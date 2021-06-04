Gold Price Forecast: Gold Snaps Four-Week Rally- XAU/USD Levels

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2021-06-04 17:13:00
Live Data Coverage: May US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-06-04 11:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil, Bitcoin (BTC) & AMC Rollercoaster – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-06-04 14:30:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since May 24, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 6,606.90.
2021-06-04 04:23:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: May US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-06-04 11:45:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-06-04 02:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Snaps Four-Week Rally- XAU/USD Levels
2021-06-04 20:00:00
Live Data Coverage: May US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-06-04 11:45:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2021-06-04 17:13:00
Live Data Coverage: May US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-06-04 11:45:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: May US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-06-04 11:45:00
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-06-03 19:40:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • USD/CAD has been stuck for weeks sitting on the 2017 low. May squeeze higher, but could be a difficult trade from the long-side. Get your $USDCAD market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here:https://t.co/gdksYVu7uD https://t.co/tWv9UBG9gT
  • SEC Chair Gensler removes Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) Chairman William Duhnke https://t.co/0Omp63xPwM
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 1.08% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.92% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.70% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.37% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.32% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.22% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/SnJyrOQTvo
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.31% Gold: 1.09% Oil - US Crude: -0.29% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/t19EIOKDaO
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in USD/CHF are long at 77.90%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 77.77%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/RiE2yC7NkR
  • Time to play one of my favorite technical analysis games: Is That a Head & Shoulders Pattern? $GBPUSD's struggle at 1.4250 - double top with Feb swing high, near 2018 highs and just below midpoint of 2014-present range - is turning ominous congestion: https://t.co/qRbtvLyNE0
  • https://t.co/4r9QStJoFa
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.15% FTSE 100: 0.12% Germany 30: 0.04% Wall Street: -0.01% US 500: -0.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/ynHytn3anD
  • President Biden, GOP Senator Capito agree to meet again on Monday to discuss infrastructure - BBG $USD $DXY
  • USD/MXN saw a big rise on Thursday as the ADP jobs figures beat expectations, jolting the US Dollar out of a tight three-week range. Get your $USDMXN market update from @HathornSabin here:https://t.co/Ob9gXpzKUc https://t.co/RVtFUUCYDy
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Snaps Four-Week Rally- XAU/USD Levels

Gold Price Forecast: Gold Snaps Four-Week Rally- XAU/USD Levels

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Gold Technical Price Outlook: XAU/USD Weekly Trade Levels

Advertisement

Gold prices snapped a four-week wining steak into the open of June trade with XAU/USD off more than 0.8% after reversing off a key technical confluence zone. While the broader outlook remains tilted to the topside, the advance may yet be vulnerable near-term while below this key threshold. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the gold weekly charts on the heels of today’s US Non-Farm Payroll (NFP) release. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this gold technical setup and more.

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Weekly

Gold Price Forecast: Gold Snaps Four-Week Rally- XAU/USD Levels

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; Gold on Tradingview

Notes: In last month’s Gold Weekly PriceOutlook we noted that the XAU/USD rally, “remains constructive while above 1840 – look to reduce long-exposure / raise protective stops on a test of confluent technical resistance at 1909/23.” Price registered a high this week at 1916 before reversing lower – was that the extent of the pullback?

Initial weekly support rests with the 52-week moving average / the yearly high-week reversal close at 1846/49 with broader bullish invalidation now raised to the 2012 high at 1795- an area of interest for possible downside exhaustion IF reached. Ultimately a topside breach / close above the 2011 high-close / 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at 1923 is needed to mark resumption of the broader uptrend with such a scenario exposing subsequent resistance objectives at the 2021 yearly high at 1959 and the 2020 high-week close at 2034.

Bottom line: A multi-month rally of more than 13% takes Gold prices into a critical resistance confluence and leaves the bulls vulnerable while below 1923. From a trading standpoint, a good zone to reduce long-exposure / raise protective stops- look for downside exhaustion ahead of 1795 IF price is indeed heading higher with a breach exposing the yearly highs. Review my latest Gold Price Outlook for a closer look at the near-term XAU/USD technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Gold Trader Sentiment – XAU/USD Price Chart

Gold Price Forecast: Gold Snaps Four-Week Rally- XAU/USD Levels
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long Gold- the ratio stands at +4.00 (80.01% of traders are long) – typically bearishreading
  • Long positions are0.13% higher than yesterday and 4.21% higher from last week
  • Short positions are22.69% lower than yesterday and 24.36% lower from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a stronger Gold-bearish contrarian trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.

---

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

- Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, & NZD
Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, & NZD
2021-06-03 14:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, & NZD
Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, & NZD
2021-06-01 17:45:00
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Plunge Pauses- USD Bears Test Yearly Support
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Plunge Pauses- USD Bears Test Yearly Support
2021-05-31 19:00:00
Weekly Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: Narrative Shifting, Bears Gaining Control
Weekly Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: Narrative Shifting, Bears Gaining Control
2021-05-31 18:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed