Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Peers Over Precipice- Loonie Levels

Canadian Dollar Technical Price Outlook: Near-term Trade Levels

Canadian Dollar updated technical trade levels – Daily & Intraday Charts

USD/CAD bears stall at major support hurdle- Loonie in consolidation

Key near-term support into 1.2048 – resistance / near-term bearish invalidation 1.2247

The Canadian Dollar is virtually unchanged against the US Dollar this week with USD/CAD consolidating at key technical support. While the broader outlook remains tilted to the downside, the immediate decline may yet be vulnerable here and we‘re on breakout watch heading into the close of the week / month. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the USD/CAD price charts. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Loonie technical setup and more.

Canadian Dollar Price Chart – USD/CAD Daily

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; USD/CAD on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: In my last Canadian Dollar Price Outlook we warned that the USD/CAD bears may be vulnerable as the sell-off was approaching support while noting that, “rallies should be capped by 1.2156 IF price is indeed heading lower with a downside break risking a drop towards 1.1920.” The support zone in focus was 1.2048/61- a region defined by the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the 2011 rally and the 2017 swing low. Loonie has continued to press this zone all week with a consolidation range taking shape just above. Daily resistance stands at the 1.22-handle with a breach / close above the 2018 low at 1.2247 needed to suggest a larger reversal is underway.

Canadian Dollar Price Chart – USD/CAD 120min

Notes: A closer look at Loonie price action shows USD/CAD continuing to contract just above confluence support – look to the breakout for guidance. Initial resistance at 1.2145 backed by 1.2203 and bearish invalidation at 1.2247/57. A break below this formation would likely risk another bout of accelerated losses for the greenback with such a scenario exposing the May 2015 low at 1.1920 and the lower parallel near the 1.18-handle.

Bottom line:USD/CAD is in consolidation just above confluence support. From at trading standpoint, look to reduce short-exposure / lower protective stops on another test of key support at 1.2048/61- the focus remains on a breakout for guidance with the broader decline at risk awhile above these lows. Use caution heading into the close of the week / month with the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) on tap tomorrow. Review my latest Canadian Dollar Weekly Price Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term USD/CAD technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Canadian Dollar Trader Sentiment – USD/CAD Price Chart

A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long USD/CAD - the ratio stands at +2.79 (73.59% of traders are long) – typically bearish reading

Long positions are 6.35% lower than yesterday and 2.21% higher from last week

Short positions are 26.84% higher than yesterday and 35.39% higher from last week

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to fall. Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current USD/CAD price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

Key US / Canada Data Releases

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

