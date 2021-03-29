News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Gold & SPX Technical Levels
2021-03-29 15:30:00
EUR/USD Remains Vulnerable as ECB Continues to Widen Pace of PEPP
2021-03-29 14:00:00
Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Gold & SPX Technical Levels
2021-03-29 15:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, Gold, Crude Oil, Fed Ends SLR Exemption, NFPs
2021-03-29 13:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Hampered by Tax-Hike Talks, Archegos Block Sales
2021-03-29 08:00:00
Will Dow Jones Continue to Outperform Nasdaq 100 on Reflation Optimism?
2021-03-28 12:00:00
Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Gold & SPX Technical Levels
2021-03-29 15:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, Gold, Crude Oil, Fed Ends SLR Exemption, NFPs
2021-03-29 13:00:00
Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Gold & SPX Technical Levels
2021-03-29 15:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Pushing Ahead on Vaccine Cheer
2021-03-29 08:35:00
Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Gold & SPX Technical Levels
2021-03-29 15:30:00
S&P 500 Hits a Record High and USDJPY Tempts a Massive Pattern
2021-03-29 04:00:00
Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Gold & SPX Technical Levels

Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Gold & SPX Technical Levels

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities

Dollar Breakout Vulnerable into April Open – Gold Range Break Imminent

We're heading into the last few days of the month / quarter - not the most favorable environment for near-term strategies- look to reduce leverage and stay nimble over then next 72-hours. That said, the technical levels are clean and while the US Dollar breakout keeps the broader focus higher in the greenback, the advance may be vulnerable heading into the close of March. Likewise, gold prices have stalled with XAU/USD coiling just below downtrend resistance- look for the breakout this week. In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the technical levels for the US Dollar Index, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, NZD/USD, Gold, AUD/USD, SPX, Crude Oil (WTI), USD/MXN, and EUR/GBP.

Mar 31
( 13:03 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Mid-Week Market Updates Featuring Michael Boutros, Strategist
For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Key Event Risk This Week

Key Event Risk This Week - Economic Calenar - Data Releases

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

---Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

