S&P 500 Trade Setup: Bearish Reversal in Play ahead of Confluence Resistance

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Apr 30, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Surprise German, EU Growth Buoys the Euro as Inflation Moderates
2024-04-30 10:13:13
US Dollar Tanks Ahead of Fed Verdict, NFP Data - EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2024-04-29 17:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Apr 30, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Retrace Some Losses Despite US Demand Doubts
2024-04-25 15:00:07
The Impact of Geopolitical Tensions on Oil Prices
2024-04-18 18:00:03
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Apr 30, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and Nasdaq 100 rise but Nikkei 225 hits a speed bump
2024-04-30 12:00:41
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Nov 02, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 33,825.70.
2024-04-25 16:23:37
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Apr 30, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Risk Sentiment Positive: VIX and Gold Move Lower, US Dollar Firms, Amazon’s Results Near
2024-04-30 07:58:50
Gold Prices in Holding Pattern ahead of Fed; Fakeout Sends USD/JPY Tumbling
2024-04-30 01:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Apr 30, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Down But Paring Losses Vs Dollar As Market Looks to Fed
2024-04-30 13:30:00
US Dollar Tanks Ahead of Fed Verdict, NFP Data - EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2024-04-29 17:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Apr 30, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices in Holding Pattern ahead of Fed; Fakeout Sends USD/JPY Tumbling
2024-04-30 01:00:00
USD/JPY Plummets after Speculation of FX Intervention
2024-04-29 08:10:33
More View More
S&P 500 Trade Setup: Bearish Reversal in Play ahead of Confluence Resistance

S&P 500 Trade Setup: Bearish Reversal in Play ahead of Confluence Resistance

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

Share:

If you're looking for a broader perspective on U.S. equity indices, make sure to download our Q2 stock market trading guide. It's your gateway to a wealth of ideas and indispensable insights.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

Most Read: British Pound Down But Paring Losses Vs Dollar As Market Looks to Fed

Following a robust start to the year, the S&P 500 experienced a significant downturn throughout the first three weeks of April. Finding support near 4,960, the index has seen a modest rebound in recent days. However, this upward movement may encounter a strong ceiling near the 5,165/5,185 range. This zone presents several technical obstacles, including the 50-day simple moving average (SMA), a short-term descending trendline, and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from April's decline.

Given the S&P 500's proximity to confluence resistance, short positions in the index look compelling. Rising inflation risks and expectations that the Federal Reserve will have no choice but to keep interest rates higher for longer to achieve price stability reinforce the bearish outlook for risk assets in the near term, at least from a fundamental standpoint.

If the bearish reversal scenario plays out and prices are rejected at the 5,165/5,185 resistance, a pullback towards April's swing low could be on the horizon. While a retest of this region might offer temporary support, a decisive breakdown would signal a potential extension toward 4,855. Further losses from this point onward would shift focus to the 200-day simple moving average near 4,725.

Despite a seemingly strong bearish thesis, traders should exercise caution and avoid fighting against prevailing price action. On that note, if the S&P 500 remains on a recovery path and pushes past the 5,165/5,185 ceiling convincingly on a daily closing basis, the short strategy would lose its validity. Such a breakout could reignite bullish sentiment, opening the path toward 5,260, with the possibility of revisiting the record high also in the cards.

To get an edge in your trading and understand how market positioning may affect the S&P 500’s path, download a copy of our sentiment guide!

US 500 Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -1% 4% 2%
Weekly -20% 17% -3%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

S&P 500 TECHNICAL CHART

A graph of stock market Description automatically generated

S&P 500 Chart Created Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Set to Slide Further Against the US Dollar
Euro Set to Slide Further Against the US Dollar
2024-04-15 13:51:42
Gold Breakout Nears as Bullish Pennant Pattern Forms
Gold Breakout Nears as Bullish Pennant Pattern Forms
2024-03-15 09:04:33
Silver Tumbles Back into a Multi-Month Support Zone
Silver Tumbles Back into a Multi-Month Support Zone
2024-02-28 10:17:09
EUR/GBP - Respecting Multi-Month Boundaries - Update
EUR/GBP - Respecting Multi-Month Boundaries - Update
2024-01-03 15:28:23
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Apr 30, 2024