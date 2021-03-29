Gold Price Outlook: Gold Bears Emerge as XAU/USD Plunges- GLD Levels

Gold Technical Price Outlook: XAU/USD Near-term Trade Levels

Gold prices plunged more than 1% into the weekly open with XAU/USD plummeting to two-week lows in early US trade. The decline threatens a larger price correction but beware of the month / quarter-end flows here with gold still holding within the objective March opening-range. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the XAU/USD technical charts heading into the close of March. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this gold technical setup and more.

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Daily

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; Gold on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: In my last Gold Price Outlook we noted that XAU/USD was ranging just below downtrend resistance to be on the lookout, “for a break of the weekly opening-range for guidance with the broader risk still for a deeper correction while below 1767.” Price briefly registered a high at 1755 before turning lower post-FOMC with the range continuing to hold – until today.

The first major daily support objective is eyed back at the median-line / 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the 2020 yearly range 1690- a break / close below this threshold would be needed to keep the short-bias viable towards more significant support at the 100% extension at 1649 (an area of interest for possible downside exhaustion IF reached). Daily resistance eyed at the upper parallel with breach / close above 1764/67 ultimately needed to suggest a more significant low was registered this month.

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD 240min

Notes: A closer look at Gold price action shows XAU/USD turning from monthly-open resistance at 1733 into the start of the week- near-term bearish invalidation now lowered to the March high-close at 1745. Initials support being tested here at the 61.8% retracement of the monthly advance at 1706 backed closely by the 1690-Fibonacci level and the yearly low-day reversal close at 1683. Basically, the downside is littered with levels here but IF price breaks lower, expect another accelerated drop towards more significant support at 1649.

Bottom line: Gold prices risk resumption of the broader downtrend with a break below 1690. From at trading standpoint, recoveries should be limited by 1745 IF price is indeed heading lower with a break exposing more significant support near 1650. Ultimately, a larger correction may offer more favorable opportunities closer to broader uptrend support. Keep in mind we’re heading into the close of the month / quarter on Wednesday – stay nimble into the April open with NFPs on tap ahead of the extended holiday weekend. Review my latest Gold Weekly Price Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term XAU/USD technical trading levels.

Gold Trader Sentiment – XAU/USD Price Chart

A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long Gold- the ratio stands at +5.07 (83.53% of traders are long) – typically bearish reading

Long positions are 5.75% higher than yesterday and 3.81% lower from last week

Short positions are 0.89% lower than yesterday and 8.30% lower from last week

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a stronger Gold-bearish contrarian trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.

Gold BEARISH Data provided by of clients are net long. of clients are net short.

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily 6% -15% 2% Weekly 0% -26% -5%

---

Active Technical Setups

- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex