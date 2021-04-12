Sterling Outlook: GBP/USD April Range Set on Support- Cable Levels

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD & Gold
2021-04-12 14:47:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD at Risk as US Treasury Yields Aim Higher
2021-04-12 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-12 17:00:00
Oil Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-12 08:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Long DJIA on Reflation and Infrastructure: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-04-12 19:30:00
Dow Jones, Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Outlook: Bank Earnings in Focus as US Stocks Hit Records
2021-04-12 01:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Bearish Price Series Emerges amid Failure to Test March High
2021-04-12 19:00:00
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD & Gold
2021-04-12 14:47:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Outlook: GBP/USD April Range Set on Support- Cable Levels
2021-04-12 20:00:00
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
2021-04-12 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD & Gold
2021-04-12 14:47:00
USD/JPY Breakout Potential: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-04-12 09:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The price of gold appears to have carved a double bottom as it breaks out of the downward trend from earlier this year. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/6FaHtNS84K https://t.co/luwH5P9olU
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.07% FTSE 100: 0.06% France 40: 0.04% US 500: 0.02% Wall Street: 0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/zIMIvT5L9r
  • US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is planning to spare China from being labeled a currency manipulator $CNH $USD
  • $SPY fund flows vs. $SPX performance https://t.co/6gfInt4Ce5
  • $SPY fund flows vs $SPX performance https://t.co/MppmX6a18q
  • It’s a familiar story in the G10 space with the latest CFTC positioning update showing another round of USD short covering as net shorts were cut by $2.17bln. Get your market update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/mqIPZIs7t0
  • Net speculative futures positioning in $USDJPY easing back from its heaviest net long position since May 2019 following an incredible climb over the past two months https://t.co/9Yhd1CTRJg
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.18% Gold: -0.87% Silver: -1.94% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/1L3mjrHiLB
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.18%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 74.81%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/PFJk4ZXaiq
  • Fed's Rosengren: Even with comparatively low-wage jobs, several workers have had to increase salaries
Sterling Outlook: GBP/USD April Range Set on Support- Cable Levels

Sterling Outlook: GBP/USD April Range Set on Support- Cable Levels

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Sterling Technical Price Outlook: GBP/USD Trade Levels

  • Sterling technical trade level update – Daily & Intraday Charts
  • GBP/USD carves April opening-range just above support– breakout to offer guidance
  • Key support 1.346/75- near-term bearish invalidation 1.3824.
Advertisement

The British Pound is poised to snap a four-day losing streak against the US Dollar with GBP/USD rebounding off key technical support into the weekly open. The recovery may be short lived however as Sterling continues to trade within the confines of a multi-month downtrend. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the GBP/USD price charts. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Sterling technical setup and more.

Starts in:
Live now:
Apr 19
( 12:04 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Weekly Scalping Webinar
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Sterling Price Chart – GBP/USD Daily

Sterling Price Chart - GBP/USD Daily - British Pound vs US Dollar Trade Outlook - Cable Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; GBP/USD on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: In last month’s Sterling Price Outlook we noted that the GBP/USD was, “in consolidation just below resistance at the March range highs- respect a breakout of the monthly opening-range.” A break lower on March 23rd gave way to a 1.3% decline with Cable dropping into a more significant lateral support zone at the objective yearly open / Brexit gap at 1.3646/75. The April opening-range has now been carved out above this threshold and we’re looking for the breakout for guidance here.

Daily resistance stands with the objective monthly open at 1.3781 backed by the April high-day reversal close (outside day) at 1.3821- look for topside exhaustion ahead of the February trendlineIF price is heading lower with a break / close below the yearly open exposing subsequent support objectives at 1.3495-1.3541- a region defined by the 2017 high-day close, the 2018 yearly open and the 100% extension of the February decline.

Sterling Price Chart – GBP/USD 240min

Sterling Price Chart - GBP/USD 240min - British Pound vs US Dollar Trade Outlook - Cable Technical Forecast

Notes: A closer look at Sterling price action shows GBP/USD rebounding of key support at 1.3646/75 with price threatening an outside-day reversal off the lows into the weekly open. Initial resistance eyed at 1.3776/81 backed by near-term bearish invalidation at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at 1.3824 - both zones of interest for possible topside exhaustion IF reached. Ultimately, a breach above 1.3995-1.4024 would be needed to mark resumption of the broader uptrend towards the yearly high-day close at 1.4138.

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Download our latest quarterly GBP/USD Price Forecast
Get My Guide

Bottom line: Sterling has set the monthly opening-range just above the March lows / lateral support – the immediate focus is on a breakout for guidance. From a trading standpoint, look for possible topside exhaustion into the February trendline with a close below 1.3646 needed to validate a deeper correction. Keep in mind we have the February GDP figures from the UK on tap tomorrow. Review my latest British Pound Weekly Price Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term GBP/USD technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Sterling Trader Sentiment – GBP/USD Price Chart

Sterling Trader Sentiment - GBP/USD Price Chart - British Pound vs US Dollar Retail Positioning
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long GBP/USD - the ratio stands at +1.62 (61.83% of traders are long) – typically bearish reading
  • Long positions are5.64% higher than yesterday and 37.36% higher from last week
  • Short positions are12.38% higher than yesterday and 14.98% lower from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to fall. Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday but more net-long from last week. The combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a further mixed GBP/USD trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.
GBP/USD Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 9% 10% 9%
Weekly 46% -18% 13%
Learn how shifts in GBP/USD retail positioning impact trend
Get My Guide

---

UK / US Economic Calendar

UK / US Economic Calendar - GBP/USD Key Data Releases - Cable Weekly Event Risk -

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Technical Setups

- Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Forecast: Aussie Support Grind- AUD/USD Breakout Pending
Australian Dollar Forecast: Aussie Support Grind- AUD/USD Breakout Pending
2021-04-12 17:30:00
US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Looking Lower Still in Absence of Support
US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Looking Lower Still in Absence of Support
2021-04-12 13:00:00
Crude Oil Technical Analysis: WTI Bearish Potential Sub-60
Crude Oil Technical Analysis: WTI Bearish Potential Sub-60
2021-04-08 17:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecast for Days Ahead
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecast for Days Ahead
2021-04-08 13:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Mixed