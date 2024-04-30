Gold Prices in Holding Pattern ahead of Fed; Fakeout Sends USD/JPY Tumbling

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Apr 30, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Tanks Ahead of Fed Verdict, NFP Data - EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2024-04-29 17:30:00
Euro Holds Gains Against Dollar Despite Sharp EUR/JPY Fall
2024-04-29 13:30:24
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Apr 30, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Retrace Some Losses Despite US Demand Doubts
2024-04-25 15:00:07
The Impact of Geopolitical Tensions on Oil Prices
2024-04-18 18:00:03
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Apr 30, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Nov 02, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 33,825.70.
2024-04-25 16:23:37
Rallies in FTSE 100, DAX 40 and Dow Have Further to Go
2024-04-24 10:00:03
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Apr 30, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices in Holding Pattern ahead of Fed; Fakeout Sends USD/JPY Tumbling
2024-04-30 01:00:00
Gold Price Under Technical Pressure, All Eyes on Fed Rate Decision and NFPs
2024-04-29 11:30:40
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Apr 30, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Tanks Ahead of Fed Verdict, NFP Data - EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2024-04-29 17:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: FOMC, Apple, Amazon, USD/JPY, Gold, and USD Outlooks
2024-04-28 17:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Apr 30, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices in Holding Pattern ahead of Fed; Fakeout Sends USD/JPY Tumbling
2024-04-30 01:00:00
USD/JPY Plummets after Speculation of FX Intervention
2024-04-29 08:10:33
More View More
Gold Prices in Holding Pattern ahead of Fed; Fakeout Sends USD/JPY Tumbling

Gold Prices in Holding Pattern ahead of Fed; Fakeout Sends USD/JPY Tumbling

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

For an extensive analysis of gold’s fundamental and technical outlook, download our complimentary quarterly trading forecast now!

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

GOLD PRICE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Gold prices fell on Monday, but the decline was modest, with many traders on the sidelines and avoiding making large directional bets ahead of high-profile events later in the week, such as the FOMC monetary policy announcement and the release of U.S. employment data. Against this backdrop, volatility could be limited at least until Wednesday afternoon, when the U.S. central bank's decision/guidance is expected.

Focusing on price action analysis, trendline support at $2,320 could bring stability to the market and prevent the recent pullback from gaining momentum. However, a breach of this technical indicator could encourage the bears to launch an attack on $2,295. Continued losses from this point forward could pave the way for a retrenchment towards $2,260, the 38.2% Fib retracement of this year’s rally.

In case of a bullish rebound from current levels, resistance can be spotted at $2,355, followed by $2,395, which corresponds to a key trendline extended off the all-time high. Overcoming this barrier may prove challenging for bulls, but if a breakout emerges, a move toward $2,420 is conceivable, followed by a potential retest of last week's record.

GOLD PRICE TECHNICAL CHART

A screen shot of a graph Description automatically generated

Gold Price Chart Created Using TradingView

Want to understand how retail positioning can impact USD/JPY’s journey in the near term? Request our sentiment guide to discover the effect of crowd behavior on FX market trends!

USD/JPY Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 36% -20% -12%
Weekly 23% -19% -13%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

USD/JPY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

USD/JPY rallied late last week, with prices blasting past the upper boundary of a medium-term ascending channel to reach new multi-decade highs. However, this bullish momentum quickly reversed on Monday. Sellers emerged when the exchange rate flirted with the 160.00 mark, pushing the pair back down towards 156.00, suggesting the breakout may have been a fakeout.

The cause of Monday's bearish reversal remains unclear. Intervention by the Japanese government to stem the yen’s bleeding and curb speculation is a possibility. This uncertainty, coupled with the fear of being caught off guard by further intervention, may keep USD bulls at bay for the time being. With buyers on the sidelines and upward pressure fading, USD/JPY could see a slight pullback in the coming days.

In the event of USD/JPY continuing in a downward trajectory in the near term, support is seen at 154.65, followed by 153.20. On further weakness, all eyes will be on 152.00 mark, located slightly above the 50-day simple moving average. Further down, channel support emerges at 150.90. On the flip side, if bulls regain control and spark a decisive breach of 157.00, a retest of the 160.00 level could be in the cards.

USD/JPY TECHNICAL CHART

A graph on a computer screen Description automatically generated

USD/JPY Chart Created Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Did Japan Intervene in the FX market? USD/JPY Sharply Lower
Did Japan Intervene in the FX market? USD/JPY Sharply Lower
2024-04-29 15:01:28
​​​FTSE 100 hits yet another record high while DAX 40 and S&P 500 continue their ascents
​​​FTSE 100 hits yet another record high while DAX 40 and S&P 500 continue their ascents
2024-04-29 10:00:17
Will Inflation Concerns Rattle the FOMC amid Weaker US Growth?
Will Inflation Concerns Rattle the FOMC amid Weaker US Growth?
2024-04-26 15:12:49
​​​FTSE 100 hits yet another record high while DAX 40 and S&P 500 resume their ascents
​​​FTSE 100 hits yet another record high while DAX 40 and S&P 500 resume their ascents
2024-04-26 10:00:29
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Apr 30, 2024
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Apr 30, 2024