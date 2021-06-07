Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Loonie, Gold & Bitcoin

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities

US Dollar Flirts with Critical Support - Gold Recovery Vulnerable into Monthly Open Resistance

The US Dollar takes center stage this week as we head into critical inflation data with the DXY continuing to hold just above objective yearly-open support at 89.93. Friday’s reversal challenges the recent USD strength and the immediate focus is on possible downside exhaustion ahead of the monthly opening-range lows / February low at 89.38. Similar setups are in play across the US Dollar Majors this week and we’ll be closely eyeing key central bank interest rate decisions from the BoC and the ECB as USD/CAD and EUR/USD continue to contract into critical technical levels. In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the key technical trade levels for US Treasuries Yields (US10Y), US Dollar Index, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD, Gold, USD/JPY, Bitcoin (BTC/USD),AUD/USD and USD/CHF.

