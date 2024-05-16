 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: May 16, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Fails to Sustain Bullish Momentum, GBP/USD Pauses After Breakout
2024-05-16 16:00:00
US Dollar Sentiment Analysis & Outlook: GBP/USD, EUR/USD, NZD/USD
2024-05-16 00:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: May 16, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Crude Oil Hands Back Early Gains As Demand Doubts Resume Control
2024-05-15 11:00:35
Gold, Crude Oil, S&P 500 – Sentiment Analysis & Market Outlook
2024-05-09 17:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: May 16, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and Nasdaq 100 at new Highs, and Nikkei 225 Makes Gains
2024-05-16 12:30:00
Dow & Nasdaq 100 Make Gains, while Hang Seng Rockets Higher
2024-05-14 11:30:30
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: May 16, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Prices Rise on Renewed Rate Cut Hopes
2024-05-16 08:20:17
US Breaking News: US CPI Prints Largely in Line with Estimates, USD Dips
2024-05-15 13:14:29
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: May 16, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Fails to Sustain Bullish Momentum, GBP/USD Pauses After Breakout
2024-05-16 16:00:00
US Dollar Sentiment Analysis & Outlook: GBP/USD, EUR/USD, NZD/USD
2024-05-16 00:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: May 16, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Rises On Inflation-Focused Dollar Despite Feeble Japanese GDP Print
2024-05-16 11:00:30
EUR/USD Breaks Out, USD/JPY in Tailspin After Benign US Inflation Report
2024-05-15 16:30:00
More View More
EUR/USD Fails to Sustain Bullish Momentum, GBP/USD Pauses After Breakout

EUR/USD Fails to Sustain Bullish Momentum, GBP/USD Pauses After Breakout

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Wondering about EUR/USD’s medium-term prospects? Gain clarity with our quarterly forecast. Download it now!

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

EUR/USD FORECAST - TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

EUR/USD was subdued on Thursday, failing to follow through to the upside after the previous session’s bullish breakout, with the exchange rate retreating modestly but holding steady above 1.0865. Bulls must ensure prices stay above this threshold to fend off potential seller resurgence; failure to do so could trigger a pullback toward 1.0810/1.0800.

On the flip side, if buying momentum resumes and the pair pivots upwards, overhead resistance may materialize near 1.0980, an important technical barrier defined by the March swing high. On further strength, buyers could be emboldened and initiate an attack on 1.1020 in short order, a dynamic trend line extended from the 2023 peak.

EUR/USD PRICE ACTION CHART

A graph of stock market Description automatically generated

EUR/USD Chart Created Using TradingView

For an extensive analysis of the British pound’s medium-term prospects, download our Q2 trading forecast now!

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

GBP/USD FORECAST - TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

GBP/USD ticked lower on Thursday following a robust performance earlier in the week, with buyers pausing for a breather to evaluate the outlook in the wake of the recent rally. If bullish momentum resumes, resistance awaits at 1.2720, marked by the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the 2023 sell-off. Beyond this, the 1.2800 handle could come into focus.

Conversely, if upward pressure fizzles out and leads to a meaningful bearish reversal, confluence support stretching from 1.2615 to 1.2590 could provide stability and prevent a deeper retrenchment. In the event of a breakdown, however, attention will shift towards the 200-day simple moving average, positioned around 1.2540. Further losses below this point could usher in a move towards 1.2515.

GBP/USD PRICE ACTION CHART

image2.png

GBP/USD Chart Created Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Rises On Inflation-Focused Dollar Despite Feeble Japanese GDP Print
Japanese Yen Rises On Inflation-Focused Dollar Despite Feeble Japanese GDP Print
2024-05-16 11:00:30
EUR/USD Breaks Out, USD/JPY in Tailspin After Benign US Inflation Report
EUR/USD Breaks Out, USD/JPY in Tailspin After Benign US Inflation Report
2024-05-15 16:30:00
US Breaking News: US CPI Prints Largely in Line with Estimates, USD Dips
US Breaking News: US CPI Prints Largely in Line with Estimates, USD Dips
2024-05-15 13:14:29
USD, Nasdaq and Yields – How are Major Markets Positioned Ahead of US CPI?
USD, Nasdaq and Yields – How are Major Markets Positioned Ahead of US CPI?
2024-05-15 08:17:40
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: May 16, 2024
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: May 16, 2024