
  • Resistance at 1.3931, 1.4024 Key – Support 1.3675, broader bullish invalidation1.35
The British Pound is fractionally higher against the US Dollar early in the week with Sterling attempting to build on last week’s really. While a rebound off technical support leaves room for further near-term gains, the recovery remains vulnerable and we’re on the lookout for possible topside exhaustion just higher. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the GBP/USD weekly technical chart. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Cable trade setup and more.

Sterling Price Chart - GBP/USD Weekly

Sterling Price Chart - GBP/USD Weekly - British Pound vs US Dollar Trade Outlook - Cable Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; GBP/USD on Tradingview

Notes: In my last Sterling Weekly Price Outlook we noted that the GBP/USD pullback was approaching lateral support, “at 1.3675-1.3743 – look for inflection off this zone with a break / close below keeping the focus on confluence support at the May 2020 trendline / 2017 high-week close at 1.3494(area of interest for possible downside exhaustion IF reached).” Cable registered a low at 1.3671 before rebounding sharpy with an advance of more than 1.8% taking price back towards technical resistance at the yearly high-week close at 1.3931.

Key resistance / near-term bearish invalidation steady at 1.3997-1.4024- a region defined by the 2018 high-week close and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the February decline. A break / close below this key support zone would likely fuel another accelerated bout of selling with such a scenario exposing the 2017 high-week close / channel support at ~1.3494- look for a larger reaction there IF reached.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Bottom Line: The Sterling rebound may have more upside near-term but the broader risk remains for a deeper correction while below 1.4024. From a trading standpoint, look for signs of topside exhaustion into this zone with a break / close below 1.3675 risking another leg lower in price. Ultimately, a larger pullback may offer more favorable opportunities closer to trend support. I’ll publish an updated Sterling Price Outlook once we get further clarity on the near-term GBP/USD technical trade levels.

GBP Forecast
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Download our latest quarterly GBP/USD Price Forecast
Get My Guide

Sterling Trader Sentiment - GBP/USD Price Chart

Sterling Trader Sentiment - GBP/USD Price Chart - British Pound vs US Dollar Retail Positioning
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long GBP/USD - the ratio stands at +1.15 (53.53% of traders are long) – neutral reading
  • Long positions are6.67% higher than yesterday and 2.74% lower from last week
  • Short positions are7.16% lower than yesterday and 16.39% lower from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.
---

Key UK / US Economic Data Releases

Key UK / US Ecomic Data Releases - GBP/USD Event Risk

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Michael Boutros
New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Beginners Guide
Get My Guide

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

