Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Gold & SPX Technical Levels

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities

Dollar Breakout Vulnerable into April Open – Gold Range Break Imminent

We're heading into the last few days of the month / quarter - not the most favorable environment for near-term strategies- look to reduce leverage and stay nimble over then next 72-hours. That said, the technical levels are clean and while the US Dollar breakout keeps the broader focus higher in the greenback, the advance may be vulnerable heading into the close of March. Likewise, gold prices have stalled with XAU/USD coiling just below downtrend resistance- look for the breakout this week. In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the technical levels for the US Dollar Index, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, NZD/USD, Gold, AUD/USD, SPX, Crude Oil (WTI), USD/MXN, and EUR/GBP.

Key Event Risk This Week

---Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex