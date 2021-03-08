News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
EUR/USD Rate on Cusp of Testing 200-Day SMA Ahead of ECB Rate Decision
2021-03-08 16:00:00
Gold, Silver, Dollar, AUD/USD, USD/CAD and Bitcoin Technical Levels
2021-03-08 16:00:00
News
Gold, Crude Oil Price Forecast: Edging Higher on the Back of Stimulus, Saudi Oil Facility Attack
2021-03-08 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Aiming Higher on OPEC Surprise, Inflation Expectations
2021-03-06 16:00:00
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, Crude Oil, ECB, BoC, Treasuries
2021-03-08 15:00:00
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Dow Jones Forecast: Growth, Tech Stocks Falling Out of Favor?
2021-03-07 12:00:00
News
Gold, Silver, Dollar, AUD/USD, USD/CAD and Bitcoin Technical Levels
2021-03-08 16:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Searching for a Bottom - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-03-08 13:24:00
News
Gold, Silver, Dollar, AUD/USD, USD/CAD and Bitcoin Technical Levels
2021-03-08 16:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Brexit Trouble Brewing, GBP/USD Weak But Sterling Strength Remains
2021-03-08 09:02:00
News
Gold, Silver, Dollar, AUD/USD, USD/CAD and Bitcoin Technical Levels
2021-03-08 16:00:00
USD/JPY Price Outlook: USDJPY Vulnerable to Pullback amid Bullish Surge
2021-03-08 12:36:00
Gold, Silver, Dollar, AUD/USD, USD/CAD and Bitcoin Technical Levels

Gold, Silver, Dollar, AUD/USD, USD/CAD and Bitcoin Technical Levels

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities

Key Inflection Zones in Play Across USD Majors – Gold, Silver Probing Support

The US Dollar breakout has been phenomenal with reversals in numerous USD Majors coming into key technical levels into the start of the week. While the broader focus remains constructive for the greenback, the immediate advance may be vulnerable here as price stretches into near-term trend extremes. The gold price breakdown is testing the first major support confluence and we’re looking for inflection early in the week for guidance – likewise, the silver pullback is testing near-term Fibonacci support and the focus is on a reaction near 24.88. The technical stage is set and the levels are clear heading into the weekly open.

Keep in mind there’s a good amount of event risk this week with interest rate decisions on tap from the Bank of Canada (BOC) and European Central Bank (ECB). In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the technical levels for the US Dollar Index, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold, Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD), USD/JPY, USD/CHF and SPX.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Key Event Risk This Week

Key Event Risk This Week - USD, AUD, EUR, GBP, CAD Economic Calendar - Key Data Releases

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Michael Boutros
New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Beginners Guide
Get My Guide

---Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Live Data Coverage: February US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Live Data Coverage: February US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-03-05 13:00:00
Mid-Week Market Check Up- USD, EUR, CAD, Gold, Silver, SPX & Bitcoin
Mid-Week Market Check Up- USD, EUR, CAD, Gold, Silver, SPX & Bitcoin
2021-03-03 18:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/JPY
US Dollar Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/JPY
2021-03-02 20:00:00
Bitcoin, Gold, Dollar, EUR/USD, AUD/USD and USD/CAD Technical Levels
Bitcoin, Gold, Dollar, EUR/USD, AUD/USD and USD/CAD Technical Levels
2021-03-01 17:00:00
