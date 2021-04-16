News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-16 08:30:00
GBP Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-15 21:30:00
Crude Oil Price Rise May Stall as Supply Swell Swamps Demand
2021-04-16 07:02:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Fresh Highs in Focus Post-Breakout
2021-04-15 22:15:00
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-04-16 19:30:00
S&P 500 Forecast: Has the Market Finally Bought What the Fed Was Selling?
2021-04-16 18:00:00
Gold Price Forecast – Outlook Growing Increasingly Bullish, What to Watch
2021-04-16 20:00:00
S&P 500 Forecast: Has the Market Finally Bought What the Fed Was Selling?
2021-04-16 18:00:00
US Dollar Near-term Technical Setups: USD/CAD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD
2021-04-16 18:38:00
Weekly Fundamental British Pound Forecast: Sterling Seeking Semblance of Stability
2021-04-16 16:30:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Mar 02, 2021 when USD/JPY traded near 106.76.
2021-04-16 09:23:00
JPY Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-16 00:00:00
US Dollar Near-term Technical Setups: USD/CAD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Near-term Technical Outlook: USD/CAD, AUD/USD & GBP/USD

An update on trade setups we've been tracking inthe Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar and the British Pound. These are the technical targets and invalidation levels that matter heading into next week. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of thesetrade setups and more.

Canadian Dollar Price Chart – USD/CAD Daily

Canadian Dollar Price Chart - USD/CAD Daily - US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar Trade Outlook- Loonie Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; USD/CAD on Tradingview

In my latest Canadian Dollar Price Outlook we noted that, “is contracting within the April opening-range, just below confluence resistance. From a trading standpoint, we’re on breakout watch with the broader recovery at risk below 1.26.” Price held below monthly open resistance this week at 1.2562 with USD/CAD continuing to press the lows towards key support at 1.2468/84- a region defined by the 61.8% retracement of the March rally and the yearly low-day close. We’re looking for price inflection off this zone in the days ahead. A break / close below would likely fuel an accelerated Loonie run with such a scenario exposing the yearly close-low at the 1.24-handle. Review my latest Canadian Dollar Weekly Price Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term USD/CAD technical trading levels.

Canadian Dollar Trader Sentiment – USD/CAD Price Chart

Canadian Dollar Trader Sentiment - USD/CAD Price Chart - Loonie Retail Positioning - Technical Outlook
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long USD/CAD - the ratio stands at +1.51 (60.14% of traders are long) – bearish reading
  • Long positions are7.80% lower than yesterday and 4.49% higher from last week
  • Short positions are 12.61% higher than yesterday and 13.73% lower from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to fall. Traders are less net-long than yesterday but more net-long from last week. The combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a further mixed USD/CAD trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.
USD/CAD Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 12% -5% 6%
Weekly 11% -6% 4%
Learn how shifts in USD/CAD retail positioning impact trend
Get My Guide

Australian Dollar Price Chart - AUD/USD Daily

Australian Dollar Price Chart - AUD/USD Daily - Aussie Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; AUD/USD on Tradingview

In this week’s AUD/USD Technical Outlook we highlighted the Aussie breakout above the February trendline with, “the advance now targeting initial resistance objectives at the 50% retracement / 25% parallel at ~7770 with critical resistance just higher at the 2018 yearly open / 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at 7801/25- looking for a larger reaction there IF reached.” Price registered a high at 7761 this week before pulling back and the outlook remains unchanged into the close of the week.

While the broader focus remains higher, we’re on the lookout for possible topside exhaustion into these levels near-term. Ultimately, losses should be limited to the late-march highs at 7664 IF price is heading higher on this stretch. Broader bullish invalidation at he monthly open at 7593. A topside breach above the above this key threshold would keep the focus on the yearly high-day close at 7871. Review my latest Aussie Weekly Price Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term AUD/USD technical trade levels.

Recommended by Michael Boutros
Download Our Latest Quarterly Aussie Price Forecasts!
Get My Guide

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Sterling Price Chart – GBP/USD Daily

Sterling Price Chart - GBP/USD Daily - British Pound vs US Dollar Trade Outlook - Cable Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; GBP/USD on Tradingview

In my most recent Sterling Price Outlook we alerted readers to an outside-day reversal in GBP/USD as price rebounded sharply off confluence support at 1.3646/75. Our ‘bottom line’ kept the focus on this rebound while noting to, “look for possible topside exhaustion into the February trendline with a close below 1.3646 needed to validate a deeper correction.” The advance is now extending towards yearly slope resistance with the 100% extension of the advance eyed at 1.3857- area of interest for possible price inflection IF reached. A topside breach / close higher exposes the yearly high-week close at 1.3931 and more significant resistance at 1.3955/99. Monthly open support now 1.3781 with 1.3646/75 still critical. Review my latest Sterling Weekly Price Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term GBP/USD technical trade levels.

Sterling Trader Sentiment – GBP/USD Price Chart

Sterling Trader Sentiment - GBP/USD Price Chart - British Pound Retail Positioning - Cable Technical Outlook
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long GBP/USD - the ratio stands at +1.48 (59.65% of traders are long) – typically bearish reading
  • Long positions are8.11% lower than yesterday and 11.33% lower from last week
  • Short positions are0.16% lower than yesterday and 3.29% lower from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to fall. Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current GBP/USD price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.
GBP/USD Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -15% 12% -5%
Weekly -15% 10% -5%
Learn how shifts in GBP/USD retail positioning impact trend
Get My Guide

-Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michaelon Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

