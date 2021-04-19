News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
EUR/USD Breaks Above 1.20 as US Dollar Losses Intensify, DAX 30 Keeps Record Highs
2021-04-19 09:30:00
Euro May Turn Lower vs. US Dollar as Upswing Falters Below 1.20
2021-04-19 05:07:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Crude Oil Prices Retreat after Big Rally as Traders Await Fresh Catalysts
2021-04-19 06:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, EUR/USD, ECB, USD/CAD, BoC, Treasury Yields
2021-04-18 16:00:00
Wall Street
News
Dow Jones May Aim Higher, Backed by Earnings and Robust Data
2021-04-18 12:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-04-17 11:00:00
Gold
News
Technical Levels for US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2021-04-19 14:46:00
Gold Price Forecast: Double Bottom Breakout Faces First Test - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-04-19 14:15:00
GBP/USD
News
Technical Levels for US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2021-04-19 14:46:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, EUR/USD, ECB, USD/CAD, BoC, Treasury Yields
2021-04-19 14:00:00
USD/JPY
News
Technical Levels for US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2021-04-19 14:46:00
USD/JPY At Risk of Falling Below 108.00 as US Dollar Continues to Slide
2021-04-19 14:00:00
Real Time News
  • The Cable Come Back $GBPUSD hard charging for that 1.4000 handle - the same that rebuked the advance multiple times in March https://t.co/8LCcOxhGVF
  • $USD now down to the next fibo level, trying to grasp on to the 618 Q2 reversal theme still in play https://t.co/2VG2DW5lX5 https://t.co/vjzCG0gxHk
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: -0.19% FTSE 100: -0.20% Germany 30: -0.21% Wall Street: -0.40% US 500: -0.58% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/lcRh4V7LPH
  • $Gold pulling back, support potential around prior neckline from the double bottom formation $GC https://t.co/zn5e1byJPx https://t.co/ImAEGmKN4G
  • $EURCAD has strengthened by around 100 pips today, bouncing off support at 1.4950 to rise above the 1.5050 level, hitting its highest level in over a month. $EUR $CAD https://t.co/m5bZkeXmV6
  • $AARK is just not digging that 130 figure https://t.co/t8u5DMWUFe
  • #Bitcoin just fell to a fresh intraday low around the 55,000 level after attempting to rebound higher. The crypto sold off sharply over the weekend, falling from 61,000 to the low 50,000s range. $BTC https://t.co/ZOBJmEimB0
  • Hey traders! Get your Monday market update from @DailyFX Chief Strategist @JohnKicklighter 👇 https://t.co/4L9IvPN6qB
  • Technical Levels for US #Dollar, $EURUSD, $GBPUSD, $AUDUSD, #Gold & $SPX - (Webinar Archive) - https://t.co/RmJExSJhKq
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 1.03% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.64% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.51% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.37% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.36% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/N0OkEZmYKA
Technical Levels for US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX

Technical Levels for US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities

Dollar Plunges to Towards Weekly Support - Gold Bulls Search for Fuel at Resistance

Its been a bloodbath for the US Dollar this month with the Index (DXY) down more than 2.3% off the monthly highs. The decline takes USD towards longer-term uptrend support and we’re on the lookout for possible price inflection this week for guidance. A quick review of the recent decline in the yield of the US 10-Year Treasury suggests we may be reaching an area of interest for support and further highlights the risk for an interruption in some of these monthly trends. For gold, the focus remains on critical resistance just higher with the bulls vulnerable into 1800.

The docket outside the US is loaded this week with central bank rate decisions on tap from the BoC and the ECB alongside of host of inflation figures out of New Zealand, the UK, Canada and Japan. In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the key technical levels for the US Dollar Index, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold, USD/JPY, GBP/AUD, USD/CHF, SPX and BTC/USD (Bitcoin).

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Key Event Risk This Week

Economic Calendar - Weekly Event Risk - USD, AUD, EUR, CAD, GBP

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

---Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

