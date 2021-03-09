Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Break Tests First Aussie Hurdle

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Three Women Leaders Changing Finance, Economics and Business
2021-03-09 17:00:00
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Perched Atop 200-MA with ECB In Focus
2021-03-09 07:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Silver Broke Key Trendline? WTI Brushed Aside Saudi Arabian Oil Facility Attack
2021-03-09 06:00:00
Gold, Crude Oil Price Forecast: Edging Higher on the Back of Stimulus, Saudi Oil Facility Attack
2021-03-08 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Extends Gains amid Tech Rout. Will Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Follow?
2021-03-09 01:30:00
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-03-08 21:35:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Jumps, Bear Market Bounce or Something More?
2021-03-09 17:00:00
US Dollar Rally Halts, Gold Bounces Back - US Market Open
2021-03-09 14:50:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Rallying, Sterling Strong All-Round
2021-03-09 09:00:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: US Inflation; BOC & ECB Rate Decisions; UK GDP; Canada Jobs
2021-03-08 20:40:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-03-09 18:10:00
Dollar Rally Brings EURUSD to 200-Day Moving Average, Supercharges USDJPY
2021-03-09 04:45:00
  • AUD/USD rebounding from its recent decline, now trading back above 0.77 $AUDUSD https://t.co/e0dTSEQe1P
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.04%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 82.03%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/7LNEJ99Zg9
  • Indices Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 2.11% Wall Street: 0.85% France 40: 0.17% FTSE 100: 0.13% Germany 30: 0.04% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/TgsphCD4vu
  • $EURCHF hit a fresh one week low today as the pair dropped below the 1.1050 level. The pair strengthened from 1.0800 in mid-February to a high around 1.1150 last week before turning back downwards. $EUR $CHF https://t.co/LQYmdPK9D7
  • *Reminder: Mid-Week Market Check Up tomorrow morning with IG at 9:30am EST! https://t.co/8SFBJxwo30
  • Australian #Dollar Outlook: $AUDUSD Break Tests First #Aussie Hurdle - https://t.co/fbLCHJZ4KI https://t.co/sfXsWYDzrS
  • $WTI Crude Oil is trading at its lowest level since last Thursday. The commodity hit resistance when trying to break back above the 66.00 level earlier today and turned downwards, now trading near 64.00. $OIL $USO https://t.co/CWCShoWuHK
  • Friendly reminder that the US Treasury will also be auctioning off $38-billion worth of 10-year notes tomorrow at 18:00 GMT $TNX $TLT $AGG $LQD $BND https://t.co/f6s4ZI1n59
  • It’s been a brutal showing so far in 2021 for Gold prices, losing as much as 14.41% from the 2021 high to low. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @JStanleyFX here:https://t.co/26NfeZvJvR https://t.co/lqKNHkwO5D
  • 3-Year US Treasury yield peeling back from session highs, currently at 33.4bps, following strong auction results: -High yield 0.355% with 90.33% allotted -Bid to cover 2.69 vs 2.39 avg -Direct bids at 18.2% vs 14.5% avg -Indirect bids at 47.8% vs 49.9% avg $USD $DXY $NDX $SPX https://t.co/0hWFdKQ3hf
Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Break Tests First Aussie Hurdle

Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Break Tests First Aussie Hurdle

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Australian Dollar Technical Price Outlook: Near-term Trade Levels

  • Australian Dollar technical trade level update – Daily & Intraday Charts
  • AUD/USD correction testing first major technical support- risk for near-term price inflection
  • Near-term support objectives 7618, 7523 Key - Resistance into 7800/36
The Australian Dollar is virtually unchanged against the US Dollar for the week after rebounding off key support. While the recovery may yet have another leg, the broader risk remains tilted to the downside while below the monthly range highs. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the AUD/USD technical price charts. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Aussie setup and more.

Starts in:
Live now:
Mar 10
( 14:03 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Market Check Up with Michael Boutros
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Australian Dollar Price Chart – AUD/USD Daily

Australian Dollar Price Chart - AUD/USD Daily - Aussie Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; AUD/USD on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: In my last Australian Dollar Price Outlook highlighted a weekly range in Aussie just above the monthly open while noting, “the broader threat for a deeper correction while below the yearly high-day close at 7871. A break lower from here exposes 7659 backed by 7618/35- look inflection there…” Aussie dropped into this support zone late-last week and now defines the weekly opening-range lows. Note that price looks poised to attempt an outside-day reversal off the lows today- a warning shot to the bears?

Monthly open resistance stands at 7710 backed by the proposed median-line (currently ~7760s) with key resistance steady at 7801/36. Ultimately a breach / close above the yearly high-day close at 7871 would be needed to mark resumption of the broader uptrend. A break / daily close below Fibonacci support here at 7635 would expose subsequent objectives at the yearly low at 7563 and the 100% extension at 7522- look for a larger reaction there IF reached.

Australian Dollar Price Chart – AUD/USD 120min

Australian Dollar Price Chart - AUD/USD 120min - Aussie Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Notes: A closer look at Aussie price action shows AUD/USD trading within a well-defined weekly opening-range between the 7618/35 support zone and monthly open resistance at 7701. Look for the break for near-term guidance with the broader threat for a larger breakdown while below 7836.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Michael Boutros
New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Beginners Guide
Get My Guide

Bottom line: The Australian Dollar sell-off is responding to key near-term support here at 7618/35- from a trading standpoint, a good zone to reduce short-exposure / lower protective stops. Look for topside exhaustion ahead of 7800 IF price is indeed heading lower on this stretch. Ultimately, a larger correction may offer more favorable opportunities closer to broader uptrend support. Review my latest Australian Dollar Weekly Price Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term AUD/USD technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Australian Dollar Trader Sentiment – AUD/USD Price Chart

Australian Dollar Trader Sentiment - AUD/USD Price Chart - Aussie Retail Positioning - Technical Forecast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long AUD/USD - the ratio stands at +1.10 (52.29% of traders are long) – neutral reading
  • Long positions are 0.43% higher than yesterday and 13.82% lower from last week
  • Short positions are3.18% lower than yesterday and 3.91% higher from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to fall. Yet traders are more net-long than yesterday but less net-long from last week and the combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a further mixed AUD/USD trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.
AUD/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 3% 2% 3%
Weekly -8% 4% -3%
Learn how shifts in Aussie retail positioning impact trend
Get My Guide

---

Key Australia / US Data Releases

Key Australia / US Data Releases - Aussie Weekly Event Risk - AUD/USD Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Technical Setups

- Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

