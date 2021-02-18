Sterling Outlook: GBP/USD Breakout Extends to First Resistance Hurdle

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Challenged by US Rates, GBP Bulls Charge, Eyes on AUD/NZD - US Market Open
2021-02-18 14:45:00
US Dollar Holding Recent Gains, EUR/USD Remains Under Pressure
2021-02-18 11:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price to Hold Above Pre-Pandemic Levels on Overbought RSI Reading
2021-02-17 15:00:00
Gold, Crude Oil Forecast: Rising Yields and Stronger USD Exert Pressure
2021-02-17 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, ASX 200, Nikkei 225 Forecast: Chinese Market Reopen in Focus
2021-02-18 02:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Technical Outlook Weakening on Tepid Momentum
2021-02-17 13:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Technical Analysis: XAU Threatening to Break Big Support
2021-02-18 13:30:00
Silver Prices May Continue Outpacing Gold Despite Rising Inflation Bets
2021-02-18 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Outlook: GBP/USD Breakout Extends to First Resistance Hurdle
2021-02-18 17:00:00
S&P 500 Challenged by US Rates, GBP Bulls Charge, Eyes on AUD/NZD - US Market Open
2021-02-18 14:45:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Holding at Support Ahead of Inflation Data
2021-02-18 10:00:00
Dollar Tails US Treasury Yields Rally, USDJPY and Yen Crosses Lead 'Risk'
2021-02-17 05:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.62% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.32% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.23% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.15% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.03% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.03% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/CwMk7DSTmK
  • ECB is reported to weigh disclosing climate risks in bond programs $EUR
  • #Sterling Outlook: $GBPUSD Breakout Extends to First Resistance Hurdle - $GBPUSD Levels - https://t.co/WD1OCMvEp3 https://t.co/IKCRMSSL0m
  • Indices Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.15% France 40: 0.05% Germany 30: 0.00% Wall Street: -0.80% US 500: -0.90% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/KVUMZYBbl8
  • This is going to be interesting. https://t.co/RlxitN2MV8
  • $GBPCHF is currently trading above the 1.2500 level for the first time since late February 2020. The pair has mostly continued to climb higher in 2021, rising from around 1.2000 in early January to its current levels. $GBP $CHF https://t.co/UMTiCpCAAO
  • Are the 5-year breakeven inflation rates already pricing in the proposed $1.9 trillion Biden administration stimulus program? Pushing fresh highs with the Dollar following an inverse correlation https://t.co/4mQO4ppzYl
  • Bitcoin holds its ground above 50,000 USD. Speculative trading means higher risk of price reversal. Get your $btc market update from @HathornSabin here:https://t.co/dsxpDfzZ6f https://t.co/vo9G4xmAiQ
  • Speaker of the House Pelosi says House will vote on $1.9t Covid relief bill at the end of next week. $USD $SPY
  • $WTI Crude Oil rose back above 61.00 after dipping below that level leading up to the #EIA report. This week's report showed a strong drawdown in oil inventories. $OIL $USO https://t.co/3HIV3ncN6K
Sterling Outlook: GBP/USD Breakout Extends to First Resistance Hurdle

Sterling Outlook: GBP/USD Breakout Extends to First Resistance Hurdle

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Sterling Technical Price Outlook: GBP/USD Trade Levels

  • Sterling technical trade level update – Daily & Intraday Charts
  • GBP/USD breakout extends for sixth week into confluence resistance at 1.40
  • Weekly open support 1.3851 – constructive while above February open at 1.3710
Advertisement

The British Pound surged nearly 4% off the January lows against the US Dollar with GBP/USD attempting to mark a sixth consecutive weekly advance. The breakout is now testing the first major resistance hurdle and we are looking for a reaction up here for guidance. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the GBP/USD price charts. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Cable trade setup and more.

Starts in:
Live now:
Feb 22
( 13:02 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Weekly Scalping Webinar
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Sterling Price Chart – GBP/USD Daily

Sterling Price Chart - GBP/USD Daily - British Pound vs US Dollar Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; GBP/USD on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: The British Pound broke to fresh multi-year highs in early-February with GBP/USD rallying more than 3% off the monthly lows. The rally is now testing a key technical confluence zone we’ve been tracking for months now at channel resistance / 1.3955/95- a region defined by the 61.8% extension of the 2020 advance and the 2018 high-week reversal close. Looking for inflection off this zone for guidance in the days ahead.

Initial daily support rests back at 1.3743 with bullish invalidation now raised to the objective monthly open at 1.3710- a break / close below this threshold would be needed to suggest a larger correction is underway towards the September trendline / February low near ~1.3567. A topside breach from here would likely fuel accelerated gains for the British Pound with such a scenario exposing subsequent topside resistance objectives at 1.4145 and the 50% retracement / 2018 high at 1.4303/36.

Sterling Price Chart – GBP/USD 240min

Sterling Price Chart - GBP/USD 240min - British Pound vs US Dollar Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Notes: A closer look at Sterling price action shows GBP/USD rallying into confluence resistance today on building momentum divergence – the immediate advance may be vulnerable while below this key threshold. Weekly open support rests at 1.3851 backed by the median-line around 1.3710/43- an area of interest for possible downside exhaustion IF reached. Ultimately a rally surpassing the 88.6% Fibonacci retracement at 1.4039 is needed to fuel the next leg higher in the Pound.

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Download our latest quarterly GBP/USD Price Forecast
Get My Guide

Bottom line: The Sterling breakout is now testing the first major resistance hurdle into the channel resistance. From a trading standpoint, a good zone to reduce long-exposure / raise protective stops – be on the lookout for possible topside exhaustion while below the 1.40-handle. Ultimately a larger pullback may offer more favorable opportunities with a broader outlook constructive while above monthly-open support. Review my latest British Pound Weekly Price Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term GBP/USD technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Sterling Trader Sentiment – GBP/USD Price Chart

Sterling Trader Sentiment - GBP/USD Price Chart - British Pound vs US Dollar Retail Positioning - Cable Outlook
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-short GBP/USD - the ratio stands at -1.55 (39.26% of traders are long) – typically bullish reading
  • Long positions are2.40% lower than yesterday and 10.33% higher from last week
  • Short positions are0.59% higher than yesterday and 17.52% lower from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to rise. Traders are more net-short than yesterday but less net-short from last week. The combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a further mixed GBP/USD trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.
GBP/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -17% 5% -3%
Weekly -9% -16% -14%
Learn how shifts in GBP/USD retail positioning impact trend
Get My Guide

---

UK / US Economic Calendar

UK / US Economic Calendar - GBP/USD Event Risk - Key Data Releases

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Trade Setups

- Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Silver Price Forecast: Rising US Yields a Problem? - Levels for XAG/USD
Silver Price Forecast: Rising US Yields a Problem? - Levels for XAG/USD
2021-02-18 15:00:00
Gold Price Technical Analysis: XAU Threatening to Break Big Support
Gold Price Technical Analysis: XAU Threatening to Break Big Support
2021-02-18 13:30:00
British Pound Price Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP, GBP/NZD
British Pound Price Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP, GBP/NZD
2021-02-18 03:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Plummets to Support at Multi-month Lows
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Plummets to Support at Multi-month Lows
2021-02-17 20:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Mixed