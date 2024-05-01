Japanese Yen Ticks Lower Again as Market Looks Past Intervention Jitters to Fed

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: May 1, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Latest Outlook – Bearish Technical Signal Halts EUR/USD Ahead of FOMC Decision
2024-05-01 10:07:10
Surprise German, EU Growth Buoys the Euro as Inflation Moderates
2024-04-30 10:13:13
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: May 1, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Prices Drop after US Employment Data Lifts USD, FOMC Next
2024-04-30 17:00:12
Crude Oil Prices Retrace Some Losses Despite US Demand Doubts
2024-04-25 15:00:07
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: May 1, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FTSE 100 Bucks the Trend and Remains Bid amid Jittery Dow and S&P 500 ahead of FOMC​​​
2024-05-01 12:00:00
Dow and Nasdaq 100 rise but Nikkei 225 hits a speed bump
2024-04-30 12:00:41
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: May 1, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Fed Preview: Powell Could Fire Hawkish Warning Shot – Gold, S&P 500 Setups
2024-05-01 01:30:00
Risk Sentiment Positive: VIX and Gold Move Lower, US Dollar Firms, Amazon’s Results Near
2024-04-30 07:58:50
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: May 1, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Down But Paring Losses Vs Dollar As Market Looks to Fed
2024-04-30 13:30:00
US Dollar Tanks Ahead of Fed Verdict, NFP Data - EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2024-04-29 17:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: May 1, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Ticks Lower Again as Market Looks Past Intervention Jitters to Fed
2024-05-01 13:30:07
Gold Prices in Holding Pattern ahead of Fed; Fakeout Sends USD/JPY Tumbling
2024-04-30 01:00:00
More View More
Japanese Yen Ticks Lower Again as Market Looks Past Intervention Jitters to Fed

Japanese Yen Ticks Lower Again as Market Looks Past Intervention Jitters to Fed

David Cottle, Analyst

Share:

Japanese Yen (USD/JPY) Analysis and Charts

  • USD/JPY inches up in a market fixated on what the Fed will have to say
  • This week’s roller-coaster ride has calmed down
  • However, the Yen remains under pressure
JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by David Cottle
Get Your Free JPY Forecast
Get My Guide

The Japanese Yen was lower again against the United States Dollar on Wednesday after what’s already been a wild ride for the currency this week.

If, as looks increasingly likely, Japan’s Ministry of Finance intervened in the foreign exchange market on Monday to counter Yen weakness, it hasn’t bought a lot of respite. Although Tokyo has not so far confirmed or denied any action, wire reports based on money market data suggest that as much as $35 billion could have been spent to prop the Yen up.

Various important speakers had previously suggested that the Dollar’s sharp rise against the local unit has been too fast and at odds with market fundamentals. But with expectations of when US interest rates might fall pushed further and further back, the Yen’s ultra-low yields are simply not tempting. They’re unlikely to be for some time to come, too, even as the Bank of Japan has suggested that rates could rise much further in response to a durable rise in inflation.

For now, of course, all this matters less than what the Federal Reserve will do later on Wednesday’s global session. The US central bank is not expected to do anything to borrowing costs this time around, but the extent to which it confirms market expectations that rates could still fall around the end of the third quarter will be key.

The US economy remains perhaps surprisingly resilient. So the chance that rate cuts will be pushed yet further out is certainly still in play. If seen, this would only support the Dollar further and provide further headaches for the Japanese authorities.

USD/JPY Technical Analysis

USD/JPY Daily Chart Compiled Using TradingView

Learn how to trade USD/JPY with our expert guide

How to Trade USD/JPY
How to Trade USD/JPY
Recommended by David Cottle
How to Trade USD/JPY
Get My Guide

The uptrend in place since the start of this remains dominant and, even despite Monday’s huge falls, USD/JPY is still above the upper boundary of its channel.

Unsurprisingly, however, the market is starting to look overbought and perhaps a little short of momentum now, and it would not be a surprise to see the rate retreat into that band. It now offers support at 157.26.

USD/JPY has moved far above its 50-, 100 and 200-day moving averages and, on that basis alone, some consolidation is probable.

Naturally traders will now be on watch for any signs that the Tokyo authorities are stepping in whenever the market gets up toward 160.00. However, while suspicions of that might stop sudden upside spikes, it seems unlikely to stop this bullish market getting there in due course anyway.

Reversals back into the former trading band could find support at 156.1. That’s the top of a narrower, better-respected, and possibly more meaningful uptrend. It’s also very close to where the market ended up at the end of Monday’s wild ride.

-By David Cottle for DailyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Latest Outlook – Bearish Technical Signal Halts EUR/USD Ahead of FOMC Decision
Euro Latest Outlook – Bearish Technical Signal Halts EUR/USD Ahead of FOMC Decision
2024-05-01 10:07:10
US Dollar, Yields Receive Bullish Boost Ahead of FOMC Meeting
US Dollar, Yields Receive Bullish Boost Ahead of FOMC Meeting
2024-05-01 08:10:28
British Pound Down But Paring Losses Vs Dollar As Market Looks to Fed
British Pound Down But Paring Losses Vs Dollar As Market Looks to Fed
2024-04-30 13:30:00
Surprise German, EU Growth Buoys the Euro as Inflation Moderates
Surprise German, EU Growth Buoys the Euro as Inflation Moderates
2024-04-30 10:13:13
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: May 1, 2024