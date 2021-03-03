News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Mid-Week Market Check Up- USD, EUR, CAD, Gold, Silver, SPX & Bitcoin
2021-03-03 18:00:00
2021-03-03 18:00:00
EUR/USD Chops on ECB Confusion, Oil Prices Jump on OPEC Sources - US Market Open
2021-03-03 14:59:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Oil, Bond Fund Flows Amid Recovery-Fueled Rise in Yields
2021-03-03 16:00:00
Gold Prices at Risk, Crude Oil Sinks But Broader Uptrend Remains Intact
2021-03-02 07:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Retail Trader Signals Hint to Proceed With Caution
2021-03-03 06:00:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-03-01 06:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Mid-Week Market Check Up- USD, EUR, CAD, Gold, Silver, SPX & Bitcoin
2021-03-03 18:00:00
Gold Trading Soft, Silver Price Trying to Hold Important Support
2021-03-03 14:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Mid-Week Market Check Up- USD, EUR, CAD, Gold, Silver, SPX & Bitcoin
2021-03-03 18:00:00
British Pound Forecast: Digesting Gains Around Spring Budget - Levels for GBP/JPY, GBP/USD, EUR/GBP
2021-03-03 14:20:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY May Fall But Broader Path Remains Bullish
2021-03-03 03:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/JPY
2021-03-02 20:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • - Economic activity expanded modestly in most districts - Growth prospects still hampered by lingering virus fears -Hotel & leisure sectors still lagging, but showing signs of life
  • - Economic activity expanded modestly in most districts - Growth prospects still hampered by lingering virus fears -Hotel leisure sectors still lagging, but showing signs of life
  • Risk aversion continues to define markets Tech is being the hardest hit (no surprise given relative valuations) I'm looking at #FAANG index, very clear Head and Shoulders (bearish reversal warning) 200-day SMA sits below Learn more about H&S here - https://www.dailyfx.com/education/technical-analysis-chart-patterns/head-and-shoulders-pattern.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/LuPic7rgB1
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.99%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 65.01%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/XMjg1LbeVW
  • Fed's Beige Book Link: https://t.co/TF967lvtJj https://t.co/OcItqOUyAV
  • Indices Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.21% FTSE 100: -0.07% France 40: -0.15% Germany 30: -0.23% US 500: -0.62% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/vOKOJQagMm
  • Fed's Evans: - Monetary policy stance is appropriately accommodative - Fed now pays little attention to money supply data, maybe not at all #Fed $USD
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Beige Book due at 19:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-03
  • Fed's Evans: - Not going to think about QE taper until we see further substantial improvement towards our goals - Lesson of taper tantrum was to be credible on meeting goals #Fed $USD
  • Fed's Evans: I share the view that the recent rise in yields is healthy and a positive economic sign. #Fed $USD
Mid-Week Market Check Up- USD, EUR, CAD, Gold, Silver, SPX & Bitcoin

Mid-Week Market Check Up- USD, EUR, CAD, Gold, Silver, SPX & Bitcoin

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Mid-Week Technical Update on USD Majors / Commodities

US Dollar To Defend Recent Reversal - Gold Slumps into Support as Bitcoin Presses Resistance

In Monday’s Weekly Strategy Webinar we highlighted the massive reversal exhibited across numerous markets into the close of February trade with the recent US Dollar recovery vulnerable into the March open. Was this just an end-of-month washout? The Dollar index has indeed pulled back with DXY reversing off near-term resistance – the weekly opening-ranges are set with the Majors now attempting to defend the recent turn. The battle-lines are drawn into the close of the week.

US Dollar Index Price Chart – DXY 240min

US Dollar Index Price Chart - DXY 240min - USD Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

The gold price breakdown is approaching initial support targets and while the broader risk remains for a deeper setback, the immediate decline may be vulnerable into these levels. At the same time, the Bitcoin recovery is eyeing the first resistance test and we’re looking for price inflection on both of these setups in the days ahead.

Gold Price Chart – XAU/USD 240min

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD 240min - GLD Trade Outlook - GC Technical Forecast

Bitcoin Price Chart – BTC/USD 240min

Bitcoin Price Chart - BTC/USD 240min - Bitcoin Trade Outlook - Crypto Technical Forecast

In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the technical levels for the US Dollar Index, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD,NZD/USD,Gold, Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Silver, SPX, GBP/USD and USD/JPY.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

---Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

Related Articles

US Dollar Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/JPY
US Dollar Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/JPY
2021-03-02 20:00:00
Bitcoin, Gold, Dollar, EUR/USD, AUD/USD and USD/CAD Technical Levels
Bitcoin, Gold, Dollar, EUR/USD, AUD/USD and USD/CAD Technical Levels
2021-03-01 17:00:00
Dollar, USD/CAD, GBP/USD, Gold, Crude Oil & Bitcoin Technical Levels
Dollar, USD/CAD, GBP/USD, Gold, Crude Oil & Bitcoin Technical Levels
2021-02-22 16:51:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD and the Yen
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD and the Yen
2021-02-16 20:32:00
