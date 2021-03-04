USD/CAD, AUD/USD Near-term Technical Setups

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD & Nasdaq Plunging as Powell Unleashes Yield Surge
2021-03-04 18:18:00
Morning Market Minutes: COVID-19 Update, US Vaccines Accelerate, Powell and US NFP
2021-03-04 16:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD Holds Support as USD Drives
2021-03-04 19:45:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Oil - US Crude since Jan 06 when Oil - US Crude traded near 5,008.80.
2021-03-04 18:23:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Morning Market Minutes: COVID-19 Update, US Vaccines Accelerate, Powell and US NFP
2021-03-04 16:15:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Perched at Key Support as Attention Turns to Powell
2021-03-04 07:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Breakdown Plunges into Downtrend Support
2021-03-04 17:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Long-Term Yields May Keep XAU/USD on the Backfoot
2021-03-04 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-03-04 14:55:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD to Remain Stable, No Response to UK Budget
2021-03-04 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Morning Market Minutes: COVID-19 Update, US Vaccines Accelerate, Powell and US NFP
2021-03-04 16:15:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-03-04 14:55:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • USD/CHF sharply higher, extending recent gains https://t.co/sEukWUYhBU
  • Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD Holds Support as USD Drives https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2021/03/04/Canadian-Dollar-Price-Forecast-USDCAD-USD-CAD-Holds-Support-as-USD-Drives.html $USDCAD https://t.co/pw7XkF7F7n
  • USD/RUB sharply higher as President Biden places sanctions on Russia $USD $RUB https://t.co/44yZ3qi0ci
  • AUD/USD lower off the back of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech https://t.co/Sh1WWLEsKE
  • $USDCAD, $AUDUSD Near-term Technical Setups - https://t.co/HOOdZz6IIF https://t.co/DRiqmlKXHg
  • Commodities Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.11% Gold: -0.91% Silver: -3.20% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/u41nMRKgOj
  • A pretty clean break from $SPX and other risk-sensitive assets are following along. As Hans Landa said in Inglorious Basterds: "Ooooooo. That's a Bingo" https://t.co/fLqS3kL8li
  • US Dollar Index reaches a multi-month high as markets strike a risk-off tone $USD $DXY https://t.co/m8AdjHztFX
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.13%, while traders in GBP/JPY are at opposite extremes with 70.14%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/GgwsfrU5lz
  • EUR/USD sheds 40-pips in a matter of minutes as the US Dollar strengthens broadly. Get your $EURUSD market update from @RichDvorakFX here:https://t.co/wIlo9Tbp7A https://t.co/It5iIFhMmL
USD/CAD, AUD/USD Near-term Technical Setups

USD/CAD, AUD/USD Near-term Technical Setups

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Near-term Technical Outlook: Trade Setups on USD/CAD & AUD/USD

Advertisement

An update on trade setups we've been tracking inthe Canadian Dollar & Australian Dollar. These are the targets and invalidation levels that heading into the close of the week.Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of thesetrade setups and more.

Starts in:
Live now:
Mar 08
( 13:03 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Weekly Scalping Webinar
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Canadian Dollar Price Chart - USD/CAD 240min

Canadian Dollar Price Chart - USD/CAD 240min - Loonie Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; USD/CAD on Tradingview

In last month’s Canadian Dollar Price Outlook we noted that USD/CAD was testing major support into the close of February, “with a weekly close below 1.2579 needed to keep the short-bias viable in the days ahead.” Price failed to mark a weekly close below this threshold with the pullback marking an outside-day reversal off the lows last week. The focus is once again on support here at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent rally / 2018 yearly open at 1.2575/79 backed by the April 2018 low / lower parallel near 1.2527- looking for downside exhaustion ahead of this region IF price is indeed heading higher with a breach above resistance at 1.2713/23 exposing subsequent topside objectives at 1.2785/93 and the yearly range highs at 1.2881. Review my latest Canadian Dollar Weekly Price Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term USD/CAD technical trading levels.

Canadian Dollar Trader Sentiment – USD/CAD Price Chart

Canadian Dollar Trader Sentiment - USD/CAD Price Chart - Loonie Retail Positioning
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-short USD/CAD - the ratio stands at 1.92 (65.7% of traders are long) –typically bearish reading
  • Long positions are 1.01% higher than yesterday and 8.50% lower from last week
  • Short positions are 2.80% lower than yesterday and 26.44% higher from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to fall. Traders are more net-long than yesterday but less net-long from last week and the combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a further mixed USD/CAD trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.
USD/CAD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -11% -17% -13%
Weekly -15% 27% -4%
Learn how shifts in USD/CAD retail positioning impact trend
Get My Guide

Australian Dollar Price Chart - AUD/USD 240min

Australian Dollar Price Chart - AUD/USD 240min - Aussie Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; AUD/USD on Tradingview

Last week we noted that the recent AUD/USD breakout looked vulnerable as the rally showed signs of exhaustion into the close of February trade. An outside-day reversal off the highs (and an outside-weekly reversal) further highlighted the threat for a deeper pullback into the March open.

A weekly opening-range has been set just above the March open at 7710 and below the 7801/37 resistance zone. We’re looking for the break for guidance with the broader threat for a deeper correction while below the yearly high-day close at 7871. A break lower from here exposes 7659 backed by 7618/35- look inflection there with a close below needed to keep the focus on 7563 and the 100% extension at 7523. Review my latest Aussie Weekly Price Outlook for a look at the longer-term AUD/USD technical trade levels.

AUD Forecast
AUD Forecast
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Download Our Latest Quarterly Aussie Price Forecasts!
Get My Guide

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

-Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michaelon Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Technical Price Setups: EUR/USD, AUD/USD & USD/MXN
US Dollar Technical Price Setups: EUR/USD, AUD/USD & USD/MXN
2020-11-19 17:49:00
EUR/USD, AUD/USD & USD/CAD Technical Setups- Election Levels
EUR/USD, AUD/USD & USD/CAD Technical Setups- Election Levels
2020-11-02 19:44:00
EUR/USD, USD/MXN & USD/CAD Near-term Technical Trade Setups
EUR/USD, USD/MXN & USD/CAD Near-term Technical Trade Setups
2020-05-27 18:50:00
Near-term Trade Setups in EUR/USD, GBP/USD & USD/CAD
Near-term Trade Setups in EUR/USD, GBP/USD & USD/CAD
2020-01-30 18:56:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed
USD/CAD
Mixed