Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Gold & SPX Technical Levels
Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities
- Technical setups we’re tracking across the USD Majors / Commodities
- Updated trade levels on Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Gold, SPX & more!
Dollar Breakout Vulnerable into April Open – Gold Range Break Imminent
We're heading into the last few days of the month / quarter - not the most favorable environment for near-term strategies- look to reduce leverage and stay nimble over then next 72-hours. That said, the technical levels are clean and while the US Dollar breakout keeps the broader focus higher in the greenback, the advance may be vulnerable heading into the close of March. Likewise, gold prices have stalled with XAU/USD coiling just below downtrend resistance- look for the breakout this week. In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the technical levels for the US Dollar Index, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, NZD/USD, Gold, AUD/USD, SPX, Crude Oil (WTI), USD/MXN, and EUR/GBP.
Key Event Risk This Week
---Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX
