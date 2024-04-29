Did Japan Intervene in the FX market? USD/JPY Sharply Lower

 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Apr 29, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Dollar Tanks Ahead of Fed Verdict, NFP Data - EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2024-04-29 17:30:00
Euro Holds Gains Against Dollar Despite Sharp EUR/JPY Fall
2024-04-29 13:30:24
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Apr 29, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Crude Oil Prices Retrace Some Losses Despite US Demand Doubts
2024-04-25 15:00:07
The Impact of Geopolitical Tensions on Oil Prices
2024-04-18 18:00:03
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Apr 29, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Nov 02, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 33,825.70.
2024-04-25 16:23:37
Rallies in FTSE 100, DAX 40 and Dow Have Further to Go
2024-04-24 10:00:03
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Apr 29, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Price Under Technical Pressure, All Eyes on Fed Rate Decision and NFPs
2024-04-29 11:30:40
Markets Week Ahead: FOMC, Apple, Amazon, USD/JPY, Gold, and USD Outlooks
2024-04-28 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Apr 29, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Dollar Tanks Ahead of Fed Verdict, NFP Data - EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2024-04-29 17:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: FOMC, Apple, Amazon, USD/JPY, Gold, and USD Outlooks
2024-04-28 17:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Apr 29, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
USD/JPY Plummets after Speculation of FX Intervention
2024-04-29 08:10:33
Markets Week Ahead: FOMC, Apple, Amazon, USD/JPY, Gold, and USD Outlooks
2024-04-28 17:00:00
Did Japan Intervene in the FX market? USD/JPY Sharply Lower

Similarities from the last time Japanese Authorities intervened in the FX market have appeared after a massive USD/JPY reversal. Risk sentiment continues to favour AUD and high importance US data returns.

In a recent financial market update, volatility in the USD/JPY was spotlighted, hinting at potential Japanese FX intervention to counter the yen's undesirable weakening against the dollar, which soared past 160, a significant move indicating potential intervention. Inflation trends and interest rate differentials between the U.S. and Japan have been pivotal in the lead up to the 160 mark in USD/JPY as market participants favoured the carry trade. The update also highlighted global market sentiment, movements in other currencies like the Australian dollar and the British pound, and noted key economic events ahead—such as the FOMC rate decision and Non-Farm Payrolls. Additionally, the market update touched on gold's reaction to geopolitical tensions and the S&P 500's performance, pointing to an optimistic outlook driven by tech earnings.

