News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Stocks Hold Gains as Yellen's Global Minimum Tax Gains Support from EU, IMF
2021-04-06 19:00:00
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Mar 23, 2021 when EUR/USD traded near 1.18.
2021-04-06 18:23:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Crude Crafts Range, Eyes Confluent Resistance
2021-04-06 17:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Outlook: Iranian Nuclear Talks and Viral Resurgence in Focus
2021-04-06 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Stocks Hold Gains as Yellen's Global Minimum Tax Gains Support from EU, IMF
2021-04-06 19:00:00
Stock Market Forecast for the Week Ahead
2021-04-05 20:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Surges into April- XAU/USD Risks Breakout
2021-04-06 19:00:00
Gold Prices Attempting to Bottom: Key Resistance Break Needed for Bullish Outlook
2021-04-06 13:15:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Stocks Hold Gains as Yellen's Global Minimum Tax Gains Support from EU, IMF
2021-04-06 19:00:00
British Pound Technical Forecast: Sterling Recovery on the Ropes
2021-04-06 17:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Stocks Hold Gains as Yellen's Global Minimum Tax Gains Support from EU, IMF
2021-04-06 19:00:00
USD/JPY Forecast: Dollar Yen Rate Reacts to Critical Resistance
2021-04-06 16:20:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Morgan Stanley sold $5 billion in Archegos' stocks March 25: CNBC via BBG $JPM
  • US Treasury Yields: 2-Year: 0.159% 3-Year: 0.333% 5-Year: 0.870% 7-Year: 1.332% 10-Year: 1.656% 30-Year: 2.320% $TNX
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.16% Gold: 0.87% Oil - US Crude: -0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/KAUESsrLkY
  • USD/JPY retraces from critical resistance. Risk sentiment weighs on safe-haven currencies. Get your market update from @Tams707 here:https://t.co/W8hPHpb562 https://t.co/d658c0ib6N
  • EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Mar 23, 2021 when EUR/USD traded near 1.18. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to EUR/USD strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/DkhWOiuSbY
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.51%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 77.34%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/i62KhpKTdm
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.08% FTSE 100: -0.04% Wall Street: -0.12% France 40: -0.20% Germany 30: -0.24% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/4nZJlAlw0n
  • The $DXY has continued to head lower today, hitting a fresh intraday low at 92.40 before rebounding slightly higher, now trading around 92.44. $USD https://t.co/Rn1Cns8yXD
  • Bitcoin tested above 60k on March 13th but buyers could not hold the move and BTC/USD pulled back. Get your $btc market update from @JStanleyFX here:https://t.co/uKi10CrFK9 https://t.co/wj5jjLoVTK
  • British #Pound Technical Forecast: #Sterling Recovery on the Ropes - $GBPUSD Levels - https://t.co/i8LYXLTvsj https://t.co/4yovokcmgu
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Surges into April- XAU/USD Risks Breakout

Gold Price Outlook: Gold Surges into April- XAU/USD Risks Breakout

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Gold Technical Price Outlook: XAU/USD Near-term Trade Levels

Advertisement

Gold prices have surged nearly 4% off the March lows with XAU/USD threatening a major breakout in early April trade. While the immediate focus is on this recovery, the advance may be vulnerable into uptrend resistance just higher and we’re on the lookout for possible exhaustion on this stretch. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the XAU/USD technical charts heading into the April opening-range. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this gold technical setup and more.

Starts in:
Live now:
Apr 12
( 12:04 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Weekly Scalping Webinar
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Daily

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Daily - GLD Trade Outlook - GC Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; Gold on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: In my last Gold Price Outlook we noted support objectives into, “the yearly low-day reversal close at 1683. Basically, the downside is littered with levels here but IF price breaks lower, expect another accelerated drop towards more significant support at 1649.” Price registered a low at 1678 before reversing sharply higher with the subsequent rally now threatening a breakout of multi-month downtrend resistance at the March open / high-day close at 1733/36.

A newly added ascending pitchfork formation may be in play here and puts the advance at near-term uptrend resistance at the 75% parallel today. Key resistance objectives remain at the 1764/67Fibonacci confluence with a breach / close above the February opening-range lows at 1785 needed to suggest a more significant reversal is underway.

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD 120min

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD 120min - GLD Trade Outlook - GC Technical Forecast

Notes: A closer look at Gold price action shows XAU/USD testing resistance at the March high-close here at 1745. Weekly-open support at 1728 backed by the opening-range low at 1721- ultimately a break / close below the monthly open at 1707 would be needed to mark resumption of the broader downtrend with such a scenario exposing 1682, 1671 and critical support at the 100% extension at 1649.

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Download our latest quarterly Gold Price Forecast
Get My Guide

Bottom line: Gold is threatening a larger breakout here into the April open with price now testing initial resistance. From at trading standpoint, immediate risk is for a move higher while above the weekly open but look to reduce long-exposure / raise protective stops on a stretch towards 1764/67 – be on the lookout for topside exhaustion ahead of / into this zone. Losses should be limited to the monthly open IF price is indeed heading higher above 1785 needed to suggest a more significant low was registered last month. Review my latest Gold Weekly Price Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term XAU/USD technical trading levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Gold Trader Sentiment – XAU/USD Price Chart

Gold Trader Sentiment - XAU/USD Price Chart - GLD Trade Outlook - GC Retail Positioning
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long Gold- the ratio stands at +4.70 (82.46% of traders are long) – typically bearishreading
  • Long positions are2.23% higher than yesterday and 3.79% lower from last week
  • Short positions are 0.76% higher than yesterday and 34.81% higher from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Traders are more net-long than yesterday but less net-long from last week. The combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a further mixed Gold trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.
Gold Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 1% 18% 4%
Weekly -8% 50% -1%
Learn how shifts in Gold retail positioning impact trend
Get My Guide

---

Active Technical Setups

- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound Technical Forecast: Sterling Recovery on the Ropes
British Pound Technical Forecast: Sterling Recovery on the Ropes
2021-04-06 17:30:00
Silver Price Forecast: Rebound Tests Downtrend from Yearly High - Levels for XAG/USD
Silver Price Forecast: Rebound Tests Downtrend from Yearly High - Levels for XAG/USD
2021-04-06 15:49:00
FTSE 100 Technical Analysis: Choppy Upward Trend May Pick up Momentum
FTSE 100 Technical Analysis: Choppy Upward Trend May Pick up Momentum
2021-04-06 12:00:00
Euro May Extend Rise vs. US Dollar But Overall Trend Points Lower
Euro May Extend Rise vs. US Dollar But Overall Trend Points Lower
2021-04-06 04:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish