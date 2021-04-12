Australian Dollar Forecast: Aussie Support Grind- AUD/USD Breakout Pending

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD & Gold
2021-04-12 14:47:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD at Risk as US Treasury Yields Aim Higher
2021-04-12 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-12 17:00:00
Oil Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-12 08:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Outlook: Bank Earnings in Focus as US Stocks Hit Records
2021-04-12 01:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, Bonds, Gold, NZD, RBNZ, Bank Earnings
2021-04-11 16:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD & Gold
2021-04-12 14:47:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, Bonds, Gold, NZD, RBNZ, Bank Earnings
2021-04-12 14:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
2021-04-12 16:00:00
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD & Gold
2021-04-12 14:47:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD & Gold
2021-04-12 14:47:00
USD/JPY Breakout Potential: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-04-12 09:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • US Federal budget deficit grew to record $1.7 trillion in the first half of the fiscal year $USD
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: -0.10% Germany 30: -0.14% France 40: -0.16% US 500: -0.17% Wall Street: -0.33% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/uRI0iUYSKG
  • 🇺🇸 Monthly Budget Statement (MAR) Actual: $-660B Expected: $-658B Previous: $-311B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-12
  • https://t.co/X2tsfqUj92
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Monthly Budget Statement (MAR) due at 18:00 GMT (15min) Expected: $-658B Previous: $-311B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-12
  • $EURUSD is trading back near the multi week high of 1.1920. This level has acted as resistance over the past week as the pair attempts to recover from multi month lows set near the 1.1700 level into April. $EUR $USD https://t.co/4cARW7i4Lu
  • Australian #Dollar Forecast: #Aussie Support Grind- $AUDUSD Breakout Pending - https://t.co/9y0ExrLkAu https://t.co/qV2NpoNuzP
  • US 10yr Treasury auction: - Yield 1.680%, WI 1.678% (prev. 1.523%) - 19.14% at high (prev. 27.17%) - Bid-to-Cover: 2.36 (prev. 2.38) $USD
  • Fed's Rosengren: - Expects "unusually strong post-pandemic recovery" - Running economy hot for prolonged periods has risks - Highly accommodative policy is currently appropriate - Financial stability risks are a threat in next recession #Fed $USD
  • ECB's Centeno: - Support measures should stay in place while needed - Premature removal of stimulus may result in substantial costs #ECB $EUR
Australian Dollar Forecast: Aussie Support Grind- AUD/USD Breakout Pending

Australian Dollar Forecast: Aussie Support Grind- AUD/USD Breakout Pending

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Australian Dollar Technical Price Outlook: AUD/USD Weekly Trade Levels

  • Australian Dollar technical trade level update - Weekly Chart
  • AUD/USD sell-off plunges into multi-month uptrend support / 2021 range low
  • Aussie key support into 7563– key resistance steady at 7836
Advertisement

The Australian Dollar plummeted nearly 6% against the US Dollar off the February highs with the decline now testing multi-month channel support. While the broader outlook remains constructive, the rally remains vulnerable here as the April range sets up just above the yearly lows. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the AUD/USD weekly price chart heading into the close of the year. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for the an in-depth breakdown of this Aussie technical setup and more.

Starts in:
Live now:
Apr 19
( 12:04 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 13:30GMT
Weekly Scalping Webinar
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Australian Dollar Price Chart – AUD/USD Weekly

Australian Dollar Price Chart - AUD/USD Weekly - Aussie Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; AUD/USD on Tradingview

Notes: In last month’s Australian Dollar Weekly Price Outlook we noted that a pivot back below the objective yearly open, “now risks a deeper March correction with the AUD/USD price reversal approaching multi-month uptrend support. From a trading standpoint, look to reduce short exposure / lower protective stops on a stretch towards 7563 / channel support- keep an eye for a larger reaction there IF reached.” Aussie plunged into this threshold into the April open with price briefly registering an intraday low at 7531 before rebounding- the focus now falls onto the monthly opening-range which is being carved out just above multi-month uptrend support / the yearly range lows.

Weekly resistance now stands back at 7701 with bearish invalidation at the 2018 yearly open / 88.6% Fibonacci retracement at 7801/36. Weekly support steady at 7563- a break / close below would be needed to suggest a larger Aussie correction is underway with such a scenario exposing the May 2017 low-week close / 23.6% retracement at 7385-7417.

AUD Forecast
AUD Forecast
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Download Our Latest Quarterly Aussie Price Forecasts!
Get My Guide

Bottom line: The Australian Dollar has carved a well-defined monthly range just above trendlinesupport and the immediate focus is on a breakout of the April range for guidance. From a trading standpoint, look for topside exhaustion ahead of the 77-handle IF price is indeed heading lower with a close below 7563 needed to fuel the next leg lower in Aussie. Ultimately, a breach above 7836 would be needed to mark resumption of the broader uptrend / re-assert the long-bias. I’ll publish an updated Australian Dollar Price Outlook once we get further clarity on the near-term AUD/USD technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Australian Dollar Trader Sentiment – AUD/USD Price Chart

Australian Dollar Trader Sentiment - AUD/USD Price Chart - Aussie Retail Positioning
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-short AUD/USD - the ratio stands at +1.01 (50.17% of traders are long) – neutralreading
  • Long positions are 6.62% higher than yesterday and 0.25% lower from last week
  • Short positions are13.64% higher than yesterday and 9.69% higher from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to fall. Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current AUD/USD price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.
AUD/USD Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 8% 14% 11%
Weekly 2% 10% 6%
Learn how shifts in Aussie retail positioning impact trend
Get My Guide

---

Key Australia / US Data Releases

Key Australia / US Data Releases - AUD/USD Economic Calendar - Aussie Weekly Event Risk

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Looking Lower Still in Absence of Support
US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Looking Lower Still in Absence of Support
2021-04-12 13:00:00
Crude Oil Technical Analysis: WTI Bearish Potential Sub-60
Crude Oil Technical Analysis: WTI Bearish Potential Sub-60
2021-04-08 17:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecast for Days Ahead
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecast for Days Ahead
2021-04-08 13:00:00
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/GBP, EUR/NZD Key Levels
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/GBP, EUR/NZD Key Levels
2021-04-08 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish