US Dollar Outlook: DXY Breakout Vulnerable into April Open / NFP

EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - April 2021: Bulls on Parade, Trampling USD
2021-04-01 15:00:00
US Dollar Softens as Biden Proposes $2-Trillion Spending Package
2021-03-31 21:10:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Outlook: OPEC+ Expected to Continue Constrained Output
2021-04-01 12:40:00
Gold Prices Rebound on Weaker USD, Crude Oil Holds Breath for OPEC+ Meeting
2021-04-01 05:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
AUD/USD Pressured as Treasury Selloff Forecasts Stronger USD, Trade Data Eyed
2021-03-31 23:00:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-03-31 13:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - April 2021: Bulls on Parade, Trampling USD
2021-04-01 15:00:00
Gold Prices Rebound on Weaker USD, Crude Oil Holds Breath for OPEC+ Meeting
2021-04-01 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - April 2021: Bulls on Parade, Trampling USD
2021-04-01 15:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Steady Ahead of Long Weekend
2021-04-01 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - April 2021: Bulls on Parade, Trampling USD
2021-04-01 15:00:00
S&P 500 to 4,000 or USDJPY Through 111: Which Is More Practical?
2021-04-01 03:45:00
Real Time News
  • US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell sees no GOP support for President Biden's spending package announced yesterday
  • - OPEC+ decision was a conservative measure - Seeking to reduce stockpiles to 2015-2019 average - Uncertainties still remain on the global oil market but we look to the future with optimism
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.39%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 83.01%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/7o0Fe09pGc
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Harker Speech due at 17:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-01
  • Saudi Arabia confirms 1M bpd increase in output over the next three months with 250K bpd returning May, another 350K bpd in June and 400K bpd in July. Saudi's oil minister notes that OPEC+ can tweak decision at next meeting if needed.
  • US #Dollar Outlook: $DXY Breakout Vulnerable into April Open / #NFP - $USD Levels - https://t.co/YvmedKGZFj https://t.co/0XVeBSvLHE
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 2.16% Silver: 1.61% Gold: 1.11% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/RGPRcwjgAG
  • Saudi Arabia Energy Minister states the return of voluntary supply cuts will be gradual and mindful of how the market may react, adds that OPEC+ can still adjust by 500K bpd either direction #OOTT #CrudeOil $CL_F $USO
  • The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) as well as their associated producers known as OPEC+ has been curbing output of recent in order to decrease oversupply in the market. Get your #crudeoil market update from @WVenketas here:https://t.co/7A9Orsi06i https://t.co/thOiNrdGkp
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.40% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.36% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.34% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.16% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.13% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.00% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/r5myu1ksqm
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Breakout Vulnerable into April Open / NFP

US Dollar Outlook: DXY Breakout Vulnerable into April Open / NFP

Michael Boutros, Strategist

US Dollar Technical Price Outlook: DXY Near-term Trade Levels

  • US Dollar technical updated technical trade levels – Daily & Intraday Charts
  • USD breakout testing first hurdle at uptrend resistance – NFPs on tap
  • Key resistance into 93.55 - Support eyed at 92.46, constructive above 91.75
The US Dollar Index is up more than 0.3% since the start of the week with DXY attempting to mark a third consecutive weekly advance. The rally takes the index into the first major resistance hurdle and while the broader focus remains constructive, the immediate advance may be vulnerable while below uptrend resistance into the April open. These are the updated technical targets and invalidation levels that matter on the US Dollar Index price chart heading into NFPs tomorrow. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this DXY technical setup and more.

US Dollar Index Price Chart – DXY Daily

US Dollar Index Price Chart - DXY Daily - USD Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; US Dollar Index on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: Earlier this month we highlighted the threat of a US Dollar breakout as the index was approaching multi-month downtrend resistance. The post-FOMC reversal fueled a rally of more than 2.3% with the a breakout one week later taking DXY to fresh yearly highs. The advance is now testing the first major resistance hurdle at 93.40/55 – a region defined by the November high-day close and the 1.618% extension of the yearly advance.

Note that the upper parallel of the ascending pitchfork formation extending off the yearly lows also converges on this region and further highlights its technical significance. A breach / close above is needed to keep the immediate long-bias viable heading into April with such a scenario exposing 94.26 and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement / March low at 94.47/65 (key).

US Dollar Index Price Chart – DXY 240min

US Dollar Index Price Chart - DXY 240min - USD Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Notes: A closer look at DXY price action shows the dollar reversing off resistance with the price marking a daily doji off the highs yesterday. Initial support eyed at the 75% parallel backed by the weekly open at 92.77 and the 23.6% retracement / 200-day moving average at 92.46/48 – look for inflection there IF reached. A break below the median-line would threaten a larger correction towards more significant support and broader bullish invalidation at the September low / 38.2% retracement at 91.75/82.

Bottom line: The US Dollar breakout may be vulnerable into the April open while below 93.55 in DXY. From a trading standpoint, a good zone to reduce long-exposure / raise protective stops – be on the lookout for possible downside exhaustion ahead of the median-line IF price is indeed heading higher. Ultimately, a larger setback may offer more favorable opportunities closer to trend support. Keep in mind we’re heading into the April opening-range with US Non-Farm Payrolls on tap ahead of the extended holiday break – stay nimble into the close. Review my latest US Dollar Weekly Price Outlook for an in-depth look at the longer-term DXY technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Key US Economic Data Releases

Key US Economic Data Releases - USD Economic Calendar - Dollar Event Risk Ahead

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Technical Setups

- Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

AUD/USD May Drop Toward 0.74 as Prices Probe Past Range Floor
AUD/USD May Drop Toward 0.74 as Prices Probe Past Range Floor
2021-04-01 06:03:00
Gold Price Forecast: Long-Term Technical Picture Remains Constructive for XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: Long-Term Technical Picture Remains Constructive for XAU/USD
2021-04-01 03:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Rebound at March Low Arrives Ahead of Seasonally Strong April - Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: Rebound at March Low Arrives Ahead of Seasonally Strong April - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-03-31 18:45:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Flying Start for CAD-crosses? Setups in CAD/JPY, USD/CAD
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Flying Start for CAD-crosses? Setups in CAD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-03-31 15:54:00
