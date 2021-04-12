Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD & Gold
Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities
- Technical setups we’re tracking across the USD Majors / Commodities
- Updated trade levels on US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold, SPX & more!
Dollar Correction Searches for Support - Gold Recovery Risks Exhaustion
The ranges abide and while volatility has been in contraction, the levels are clean into the weekly open. The US Dollar Index (DXY) turned from major resistance early in the month with the pullback now searching for support – we’re on the lookout for a possible exhaustion low this week in the USD crosses. Meanwhile, gold seems to be drifting in early US trade on Monday and while trade remains constructive near-term, again we’re looking for possible topside exhaustion as the late-March rally approaches critical resistance. In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the key technical levels for the US Dollar Index, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, Gold, USD/MXN, GBP/AUD, USD/JPY, SPX and GBP/CHF.
Key Event Risk This Week
