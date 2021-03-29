News & Analysis at your fingertips.

US Dollar Forecast: DXY Runs Higher Even as US Yields Lag - Setups for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-03-29 18:15:00
2021-03-29 18:15:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Biden Stimulus Speech; China Manufacturing PMI; UK GDP; US Manufacturing PMI; US NFP
2021-03-29 17:22:00
2021-03-29 17:22:00
Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Gold & SPX Technical Levels
2021-03-29 15:30:00
2021-03-29 15:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, Gold, Crude Oil, Fed Ends SLR Exemption, NFPs
2021-03-29 13:00:00
2021-03-29 13:00:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-03-29 16:30:00
2021-03-29 16:30:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Hampered by Tax-Hike Talks, Archegos Block Sales
2021-03-29 08:00:00
2021-03-29 08:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Bears Emerge as XAU/USD Plunges- GLD Levels
2021-03-29 18:00:00
2021-03-29 18:00:00
Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Gold & SPX Technical Levels
2021-03-29 15:30:00
2021-03-29 15:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Runs Higher Even as US Yields Lag - Setups for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-03-29 18:15:00
2021-03-29 18:15:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Biden Stimulus Speech; China Manufacturing PMI; UK GDP; US Manufacturing PMI; US NFP
2021-03-29 17:22:00
2021-03-29 17:22:00
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Runs Higher Even as US Yields Lag - Setups for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-03-29 18:15:00
2021-03-29 18:15:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Biden Stimulus Speech; China Manufacturing PMI; UK GDP; US Manufacturing PMI; US NFP
2021-03-29 17:22:00
2021-03-29 17:22:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Bears Emerge as XAU/USD Plunges- GLD Levels

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Gold Technical Price Outlook: XAU/USD Near-term Trade Levels

Gold prices plunged more than 1% into the weekly open with XAU/USD plummeting to two-week lows in early US trade. The decline threatens a larger price correction but beware of the month / quarter-end flows here with gold still holding within the objective March opening-range. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the XAU/USD technical charts heading into the close of March. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this gold technical setup and more.

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Daily

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Daily - GLD Trade Outlook - GC Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; Gold on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: In my last Gold Price Outlook we noted that XAU/USD was ranging just below downtrend resistance to be on the lookout, “for a break of the weekly opening-range for guidance with the broader risk still for a deeper correction while below 1767.” Price briefly registered a high at 1755 before turning lower post-FOMC with the range continuing to hold – until today.

The first major daily support objective is eyed back at the median-line / 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the 2020 yearly range 1690- a break / close below this threshold would be needed to keep the short-bias viable towards more significant support at the 100% extension at 1649 (an area of interest for possible downside exhaustion IF reached). Daily resistance eyed at the upper parallel with breach / close above 1764/67 ultimately needed to suggest a more significant low was registered this month.

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD 240min

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD 240min - GLD Trade Outlook - GC Technical Forecast

Notes: A closer look at Gold price action shows XAU/USD turning from monthly-open resistance at 1733 into the start of the week- near-term bearish invalidation now lowered to the March high-close at 1745. Initials support being tested here at the 61.8% retracement of the monthly advance at 1706 backed closely by the 1690-Fibonacci level and the yearly low-day reversal close at 1683. Basically, the downside is littered with levels here but IF price breaks lower, expect another accelerated drop towards more significant support at 1649.

Gold Forecast
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Download our latest quarterly Gold Price Forecast
Get My Guide

Bottom line: Gold prices risk resumption of the broader downtrend with a break below 1690. From at trading standpoint, recoveries should be limited by 1745 IF price is indeed heading lower with a break exposing more significant support near 1650. Ultimately, a larger correction may offer more favorable opportunities closer to broader uptrend support. Keep in mind we’re heading into the close of the month / quarter on Wednesday – stay nimble into the April open with NFPs on tap ahead of the extended holiday weekend. Review my latest Gold Weekly Price Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term XAU/USD technical trading levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

