Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Peers Over Precipice- Loonie Levels

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Morning Market Minutes: Bitcoin and the Knicks; Fed's RRP; US NFP Next Week
2021-05-27 15:30:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Uptrend at Risk? Momentum is Struggling
2021-05-27 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Drop on APAC Viral Resurgence, Iranian Supply Worries
2021-05-27 06:00:00
Oil Price Forecast: Double Top Formation Intact Ahead of OPEC Meeting
2021-05-26 19:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Morning Market Minutes: Bitcoin and the Knicks; Fed's RRP; US NFP Next Week
2021-05-27 15:30:00
Nasdaq Gains, Russell Outperforms as AMC & GME Go Parabolic
2021-05-26 22:15:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC), Gold, Gamestop (GME) & AMC – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-05-27 14:00:00
Gold Prices Pull Back From $1,900 as Stimulus Tapering Fears Gear Up
2021-05-27 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Challenging Support
2021-05-27 08:00:00
Mid-Week Market Update: Technical Outlook for Dollar, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-05-26 18:03:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Morning Market Minutes: Bitcoin and the Knicks; Fed's RRP; US NFP Next Week
2021-05-27 15:30:00
US Dollar May Rise as Inflation Fears, Fed Outlook Hoard the Spotlight
2021-05-27 07:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.32% FTSE 100: 0.21% US 500: 0.15% France 40: 0.12% Germany 30: 0.04% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/VnEpXowM5e
  • A “PIP” – which stands for Point in Percentage - is the unit of measure used by forex traders to define the smallest change in value between two currencies. Learn how to understand pips in forex here: https://t.co/AfAhmIoVZv https://t.co/lwPMNGeGiy
  • The British Pound is finishing one of the worst times of the year per seasonality studies, and given that context, the month of May has been quite good. Get your $GBP market update from @CVecchioFX here:https://t.co/6QLCM0i7Gm https://t.co/QoEPjWgpc8
  • Canadian #Dollar Outlook: $USDCAD Peers Over Precipice- #Loonie Levels - https://t.co/lpIeNsXerP
  • Discover the key technical levels for JPY in Q2 with our analysts’ forecast. Download now. https://t.co/VmnbhWmDgI https://t.co/5H95K6TsvC
  • The meme stock charge is losing girth as GME breaks from the climb. $AMC, though, seems to be drawing the speculative focus with another 17% advance to hit fresh record highs https://t.co/VKLGerHSfb
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in USD/CAD are long at 78.93%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 76.32%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/rXQfwsSsKi
  • Chunky move going on in USD/JPY here and other Yen-crosses. A few drivers weighing negatively on $JPY could include Japan losing 29 listings of the MSCI Global Standard Index, rising sovereign bond yields, and month-end flows. https://t.co/TDq5757cbt
  • Risk trends little moved and Dollar is tooling around the pool, yet $USDJPY has managed to break its month-long range. It is the very rare occasion that the Yen itself is actually moving the crosses https://t.co/VEMgohK0No
  • Treasury Secretary Yellen: - Debt to GDP ratio to surpass 100% - US interest burden to be manageable - Critically important to have responsible fiscal policy - Core responsibility for inflation control is with the Fed - Most market participants expect rates to eventually rise
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Peers Over Precipice- Loonie Levels

Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Peers Over Precipice- Loonie Levels

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Canadian Dollar Technical Price Outlook: Near-term Trade Levels

  • Canadian Dollar updated technical trade levels – Daily & Intraday Charts
  • USD/CAD bears stall at major support hurdle- Loonie in consolidation
  • Key near-term support into 1.2048 – resistance / near-term bearish invalidation 1.2247
Advertisement

The Canadian Dollar is virtually unchanged against the US Dollar this week with USD/CAD consolidating at key technical support. While the broader outlook remains tilted to the downside, the immediate decline may yet be vulnerable here and we‘re on breakout watch heading into the close of the week / month. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the USD/CAD price charts. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Loonie technical setup and more.

Canadian Dollar Price Chart – USD/CAD Daily

Canadian Dollar Price Chart - USD/CAD Daily - Loonie Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; USD/CAD on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: In my last Canadian Dollar Price Outlook we warned that the USD/CAD bears may be vulnerable as the sell-off was approaching support while noting that, “rallies should be capped by 1.2156 IF price is indeed heading lower with a downside break risking a drop towards 1.1920.” The support zone in focus was 1.2048/61- a region defined by the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the 2011 rally and the 2017 swing low. Loonie has continued to press this zone all week with a consolidation range taking shape just above. Daily resistance stands at the 1.22-handle with a breach / close above the 2018 low at 1.2247 needed to suggest a larger reversal is underway.

Canadian Dollar Price Chart – USD/CAD 120min

Canadian Dollar Price Chart - USD/CAD 120min - Loonie Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Notes: A closer look at Loonie price action shows USD/CAD continuing to contract just above confluence support – look to the breakout for guidance. Initial resistance at 1.2145 backed by 1.2203 and bearish invalidation at 1.2247/57. A break below this formation would likely risk another bout of accelerated losses for the greenback with such a scenario exposing the May 2015 low at 1.1920 and the lower parallel near the 1.18-handle.

Bottom line:USD/CAD is in consolidation just above confluence support. From at trading standpoint, look to reduce short-exposure / lower protective stops on another test of key support at 1.2048/61- the focus remains on a breakout for guidance with the broader decline at risk awhile above these lows. Use caution heading into the close of the week / month with the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) on tap tomorrow. Review my latest Canadian Dollar Weekly Price Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term USD/CAD technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Canadian Dollar Trader Sentiment – USD/CAD Price Chart

Canadian Dollar Trader Sentiment - USD/CAD Price Chart - Loonie Retail Positioning - Techncial Forecast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long USD/CAD - the ratio stands at +2.79 (73.59% of traders are long) – typically bearish reading
  • Long positions are6.35% lower than yesterday and 2.21% higher from last week
  • Short positions are 26.84% higher than yesterday and 35.39% higher from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to fall. Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current USD/CAD price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

---

Key US / Canada Data Releases

Key US / Canada Data Releases - USD/CAD Economic Calendar - Loonie Weekly Event Risk

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Technical Setups

- Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Uptrend at Risk? Momentum is Struggling
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Uptrend at Risk? Momentum is Struggling
2021-05-27 05:00:00
British Pound Forecast: Sterling Crosses Prove Tired - Setups for EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, GBP/USD
British Pound Forecast: Sterling Crosses Prove Tired - Setups for EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, GBP/USD
2021-05-26 17:10:00
Silver Price Forecast: Rising Towards Ascending Triangle Resistance - Levels for XAG/USD
Silver Price Forecast: Rising Towards Ascending Triangle Resistance - Levels for XAG/USD
2021-05-26 15:30:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Can't Quite Achieve Exit Velocity; Triangle Breakout Soon?
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Can't Quite Achieve Exit Velocity; Triangle Breakout Soon?
2021-05-25 18:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bearish