EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Technical Levels for US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX
2021-05-03 15:30:00
EURUSD Posts Biggest Daily Drop in a Year - Can the Dollar Carry That Trend?
2021-05-03 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Crude Oil Prices Consolidate as Demand from Japan and India Falls
2021-05-03 06:00:00
WTI Crude Oil Technical Outlook: Oil Gears Up at Critical Resistance
2021-05-01 15:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
7 Meme Stocks Driving Markets & Making a Mark
2021-05-03 15:00:00
Dow Jones, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: Fed Tapering Fear Weighs on Markets
2021-05-03 01:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Threatens Break, Bulls Nearing Control
2021-05-03 16:30:00
Technical Levels for US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX
2021-05-03 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Reversal Risks May Setback
2021-05-03 18:00:00
Technical Levels for US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX
2021-05-03 15:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
USD/JPY Hits Session Low as ISM Manufacturing Misses Forecast
2021-05-03 14:45:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Rise in US Treasury Yields May Not Help Greenback; April NFP Due
2021-05-01 12:00:00
Real Time News
  • Fed's Powell: - The Fed's political freedom is critical, we don't want to carry responsibilities that could be handled by fiscal authority - The Fed is trying whatever it can, but it will not call for addition resources or mandates
  • Fed's Williams: - Fed is monitoring asset rates - There is a more upbeat attitude about the economy - I do not believe lending conditions in the housing sector are deteriorating
  • The US Dollar Index dropped -2% in April despite rebounding sharply higher into month-end. Get your market update from @RichDvorakFX here:https://t.co/2BpPyhCfhL https://t.co/1qGpE5OMMG
  • Fed's Powell: - The Fed wants to create a collaborative CRA rule with other agencies - We believe we can make good progress with other agencies - Long-standing inequalities necessitate a large social answer
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 3.71% Gold: 1.28% Oil - US Crude: -0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/Lf9KKAMozO
  • Fed's Williams: - I am unconcerned over fiscal assistance causing severe and long-term imbalances, resulting in high inflation
  • Fed's Williams: - Inflation to settle around 2% next year - Fiscal policies contributed to the economy's quick recovery this year - The virus and vaccines are the two most important economic drivers
  • Fed's Williams: - There hasn't been enough good news to change Fed policy stance - Economy poised to grow quickly, 7% GDP growth for 2021 is likely - Economy set to see strongest growth levels since the 1980s
  • Fed's Powell: - The reopening has resulted in increased investment and the development of jobs - The economy is improving, but it is taking longer for the lower-paid workers - In 2020, non-college degree adults saw a 20% decrease in employment
  • Fed's Powell: - The economy of the US can only achieve its maximum capacity when all can relate to and profit from growth - The US economy's future has clearly brightened - Long-standing disparities weigh on the productive capacity of the US economy
Technical Levels for US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX

Technical Levels for US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities

Dollar Reprieve Could be Short Lived – Gold to Challenge Key Range of Influence this Week

It’s the start of a new month and the late-ApriUS Dollar recovery is already encountering some heavy sellers into the open. Was last week’s recovery off key support simply a bear-market recovery or was that the start of something more? We’re looking for evidence heading into the monthly open with the DXY recovery vulnerable while below 91.57. The monthly open brings numerous ranges into focus with the USD Majors poised for some May breakouts. At the same time, the gold rally continues to build after rebounding off critical support last week with the advance approaching multi-week range highs today. In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the key technical levels for the US Dollar Index, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold, USD/JPY, USD/CHF, Copper, GBPAUD and GBP/CAD.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Key Event Risk This Week

Key Event Risk This Week - Economic Calendar - USD, CAD, NZD, GBP, AUD

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

---Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

