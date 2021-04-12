News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD & Gold
2021-04-12 14:47:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD at Risk as US Treasury Yields Aim Higher
2021-04-12 07:00:00
News
Oil Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-12 08:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Struggle Even as Powell Highlights Strong Recovery
2021-04-12 06:00:00
News
Dow Jones, Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Outlook: Bank Earnings in Focus as US Stocks Hit Records
2021-04-12 01:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, Bonds, Gold, NZD, RBNZ, Bank Earnings
2021-04-11 16:00:00
News
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD & Gold
2021-04-12 14:47:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, Bonds, Gold, NZD, RBNZ, Bank Earnings
2021-04-12 14:00:00
News
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD & Gold
2021-04-12 14:47:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: EUR/GBP to Resume Bearish Trend
2021-04-12 08:00:00
News
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD & Gold
2021-04-12 14:47:00
USD/JPY Breakout Potential: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-04-12 09:30:00
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD & Gold

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities

Dollar Correction Searches for Support - Gold Recovery Risks Exhaustion

The ranges abide and while volatility has been in contraction, the levels are clean into the weekly open. The US Dollar Index (DXY) turned from major resistance early in the month with the pullback now searching for support – we're on the lookout for a possible exhaustion low this week in the USD crosses. Meanwhile, gold seems to be drifting in early US trade on Monday and while trade remains constructive near-term, again we're looking for possible topside exhaustion as the late-March rally approaches critical resistance. In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the key technical levels for the US Dollar Index, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, Gold, USD/MXN, GBP/AUD, USD/JPY, SPX and GBP/CHF.

For a complete breakdown of Michael's trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Key Event Risk This Week

Event Risk This Week - Economic Calendar - Key Data Releases

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Michael Boutros
New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Beginners Guide
Get My Guide

---Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

