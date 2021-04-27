News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
EUR/USD Breaks Out of Descending Channel Ahead of Fed Rate Decision
2021-04-27 15:30:00
EUR Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-27 05:00:00
News
WTI Crude Oil Price Outlook: Oil Builds Bull Pennant Ahead of FOMC
2021-04-27 16:03:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Upside Risk as OPEC+ Meets to Discuss Output
2021-04-27 08:15:00
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Near-term Technical Outlook
2021-04-27 13:00:00
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-04-27 13:00:00
News
Gold Price Forecast: Double Bottom Breakout Fading? Levels for XAU/USD
2021-04-27 17:05:00
Gold Price Outlook - Potential Breakout Looming as Fed, US Data Prints and Tech Company Results Collide
2021-04-27 09:00:00
News
British Pound Price Forecast: Reopening Optimism to Drive GBP/USD Higher
2021-04-27 07:00:00
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2021-04-26 16:00:00
News
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-04-27 14:00:00
April Consumer Confidence Hits Highest Level Since February 2020
2021-04-27 14:00:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Plunge Risks 2021 Low- Loonie Levels

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Canadian Dollar Technical Price Outlook: Near-term Trade Levels

  • Canadian Dollar updated technical trade levels – Daily & Intraday Charts
  • USD/CAD plunges through monthly range / key support- 2021 low in view
  • Key Support into 1.2358 – resistance / near-term bearish invalidation 1.2485

The Canadian Dollar has rallied more than 1.24% against the US Dollar this month with a break below the April opening-range taking USD/CAD back towards the yearly low. While the breakdown does keep the broader focus lower, the decline may be vulnerable in the days ahead as price approaches support just lower with the FOMC interest rate decision on tap tomorrow. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the USD/CAD price charts. Review my latest Strategy Webinarfor an in-depth breakdown of this Loonie technical setup and more.

Canadian Dollar Price Chart – USD/CAD Daily

Canadian Dollar Price Chart - USD/CAD Daily - Loonie Technical Forecast - Trade Outlook

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; USD/CAD on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: In my last Canadian Dollar Price Outlook we noted to be, “on breakout watch with the broader recovery at risk below 1.26…” Loonie marked a massive outside-day reversal on the heels of the Bank of Canada interest rate decision with USD/CAD covering the entire monthly range in that single session. A break below the April opening-range / key support yesterday at 1.2468/85 fueled a sell-off of nearly 0.7% with the decline now the yearly lows.

Initial support rests at the March 2020 trendline (blue) backed by the yearly lows / 88.6% Fibonacci retracement of the 2017 advance at 1.2358/65- a break / close below this threshold would be needed to keep the immediate decline viable towards the 2018 low-day close at 1.2312 and the 2018 low at 1.2247.

Canadian Dollar Price Chart – USD/CAD 240min

Canadian Dollar Price Chart - USD/CAD 240min - Loonie Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Notes: A closer look at Loonie price action shows USD/CAD breaking below confluence support into the weekly open at 1.2473-85- a region defined by the 61.8% retracement of the March rally, the objective year-to-date low-day close, and the 100% extension of the late-March decline. This zone also defines this week’s opening-range highs and as such, will serve as our near-term bearish invalidation level- a breach / close above this resistance threshold would threaten a larger reversal / recovery towards the 1.26-handle once again.

Bottom line: USD/CAD has broken below confluence support / the monthly opening-range lows and keeps the focus lower heading into he close of the month. That said, the decline has already extended more than 2% off the monthly highs in just four-days with the price already approaching initial support objectives. From a trading standpoint, look to reduce short-exposure / lower protective stops on a stretch towards the yearly lows – recoveries should be limited to 1.2485 IF price is indeed heading lower with a close below 1.2358 needed to keep the immediate short-bias viable. Review my latest Canadian Dollar Weekly Price Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term USD/CAD technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Canadian Dollar Trader Sentiment – USD/CAD Price Chart

Canadian Dollar Trader Sentiment - USD/CAD Price Chart - Loonie Retail Positioning - Technical Outlook
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long USD/CAD - the ratio stands at +3.37 (77.14% of traders are long) – typically bearish reading
  • Long positions are21.49% higher than yesterday and 32.24% higher from last week
  • Short positions are 16.89% lower than yesterday and 28.07% lower from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CAD-bearish contrarian trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.
---

Key US / Canada Data Releases

Key US / Canada Data Releases - USD/CAD Economic Calendar - Loonie Weekly Event Risk

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Technical Setups

- Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

