US Dollar, Yields Receive Bullish Boost Ahead of FOMC Meeting

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 35m
Last updated: May 1, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Latest Outlook – Bearish Technical Signal Halts EUR/USD Ahead of FOMC Decision
2024-05-01 10:07:10
Surprise German, EU Growth Buoys the Euro as Inflation Moderates
2024-04-30 10:13:13
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 35m
Last updated: May 1, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Prices Drop after US Employment Data Lifts USD, FOMC Next
2024-04-30 17:00:12
Crude Oil Prices Retrace Some Losses Despite US Demand Doubts
2024-04-25 15:00:07
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 35m
Last updated: May 1, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FTSE 100 Bucks the Trend and Remains Bid amid Jittery Dow and S&P 500 ahead of FOMC​​​
2024-05-01 12:00:00
Dow and Nasdaq 100 rise but Nikkei 225 hits a speed bump
2024-04-30 12:00:41
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 35m
Last updated: May 1, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Fed Preview: Powell Could Fire Hawkish Warning Shot – Gold, S&P 500 Setups
2024-05-01 01:30:00
Risk Sentiment Positive: VIX and Gold Move Lower, US Dollar Firms, Amazon’s Results Near
2024-04-30 07:58:50
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 35m
Last updated: May 1, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Down But Paring Losses Vs Dollar As Market Looks to Fed
2024-04-30 13:30:00
US Dollar Tanks Ahead of Fed Verdict, NFP Data - EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2024-04-29 17:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 35m
Last updated: May 1, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices in Holding Pattern ahead of Fed; Fakeout Sends USD/JPY Tumbling
2024-04-30 01:00:00
USD/JPY Plummets after Speculation of FX Intervention
2024-04-29 08:10:33
More View More
US Dollar, Yields Receive Bullish Boost Ahead of FOMC Meeting

US Dollar, Yields Receive Bullish Boost Ahead of FOMC Meeting

Richard Snow, Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

US Dollar (DXY) Analysis

  • Rising price pressures and employment costs elevate USD and yields ahead of FOMC
  • US dollar index tests key upside level but markets may be in for disappointment
  • Major risk events ahead: FOMC, ISM PMI, ADP and JOLTs data, NFP on Friday
  • Get your hands on the U.S. dollar Q2 outlook today for exclusive insights into key market catalysts that should be on every trader's radar:
USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Richard Snow
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

Rising Prices and Employee Costs Demand the Fed’s Attention

The three-month percent rise in civilian worker’s total compensation rose above the maximum estimate from economists/analysts. The data for the three-month period ending in March rose 1.2% after rising 0.9% in the three months before that, beating estimates of 1%.

The number is of less significance than the surprise element itself and when you tally this up alongside accelerating month-on-month core inflation, questions start to be raised around just how restrictive the current policy stance really is.

image1.png

Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics

Considering the Fed can still point to signs of continued disinflation, despite recent challenges, suggests the committee may repeat that more work needs to be done and that policy setters will look to in coming data.

The summary of economic projections are not due until June meaning the Fed is more likely to bide its time until then, avoiding the risk of jumping to conclusions. Jerome Powell may simply repeat what he said on the 17th of April concerning recent price pressures, “the recent data have clearly not given us greater confidence and instead indicate that is likely to take longer than expected to achieve that confidence”.

USD Tests Key Resistance Level but Markets May be in for Disappointment

The US dollar trades higher in the lead up to the FOMC meeting after the boost in employment costs yesterday. However, it is worth noting that each of the three previous Fed meetings ended with a lower dollar, so dollar bulls ought to keep that in mind.

DXY tests the yearly high of 106.51, revealing a slight intra-day aversion for the level in the early London session as traders jockey for positioning. The dollar appears to be making an attempt to breakout from the descending channel which emerged after the Israel-Iran de-escalation. In the absence of a change in the wording in the statement to reflect the possibility of a rate hike, I believe the bar to upside momentum remains rather high for now. That being said, a hawkish tone from the Fed may be enough to see marginal gains for bulls after the announcement. A level of interest to the downside emerges at the March 2023 high of 105.88.

Stay attentive to data ahead of the meeting, for example, the ADP and JOLTs data as they inform the market’s perceptions of the labour market ahead of NFP on Friday.

US Dollar Basket (DXY) Daily Chart

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Looking for actionable trading ideas? Download our top trading opportunities guide packed with insightful tips for the second quarter!

Top Trading Opportunities in this Quarter
Top Trading Opportunities in this Quarter
Recommended by Richard Snow
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

US Treasury Yields Rise – 2Y Breaches 5%

Yields on the shorter end of the curve, like the 2-year yield, have risen and now trade above the 5% marker. Signs of hotter inflation have led the market to delay their expectations of when a rate cut is likely to emerge and have fully priced in a 25 basis point cut in December.

At the end of 2023, markets had priced in between six and seven, while the Fed stands firm on three rate cuts before year end but even this appears optimistic now. US elections in November also complicates the matter further by essentially eliminating a meeting date as the Fed prefer not to move on rates during a presidential election as their was of remaining impartial to politics.

US 2-Year Treasury Yield Daily Chart

image3.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Main Event Risk Today

The high importance data points on the radar today include the FOMC announcement and presser but also PMI data after the flash S&P Global version revealed the sharpest decline in service sector employment since 2009 (not including the Covid decline).

Therefore, keep an eye on ADP payroll data and the hiring rates outlined in the JOLTs report also due today.

image4.png

Customize and filter live economic data via our DailyFX economic calendar

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Latest Outlook – Bearish Technical Signal Halts EUR/USD Ahead of FOMC Decision
Euro Latest Outlook – Bearish Technical Signal Halts EUR/USD Ahead of FOMC Decision
2024-05-01 10:07:10
British Pound Down But Paring Losses Vs Dollar As Market Looks to Fed
British Pound Down But Paring Losses Vs Dollar As Market Looks to Fed
2024-04-30 13:30:00
Surprise German, EU Growth Buoys the Euro as Inflation Moderates
Surprise German, EU Growth Buoys the Euro as Inflation Moderates
2024-04-30 10:13:13
US Dollar Tanks Ahead of Fed Verdict, NFP Data - EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
US Dollar Tanks Ahead of Fed Verdict, NFP Data - EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2024-04-29 17:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Clock icon 35m
Last updated: May 1, 2024