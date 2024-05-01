 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 37m
Last updated: May 1, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Latest Outlook – Bearish Technical Signal Halts EUR/USD Ahead of FOMC Decision
2024-05-01 10:07:10
Surprise German, EU Growth Buoys the Euro as Inflation Moderates
2024-04-30 10:13:13
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 37m
Last updated: May 1, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Prices Drop after US Employment Data Lifts USD, FOMC Next
2024-04-30 17:00:12
Crude Oil Prices Retrace Some Losses Despite US Demand Doubts
2024-04-25 15:00:07
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 37m
Last updated: May 1, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FTSE 100 Bucks the Trend and Remains Bid amid Jittery Dow and S&P 500 ahead of FOMC​​​
2024-05-01 12:00:00
Dow and Nasdaq 100 rise but Nikkei 225 hits a speed bump
2024-04-30 12:00:41
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 37m
Last updated: May 1, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Fed Preview: Powell Could Fire Hawkish Warning Shot – Gold, S&P 500 Setups
2024-05-01 01:30:00
Risk Sentiment Positive: VIX and Gold Move Lower, US Dollar Firms, Amazon’s Results Near
2024-04-30 07:58:50
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 37m
Last updated: May 1, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Down But Paring Losses Vs Dollar As Market Looks to Fed
2024-04-30 13:30:00
US Dollar Tanks Ahead of Fed Verdict, NFP Data - EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2024-04-29 17:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 37m
Last updated: May 1, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices in Holding Pattern ahead of Fed; Fakeout Sends USD/JPY Tumbling
2024-04-30 01:00:00
USD/JPY Plummets after Speculation of FX Intervention
2024-04-29 08:10:33
More View More
Euro Latest Outlook – Bearish Technical Signal Halts EUR/USD Ahead of FOMC Decision

Euro Latest Outlook – Bearish Technical Signal Halts EUR/USD Ahead of FOMC Decision

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Euro (EUR/USD) Analysis and Chart

The Euro is struggling against a resurgent US dollar as rate-cut expectations between the two continue to widen. Today’s FOMC may underpin thoughts that the Fed is comfortable with rates staying higher for longer.

  • No policy change is expected but the post-FOMC press conference may give some much-needed clarity.
  • A bearish flag formation is pushing EUR/USD back toward a multi-month low.
EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

Today’s FOMC meeting is expected to see all policy dials left untouched as higher-than-forecast US inflation hampers the central bank’s plan to start cutting interest rates. Current market forecasts show the first 25 basis point cut will probably happen in November, with a growing likelihood that one rate cut will be it for this year.

image1.png

The post-decision press conference will give Chair Jerome Powell to give his latest thoughts on the economy, although he is unlikely to give any forward guidance on when rate cuts can be expected. A neutral-to-hawkish tone can be expected from Chair Powell, reiterating a data-driven approach to upcoming monetary policy. After the press conference, Friday’s US Job Report will become the next market focal point before the weekend.

Learn how to trade news events with our expert guide

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

EUR/USD remains in a longer-term downtrend and the daily chart is showing a new, negative, candlestick formation. A second bearish flag formation is forming with trend support now broken, while an attempt to break above the 20-day simple moving average has failed. This leaves EUR/USD looking at lower prices with a break below the April 16 low of 1.0601 leaving 1.0512 the next level of interest. A break below the 1.0601 low will also continue a series of lower highs and lower lows that started at the end of last year.

A bearish flag is a technical analysis pattern that is considered a continuation pattern in a downtrend. It is a type of chart formation that typically occurs after a steep decline in price, followed by a period of consolidation, which resembles a flag-like shape on the chart. This pattern is used by traders to identify potential selling opportunities and to anticipate a continuation of the existing downtrend.

The formation of a bearish flag consists of two main parts, the flag pole - the initial sharp downward price movement that precedes the formation of the flag, and the flag – where the price action consolidates and forms a smaller, rectangular or parallel pattern. Traders can use bearish flag formations as continuation signals, entry points, and as a risk management aide.

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart

image2.png

Retail trader datashows 61.29% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.58 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 10.83% higher than yesterday and 6.26% higher than last week, while the number of traders net-short is 6.83% lower than yesterday and 10.61% lower than last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to fall.

EUR/USD Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 20% -15% 4%
Weekly 0% -3% -1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

What is your view on the EURO – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar, Yields Receive Bullish Boost Ahead of FOMC Meeting
US Dollar, Yields Receive Bullish Boost Ahead of FOMC Meeting
2024-05-01 08:10:28
British Pound Down But Paring Losses Vs Dollar As Market Looks to Fed
British Pound Down But Paring Losses Vs Dollar As Market Looks to Fed
2024-04-30 13:30:00
Surprise German, EU Growth Buoys the Euro as Inflation Moderates
Surprise German, EU Growth Buoys the Euro as Inflation Moderates
2024-04-30 10:13:13
US Dollar Tanks Ahead of Fed Verdict, NFP Data - EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
US Dollar Tanks Ahead of Fed Verdict, NFP Data - EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2024-04-29 17:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 37m
Last updated: May 1, 2024