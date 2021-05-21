News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Outlook: 50-Day SMA Establishes Positive Slope Despite Dovish ECB
2021-05-21 15:00:00
Euro Latest: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Price Action Set-Up, EU PMIs Mixed
2021-05-21 09:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Keep Falling as PMI Data Shows Inflation Swell
2021-05-21 07:02:00
Crude Oil Price Drop May Continue on Inflation Impact Fears
2021-05-20 07:05:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stock Market Forecast: Nasdaq Slides on Strong US PMI Survey
2021-05-21 16:30:00
Dow Jones Price Forecast: Broader Uptrend Remains Intact Despite Volatility
2021-05-20 18:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Soars Towards Resistance at Multi-month High
2021-05-21 20:00:00
Gold Price Technical Outlook - Looking at a Topside Break of the Bullish Channel
2021-05-21 11:20:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Eyes 2021 High Ahead of Bank of England (BoE) Testimony
2021-05-21 16:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Outlook - Strong UK Sales Data Further Underpins GBP/USD
2021-05-21 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar and Yen May Rise as Meme Stocks, Coins Warn of Market Excess
2021-05-21 06:00:00
Dollar Volatility Moves Onto Friday Growth Data After Yields, Risk-Led Stumble
2021-05-21 03:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.04% FTSE 100: 0.03% Germany 30: -0.01% Wall Street: -0.02% US 500: -0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/VCpvpvc7Xa
  • Bitcoin extends its decline, now trading below $36,000 #BTC #Bitcoin $BTCUSD https://t.co/KisnfQRUNM
  • President Biden Infrastructure Proposals: - Proposes excluding supply chain from infrastructure plan - Proposes revising investment in broadband to $65 B - Proposes lowering funding for roads and bridges to $120 B
  • The counterproposal is rumored to have a $1.7-trillion price tag, which compares to the original $2.3-trillion package $SPX $NDX $DJI https://t.co/qhCeUXRUlE
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.16% Gold: 0.11% Silver: -0.71% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/AjvNQSTDhK
  • White House says it put forward to Republicans reasonable counteroffer on infrastructure - BBG
  • Elon Musk flexes his crypto muscle as Twitter influence surges. Get your #fintwit trends from @WVenketas here:https://t.co/uO8GanypNn https://t.co/NyUBznaxNF
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 91.20%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 75.36%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/f8qx0aT6Ju
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.42% US 500: 0.11% Germany 30: 0.04% France 40: 0.04% FTSE 100: -0.00% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/lMcAKkroHq
  • Head and shoulder pattern with $AUDUSD. Check out a quick take on this currency pair with @DailyFX Chief Strategist @JohnKicklighter https://t.co/J1sYssvTE1
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Soars Towards Resistance at Multi-month High

Gold Price Forecast: Gold Soars Towards Resistance at Multi-month High

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Gold Technical Price Outlook: XAU/USD Weekly Trade Levels

Advertisement

Gold prices rallied for a third consecutive week with XAU/USD up more than 1.5% after breaking to fresh multi-month highs. Gold has now rallied more than 12.6% off the March / yearly low and while the broader focus remains weighted to the topside, the rally may be maturing here as we head into the close of month. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the gold weekly charts. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this gold technical setup and more.

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Weekly

Gold Price Forecast: Gold Soars Towards Resistance at Multi-month High

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; Gold on Tradingview

Notes: In last week’s Gold Weekly PriceOutlook we noted that XAU/USD was within striking distance of the 2021 high-week reversal-close at 1849 with a topside breach, “needed to mark resumption with such a scenario exposing subsequent objectives into the yearly open at 1898 and key resistance at the 2011 high-close / 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at 1909/23.” The rally persisted into the weekly open with gold registered a high at 1890 before pulling back on Friday. Although the trade remains constructive, the immediate advance may be vulnerable in the days ahead.

Key topside resistance remains unchanged 1909/23- look for a larger reaction there IF reached with a breach / close above needed to keep the long-bias viable towards the objective yearly high at 1959. Initial weekly support rests at 1849 backed by the 52-week moving average at ~1840 and the 2012 high at 1795- both areas of interest for possible downside exhaustion IF reached. Broader bullish invalidation now raise d to the monthly open / low at 1764.

Bottom line: The gold rally has covered 75% of the yearly range in just seven weeks and while the broader focus remains higher, near-term momentum may be waning on this advance. From a trading standpoint, the trade remains constructive while above 1840 – look to reduce long-exposure / raise protective stops on a test of confluent technical resistance at 1909/23. Losses should be limited to the 25% parallel IF price is indeed heading higher with a breach / close above resistance needed to fuel the next leg higher in XAU/USD. Review my latest Gold Price Outlook for a closer look at the near-term XAU/USD technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Gold Trader Sentiment – XAU/USD Price Chart

Gold Price Forecast: Gold Soars Towards Resistance at Multi-month High
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long Gold- the ratio stands at +3.07 (75.43% of traders are long) – typically bearishreading
  • Long positions are2.63% higher than yesterday and 0.60% lower from last week
  • Short positions are0.90% higher than yesterday and 20.15% higher from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Traders are more net-long than yesterday but less net-long from last week. The combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a further mixed Gold trading bias. sentiment standpoint.

---

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

- Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Copper Price Forecast: Pullback from All-Time High Could Extend
Copper Price Forecast: Pullback from All-Time High Could Extend
2021-05-21 00:30:00
Weekly British Pound Technical Forecast: Bullish Technicals Overcoming Bearish Seasonality
Weekly British Pound Technical Forecast: Bullish Technicals Overcoming Bearish Seasonality
2021-05-16 18:00:00
Australian Dollar Technical Analysis: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, AUD/CAD
Australian Dollar Technical Analysis: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, AUD/CAD
2021-05-16 06:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bulls Fire- XAU/USD Major Breakout Awaits?
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bulls Fire- XAU/USD Major Breakout Awaits?
2021-05-16 00:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed