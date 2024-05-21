 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 35m
Last updated: May 21, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD Drifts Lower, EUR/GBP Looks for Support
2024-05-21 08:30:06
Euro Struggles With $1.09 Cap But Finds Support in Risk Appetite
2024-05-20 11:00:06
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 35m
Last updated: May 21, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Crude Oil Hands Back Early Gains As Demand Doubts Resume Control
2024-05-15 11:00:35
Gold, Crude Oil, S&P 500 – Sentiment Analysis & Market Outlook
2024-05-09 17:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 35m
Last updated: May 21, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and Nasdaq 100 at new Highs, and Nikkei 225 Makes Gains
2024-05-16 12:30:00
Dow & Nasdaq 100 Make Gains, while Hang Seng Rockets Higher
2024-05-14 11:30:30
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 35m
Last updated: May 21, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Precious Metals Pullback from Intra-Day Highs
2024-05-20 14:55:23
Markets Week Ahead: Gold in Record Zone as EUR/USD, GBP/USD & Silver Break Out
2024-05-19 18:15:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 35m
Last updated: May 21, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold in Record Zone as EUR/USD, GBP/USD & Silver Break Out
2024-05-19 18:15:00
US Dollar Forecast: Quiet Week May Signal Deeper Slide Ahead - EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2024-05-19 06:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 35m
Last updated: May 21, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Analysis: USD Looks to Recover Losses
2024-05-17 09:00:10
Market Sentiment: Gold, Dow Jones 30, USD/JPY – Bears or Bulls in Control?
2024-05-16 23:00:00
More View More
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD Drifts Lower, EUR/GBP Looks for Support

Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD Drifts Lower, EUR/GBP Looks for Support

Richard Snow, Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Euro (EUR/USD, EUR/GBP) Technical Analysis

Fed Speak to Dominate Today’s Scheduled Risk Events

It’s a rather quiet day on the economic calendar in what is a rather quiet week. In fact, apart from Euro PMI data on Thursday, things remain quiet until the last few days of the month when we get US PCE and EU inflation data.

Thus far, Fed speakers have continued to distance themselves from interest rate cuts, promoting the idea that interest rates will likely need to remain elevated for some time to get inflation moving back towards the 2% target.

In the afternoon, we will hear from Fed Governor Christopher Waller and New York Fed President John Williams. Williams previously hinted in April that the Fed may have to hike interest rates if inflation continued to show a lack of progress. Since the lower April CPI, the idea of a potential hike has evaporated and the focus shifts to when the most appropriate time would be to cut rates towards the latter months of the year.

image1.png

Customize and filter live economic data via our DailyFX economic calendar

EUR/USD Drifts Lower in Search of a Catalyst

EUR/USD trades in somewhat of a tepid fashion but has a slight lean to the downside after bouncing off channel resistance. There was always a good chance that the dollar would recover some of its losses in a quieter week as the FX market tends to favour higher yielding currencies under less volatile conditions.

The pair approached overbought conditions but reversed course before actually breaching the marker. The last time this was observed was back in March when an extended period of selling ensued. Resistance remains at the upper limit of the ascending channel while support rests at the channel support, followed by the psychological level of 1.0800 and the 200 day simple moving average thereafter.

EUR/USD trading seeks a catalyst that may only arrive towards the latter stages of next week when US PCE as well as German and EU inflation data is due.

EUR/USD Daily Chart

image2.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

EUR/USD Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 8% 0% 3%
Weekly -11% 13% 2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

EUR/USD is the most liquid pair in the world which boasts a number of benefits for day traders and scalpers in particular. Discover what makes this the most traded pair in the world:

How to Trade EUR/USD
How to Trade EUR/USD
Recommended by Richard Snow
How to Trade EUR/USD
Get My Guide

EUR/GBP Eyes Support Ahead of UK CPI Print

EUR/GBP initially began the year in a fairly well-defined trading range but showed bullish impetus after breaking out of the consolidation pattern. However, bullish momentum appeared lacking, as the pair struggled to maintain a steady directional move and has since shown a penchant towards mean reversion.

0.8635 proved too high to handle for the pair previously but the most recent bullish advance fell short of that, finding resistance around the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) before heading lower.

The current spate of selling is showing signs of fatigue as the pair attempts to trade higher after four successive days of losses. The pair could find itself propped up by trendline support, which caught the bottoms in April and earlier on in May.

Keep an eye out for UK CPI tomorrow where there is an expectation of a notable move lower from the prior month. With such optimism, comes the potential for disappointment if the actual data fails to reach the low levels anticipated which may see sterling lift in the moments after the print. April data has the potential to surprise to the upside as this is the month when annual price rises and index-linked increases are implemented. On the other side of the equation, if the CPI data prints inline or lower than consensus estimates, EUR/GBP may rise off support as markets clear the way for a Bank of England cut sooner rather than later.

EUR/GBP Daily Chart

image3.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

EUR/GBP Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 10% -13% 1%
Weekly 55% -38% 3%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Market conditions change over time and this can affect a well working trading strategy. Take a deep dive into the ins and outs of range trading:

The Fundamentals of Range Trading
The Fundamentals of Range Trading
Recommended by Richard Snow
The Fundamentals of Range Trading
Get My Guide

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 Come off Record Highs
FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 Come off Record Highs
2024-05-17 12:00:34
Dow & Nasdaq 100 Make Gains, while Hang Seng Rockets Higher
Dow & Nasdaq 100 Make Gains, while Hang Seng Rockets Higher
2024-05-14 11:30:30
The UK Returns to Growth and US CPI to Drive Markets Next Week
The UK Returns to Growth and US CPI to Drive Markets Next Week
2024-05-10 18:43:16
FTSE 100 joined by DAX 40 in setting new record high while S&P 500 also rallies
FTSE 100 joined by DAX 40 in setting new record high while S&P 500 also rallies
2024-05-10 12:00:48
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 35m
Last updated: May 21, 2024
EUR/GBP
Bearish
Clock icon 35m
Last updated: May 21, 2024