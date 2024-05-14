 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 50m
Last updated: May 14, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Hovers Warily Against the Dollar Before the Week’s Main Events
2024-05-14 13:00:31
Gold, EUR/USD, USD/JPY – Price Action Analysis and Technical Outlook
2024-05-14 01:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 50m
Last updated: May 14, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Crude Oil, S&P 500 – Sentiment Analysis & Market Outlook
2024-05-09 17:00:00
Crude Oil Bounces As Market Eyes Strategic Reserve Top Up, US Payrolls
2024-05-02 12:00:26
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 50m
Last updated: May 14, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow & Nasdaq 100 Make Gains, while Hang Seng Rockets Higher
2024-05-14 11:30:30
Dow and Nasdaq 100 Trim Gains and Nikkei 225 Comes Under Pressure
2024-05-09 10:00:13
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 50m
Last updated: May 14, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Bid Despite Hot PPI, Inflation Data Next - What Now for XAU/USD?
2024-05-14 18:00:00
Gold, EUR/USD, USD/JPY – Price Action Analysis and Technical Outlook
2024-05-14 01:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 50m
Last updated: May 14, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Steady as UK Jobless Rate Rises, Wage Pressures Keep BoE Vigilant
2024-05-14 08:11:32
British Pound Sticks To Range Before UK Labor Stats, Powell and US Inflation
2024-05-13 13:00:10
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 50m
Last updated: May 14, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Surges Despite Warnings: Interest Rate Differential Fuels Carry Trade
2024-05-14 15:17:11
Gold, EUR/USD, USD/JPY – Price Action Analysis and Technical Outlook
2024-05-14 01:00:00
Gold Prices Bid Despite Hot PPI, Inflation Data Next - What Now for XAU/USD?

Gold Prices Bid Despite Hot PPI, Inflation Data Next - What Now for XAU/USD?

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

Gold Forecast

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Gold prices rebounded on Tuesday, climbing nearly 0.8% and pushing past the $2,350 threshold after the previous day's steep decline. This upward movement was fueled by a weaker U.S. dollar and subdued Treasury yields in the wake of the release of the latest batch of U.S. producer price index (PPI) information, which ultimately failed to ignite significant volatility.

While April's PPI figures topped estimates, a downward revision from the previous month softened the impact. In addition, traders were reassured that the gains were primarily driven by portfolio management services, a sector with limited influence on the broader economy. Importantly, many PPI components that feed into the core PCE deflator saw only modest increases, suggesting that the disinflationary trend is not entirely dead.

Most Read: Gold, EUR/USD, USD/JPY – Price Action Analysis and Technical Outlook

image1.png

PPI data often presents a mixed bag of signals, making it challenging to interpret. To get a clearer view of the inflation landscape, investors will be closely monitoring the upcoming CPI report due out on Wednesday morning. Both the headline and core indicators are seen rising 0.3% m-o-m, bringing the annual readings down to 3.4% from 3.5% for the former and to 3.7% from 3.8% for the latter.

Weaker-than-forecast CPI figures could rekindle hopes of disinflation, bolstering bets that the Fed’s first rate cut of the cycle would come in September - a probability currently pegged at around 50%. This scenario should be bullish for gold prices. Conversely, hotter-than-anticipated inflation numbers could send interest rate expectations in a hawkish direction, boosting the U.S. dollar and weighing on precious metals.

Wondering how retail positioning can shape gold prices? Our sentiment guide provides the answers you are looking for—don't miss out, get the guide now!

Gold Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 2% 5% 3%
Weekly 4% 1% 3%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

GOLD PRICE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Following a sluggish start to the week, gold prices rebounded on Tuesday, reclaiming the $2,350 mark. Should gains accelerate in the upcoming trading sessions, the next technical obstacle lies near trendline resistance at $2,370. Clearing this barrier could fuel increased buying activity, setting the stage for a potential rally towards $2,420, and even $2,430.

In the event of a bearish reversal and dip below $2,350, there are no significant support zones nearby, suggesting that any downward movement could proceed relatively unimpeded toward $2,280 - the next relevant technical floor on the map. Further losses below this point could give way to a drop towards $2,260, a key area corresponding to the 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 2024 rally.

GOLD PRICE TECHNICAL CHART

A screen shot of a graph Description automatically generated

Gold Price Chart Created Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Gold and Silver Back Away from Key Resistance as Bullish Momentum Eases
Gold and Silver Back Away from Key Resistance as Bullish Momentum Eases
2024-05-13 17:30:00
Gold Boosted by Renewed US Rate Cut Hopes, Israel-Iran Ceasefire Talks Continue
Gold Boosted by Renewed US Rate Cut Hopes, Israel-Iran Ceasefire Talks Continue
2024-05-07 08:01:49
Gold Price Forecast: Bearish Correction May Extend Further Before Turnaround
Gold Price Forecast: Bearish Correction May Extend Further Before Turnaround
2024-05-04 18:00:00
Crude Oil Bounces As Market Eyes Strategic Reserve Top Up, US Payrolls
Crude Oil Bounces As Market Eyes Strategic Reserve Top Up, US Payrolls
2024-05-02 12:00:26
Rates

Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 50m
Last updated: May 14, 2024
USDOLLAR
Clock icon 50m
Last updated: May 14, 2024