EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Loonie, Gold & Bitcoin
2021-06-07 17:30:00
US Dollar Sentiment Weakens, EUR Longs Pick Up, CAD Consolidates - COT Report
2021-06-07 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short



Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Eye Resistance at $70 as Selling Pressure Builds
2021-06-07 06:00:00
Crude Oil, Bitcoin (BTC) & AMC Rollercoaster – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-06-04 14:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short



Data provided by
News
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-06-07 07:00:00
Dow Jones, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: NFP Miss Buoys Stocks and Bullion
2021-06-07 01:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short



Data provided by
News
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Loonie, Gold & Bitcoin
2021-06-07 17:30:00
Gold Prices Retreat as Janet Yellen Backs Biden Stimulus, Higher Interest Rates
2021-06-07 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short



Data provided by
News
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Loonie, Gold & Bitcoin
2021-06-07 17:30:00
US Dollar Sentiment Weakens, EUR Longs Pick Up, CAD Consolidates - COT Report
2021-06-07 17:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short



Data provided by
News
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Rally Fizzling, Bears Retaking Control
2021-06-06 14:00:00
Live Data Coverage: May US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-06-04 11:45:00
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: -0.06% Germany 30: -0.07% France 40: -0.07% US 500: -0.31% Wall Street: -0.50% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/Ki99KFMX8x
  • Technical Levels: US #Dollar, #Euro, #Sterling, #Loonie, #Gold & #Bitcoin (Webinar Archive) - https://t.co/mgzPQzPkxJ
  • Fed reverse repo facility usage climbs to record $486 billion - BBG
  • NZD/USD appears to have reversed course ahead of the May low (0.7115) as it extends the advance following the US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report. Get your $NZDUSD market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/R0cyzcz3wZ https://t.co/0zrmwt9pBY
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in EUR/CHF are long at 77.48%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 76.02%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/LsDwXENVGO
  • Ontario Premier Ford: Ontario to loosen COVID restrictions starting June 11, 3 days ahead of schedule $CAD $USDCAD
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.41% Gold: 0.19% Oil - US Crude: -0.23% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/ElideoblgB
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.43% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.26% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.24% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.23% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.15% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.15% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/FRnMUeHdPp
  • Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD Ahead of BoC - Loonie Levels https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2021/06/07/Canadian-Dollar-Price-Forecast-USDCAD-USD-CAD-Ahead-of-BoC-Loonie-Levels.html https://t.co/tUQw8o0E3K
  • 🇷🇺 Inflation Rate YoY (MAY) Actual: 6% Expected: 5.8% Previous: 5.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-07
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Loonie, Gold & Bitcoin



Michael Boutros, Strategist

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities

US Dollar Flirts with Critical Support - Gold Recovery Vulnerable into Monthly Open Resistance

The US Dollar takes center stage this week as we head into critical inflation data with the DXY continuing to hold just above objective yearly-open support at 89.93. Friday’s reversal challenges the recent USD strength and the immediate focus is on possible downside exhaustion ahead of the monthly opening-range lows / February low at 89.38. Similar setups are in play across the US Dollar Majors this week and we’ll be closely eyeing key central bank interest rate decisions from the BoC and the ECB as USD/CAD and EUR/USD continue to contract into critical technical levels. In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the key technical trade levels for US Treasuries Yields (US10Y), US Dollar Index, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD, Gold, USD/JPY, Bitcoin (BTC/USD),AUD/USD and USD/CHF.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Key Event Risk This Week

Key Event Risk This Week - Economic Calendar - Data Releases

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

---Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Live Data Coverage: May US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA

2021-06-04 11:45:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY

2021-06-02 16:00:00
Mid-Week Market Update: Technical Outlook for Dollar, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin

2021-05-26 18:03:00
Technical Levels for US Dollar, USD/CAD, Gold, Bitcoin, Oil & SPX500

2021-05-24 16:00:00
