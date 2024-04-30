 Skip to Content
News
Surprise German, EU Growth Buoys the Euro as Inflation Moderates
2024-04-30 10:13:13
US Dollar Tanks Ahead of Fed Verdict, NFP Data - EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2024-04-29 17:30:00
News
Crude Oil Prices Retrace Some Losses Despite US Demand Doubts
2024-04-25 15:00:07
The Impact of Geopolitical Tensions on Oil Prices
2024-04-18 18:00:03
News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Nov 02, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 33,825.70.
2024-04-25 16:23:37
Rallies in FTSE 100, DAX 40 and Dow Have Further to Go
2024-04-24 10:00:03
News
Risk Sentiment Positive: VIX and Gold Move Lower, US Dollar Firms, Amazon’s Results Near
2024-04-30 07:58:50
Gold Prices in Holding Pattern ahead of Fed; Fakeout Sends USD/JPY Tumbling
2024-04-30 01:00:00
News
US Dollar Tanks Ahead of Fed Verdict, NFP Data - EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2024-04-29 17:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: FOMC, Apple, Amazon, USD/JPY, Gold, and USD Outlooks
2024-04-28 17:00:00
News
Gold Prices in Holding Pattern ahead of Fed; Fakeout Sends USD/JPY Tumbling
2024-04-30 01:00:00
USD/JPY Plummets after Speculation of FX Intervention
2024-04-29 08:10:33
Surprise German, EU Growth Buoys the Euro as Inflation Moderates

Surprise German, EU Growth Buoys the Euro as Inflation Moderates

Richard Snow, Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Euro (EUR/USD, EUR/GBP) Analysis

  • EU inflation steadies and growth may have turned the corner
  • EUR/USD recovers after EU GDP and inflation data
  • EUR/GBP attempts to halt the decline
  • Get your hands on the Euro Q2 outlook today for exclusive insights into key market catalysts that should be on every trader's radar:
EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Richard Snow
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

EU Inflation Steadies and Growth May have Turned the Corner

Euro area annual inflation is expected to be 2.4% in April 2024, stable when compared to March according to a flash estimate from Eurostat. While services inflation is expected to cool a tad compared to March, energy prices declined by less then before - somewhat offsetting the price declines seen elsewhere.

Breaking down the main components of euro area inflation, services is expected to have the highest annual rate in April (3.7%, compared with 4.0% in March), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (2.8%, compared with 2.6% in March). Then, non-energy industrial goods (0.9%, compared with 1.1% in March) and energy (-0.6%, compared with -1.8% in March).

Additionally, EU GDP rose 0.3% in the first quarter which is promising seeing that all of 2023 oscillated around 0.1% and -0.1%. Year on year growth also surprised to the upside at 0.4% compared to the expectation of a minor 0.2% expansion.

image1.png

Customize and filter live economic data via our DailyFX economic calendar

EUR/USD Recovers after EU GDP and Inflation Data

EUR/USD dropped in the moments after Germany’s economy avoided a technical recession. Q1 grew by 0.2% after Q4 last year registered a contraction of 0.3%. However, the single currency recovered after the broader EU growth and inflation numbers revealed a slight cool down in services inflation and an uptick in growth. EU sentiment and confidence indicators have improved in the lead up to the ECB’s first rate cut which is expected to arrive in June.

EUR/USD trades within an ascending channel, which developed during the current risk on sentiment that has emerged since tensions between Israel and Iran died down. Positive US earnings, for the most part, have also helped buoy sentiment in riskier FX currencies with AUD, EUR and GBP managing to claw back prior losses against the greenback.

EUR/USD appears to have tested the psychological level of 1.0700 on an intra-day level, with channel resistance in focus for bulls around 1.0765 and potentially the confluence zone above 1.0795 where the 50 and 200-day simple moving averages reside.

EUR/USD Daily Chart

image2.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Looking for actionable trading ideas? Download our top trading opportunities guide packed with insightful tips for the second quarter!

Top Trading Opportunities in this Quarter
Top Trading Opportunities in this Quarter
Recommended by Richard Snow
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

EUR/GBP Attempts to Halt the Decline

EUR/GBP has produced a massive reversal since rising out of the prior horizontal channel which has encased the majority of price action in 2024. The move found resistance at the 0.8635 level, turning sharply lower since.

The Bank of England is expecting inflation to drop sharply into the middle of the year but sterling still boasts a superior interest rate differential to the euro, meaning the bullish EUR/GBP move was always at risk of a pullback/reversal.

After trading below 0.8560, the pair appears supported after the positive data dump this morning and heads back towards 0.8560.

EUR/GBP Daily Chart

image3.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

