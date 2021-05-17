Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Seven-Week Plunge Searches Support

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels for US Dollar, AUD/USD, Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin
2021-05-17 15:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD May Struggle if Dovish ECB Talks Numb Data Reactions
2021-05-16 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels for US Dollar, AUD/USD, Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin
2021-05-17 15:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Struggle as Viral Resurgence Clouds Asia's Demand Outlook
2021-05-17 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Bitcoin, US Dollar, Still Dovish Fed, FOMC Minutes
2021-05-17 14:00:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-05-17 09:55:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Breaks Bull Flag - Can Buyers Maintain?
2021-05-17 16:20:00
Technical Levels for US Dollar, AUD/USD, Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin
2021-05-17 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels for US Dollar, AUD/USD, Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin
2021-05-17 15:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Outlook - GBP/USD Braced as UK Re-Opening Continues
2021-05-17 09:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Mirrors Decline in US Treasury Yields Ahead of FOMC Minutes
2021-05-17 15:00:00
Technical Levels for US Dollar, AUD/USD, Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin
2021-05-17 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 2.72% Gold: 1.24% Oil - US Crude: 0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/LEuM2UyMpc
  • Canadian #Dollar Forecast: $USDCAD Seven-Week Plunge Searches Support - https://t.co/XW5aHqivhu https://t.co/rrZtho7V70
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 88.08%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 74.85%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/RpXt0c3dDQ
  • US Dollar Index (DXY) steadily trending lower towards yearly low. Feb low up first at 89.68, then 89.20 to follow. Get your $USD market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here:https://t.co/4OvnYANsPE https://t.co/zOWYFvVIdf
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.09% France 40: -0.07% Germany 30: -0.08% Wall Street: -0.41% US 500: -0.61% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/ZUO0U8wkJ9
  • Gold prices have jumped to a fresh three-month-high to start this week. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @JStanleyFX here:https://t.co/fTYcHtD8MX https://t.co/xVQBYr4vCJ
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 88.67%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 75.01%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/SF4w4toKO5
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 2.67% Oil - US Crude: 1.41% Gold: 1.23% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/ngyNW7Dyfh
  • Gold Price Forecast: Gold Breaks Bull Flag - Can Buyers Maintain? https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2021/05/17/Gold-Price-Forecast-Gold-Breaks-Bull-Flag-Can-Buyers-Maintain.html $Gold https://t.co/7Bbm0rDS0G
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.23% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.17% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.16% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.10% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.22% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.54% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/BGgx9WQxZa
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Seven-Week Plunge Searches Support

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Seven-Week Plunge Searches Support

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Canadian Dollar Technical Price Outlook: USD/CAD Weekly Trade Levels

  • Canadian Dollar updated technical trade levels - Weekly Chart
  • USD/CAD six-week breakdown plummets into technical support hurdle – Canada Inflation on tap
  • Support objectives at 1.2048, 1.1919- Resistance 1.2247, bearish invalidation 1.2358
Advertisement

The Canadian Dollar has plummeted more than 5% against the US Dollar year-to-date with USD/CAD attempting to mark a seventh consecutive weekly decline into fresh multi-year lows. While the broader risk remains tilted to the downside, the immediate sell-off may be vulnerable as price probes near-term technical confluence. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the USD/CAD weekly technical price chart. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Loonie technical setup and more.

Canadian Dollar Price Chart – USD/CAD Weekly

Canadian Dollar Price Chart - USD/CAD Weekly - Loonie Technical Forecast - Trade Outlook

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; USD/CAD on Tradingview

Notes: In my last Canadian Dollar Weekly Price Outlook we noted that the USD/CAD breakdown marking its fifth consecutive weekly decline with sell-off, “targeting 1.2048 and the May 2015 low at 1.1919.” USD/CAD registered a low at 1.2045 last week before rebounding with the immediate focus still on key support here at the 50% retracement of the 2011 rally / 2017 swing low at 1.2048/61- looking for possible inflection here.

A break / close below keeps the focus on the May 2015 low at 1.1919 and the 1.618% Fibonacci extension of the yearly decline at 1.1819 – both areas of interest for possible exhaustion IF reached. Initial weekly resistance stands back at former trendline support (currently ~1.22) backed by the 2018 swing low at 1.2247- rallies should be capped by this threshold IF prices are indeed heading lower. Broader bearish invalidation now lowered to 1.2358.

Bottom line: The USD/CAD breakdown has stalled into lateral technical support at 1.2048/61 and the focus is on a reaction off this mark. From a trading standpoint, a good zone to reduce short-exposure / lower protective stops – be on the lookout for exhaustion head of the channel line on recoveries with a break / close lower risking another acerated decline towards subsequent objectives near the 1.19-handle. Keep in mind we get the release of key Canada inflation data on Wednesday – stay nimble here. Review my latest Canadian Dollar Price Outlookfor a closer look at the near-term USD/CAD technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Canadian Dollar Trader Sentiment – USD/CAD Price Chart

Canadian Dollar Trader Sentiment - USD/CAD Price Chart - Retail Positioning - Technical Forecast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long USD/CAD - the ratio stands at +4.02 (80.07% of traders are long) – typically bearish reading
  • Long positions are8.23% higher than yesterday and 10.20% higher from last week
  • Short positions are 22.18% higher than yesterday and 6.77% higher from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to fall. Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday but more net-long from last week. The combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a further mixed USD/CAD trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.

---

US / Canada Economic Calendar

US / Canada Economic Calendar - USD/CAD Key Data Releases - Loonie Event Risk

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD Technical Analysis: DXY Poised to Hit Yearly Low or Worse
USD Technical Analysis: DXY Poised to Hit Yearly Low or Worse
2021-05-17 12:30:00
Gold & Silver Price Analysis: XAU In a Fight at Significant Resistance
Gold & Silver Price Analysis: XAU In a Fight at Significant Resistance
2021-05-14 12:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Progressing Towards Multi-Month Resistance - Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: Progressing Towards Multi-Month Resistance - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-05-13 19:00:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: Aussie Bulls Halted– Range Break Imminent
Australian Dollar Forecast: Aussie Bulls Halted– Range Break Imminent
2021-05-13 17:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Mixed