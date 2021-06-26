Sterling Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Recovery at Risk - Pound Levels

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Outlook: Euro Pop Setting Up for a Drop- EUR/USD Levels
2021-06-24 17:00:00
EUR/USD Finding Short-Term Resistance Tough to Break, US Data to Drive the Next Move
2021-06-24 11:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook: OPEC+ Meeting, Iran Talks In Focus
2021-06-26 16:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC), Fed Speak & S&P 500 (SPX) – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-06-25 14:53:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Rebound May Lift Sentiment for Nikkei 225 and ASX 200
2021-06-25 01:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Outpaces Dow Jones as Reflation Trade is Put on Pause
2021-06-24 20:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD Performance Contingent on NFP Data
2021-06-26 19:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Builds into Range After Fed-Fueled Fire Sale
2021-06-25 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Recovery at Risk - Pound Levels
2021-06-26 22:00:00
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Awaiting US NFP to Dictate GBP/USD Outlook
2021-06-25 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Looks for End-of-Week Volatility From Fed's Favorite Inflation Reading
2021-06-25 02:51:00
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-06-24 02:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Trading bias allows traders to make informative decisions when dealing in the market. This relates to both novice and experienced traders alike. Start learning how you may be able to make more informed decisions here: https://t.co/rz7fqhRoMG https://t.co/EnX1y7VeLm
  • Greed is a natural human emotion that affects individuals to varying degrees. Unfortunately, when viewed in the context of trading, greed has proven to be a hindrance more often than it has assisted traders. Learn how to control greed in trading here: https://t.co/kODPAfJE79 https://t.co/JmWGuAl1BT
  • Forex liquidity makes it easy for traders to sell and buy currencies without delay, and also creates tight spreads for favorable quotes. Low costs and large scope to various markets make it the most frequently traded market in the world. Learn more here: https://t.co/arxYmtQeUn https://t.co/x18nCKsoSH
  • Forex quotes reflect the price of different currencies at any point in time. Since a trader’s profit or loss is determined by movements in price, it is essential to develop a sound understanding of how to read currency pairs. Learn how to read quotes here: https://t.co/CNtqrKWDBY https://t.co/FdqXtDxxPo
  • The Australian Dollar recovered with the S&P 500 and Shanghai Composite. Was it another overreaction to the Fed? $AUDUSD turns to RBA Governor Philip Lowe, Fedspeak and US NFPs next. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/uYxaupQHYh https://t.co/6vziQrIDau
  • A currency carry trade involves borrowing a low-yielding currency in order to buy a higher yielding currency in an attempt to profit from the interest rate differential. Find out if the carry trade suits your trading style here: https://t.co/7t4BzmLg8w https://t.co/c9PuxTPwJW
  • Crude Oil Price Outlook: OPEC+ Meeting, Iran Talks in Focus -via @DailyFX Link to Analysis: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/forecast/weekly/title/2021/06/26/crude-oil-price-outlook-opec-meeting-iran-talks-in-focus.html #OOTT #WTI $USO https://t.co/wu2WuPo73A
  • A rather clean and consistent range appeared in Gold prices this week after the massive sell-off that showed up in the first few weeks of June. Get your market update from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/2bJ5kw9x7Z https://t.co/K1QxdRArg6
  • Get your snapshot update of the of top level exchanges and key index performance from around the globe here: https://t.co/d8Re5anlG5 https://t.co/6XQPl0Ryw8
  • Currency exchange rates are impacted by several factors. Are different world leaders a contributing factor? Find out here: https://t.co/4jsORznRTE https://t.co/zLPJqreWR1
Sterling Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Recovery at Risk - Pound Levels

Sterling Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Recovery at Risk - Pound Levels

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Sterling Technical Price Outlook: GBP/USD Weekly Trade Levels

  • Sterling technical trade level update – Weekly Chart
  • GBP/USD recovery vulnerable while below yearly high-week close
  • Resistance at 1.4024, bearish invalidation 1.4155 - Support 1.3794, 1.3675 key
Advertisement

The British Pound snapped a three-week losing streak against the US Dollar with GBP/USD up 0.87% in early US trade on Friday. Despite the recovery, Sterling remains vulnerable after turning from technical resistance and the battle lines are drawn heading into the close of the June trade. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the GBP/USD weekly technical chart. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Sterling technical setup and more.

Sterling Price Chart - GBP/USD Weekly

Sterling Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Recovery at Risk - Pound Levels

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; GBP/USD on Tradingview

Notes:In last month’s Sterling Weekly Price Outlook we warned that the GBP/USD, “rally may be vulnerable here into resistance at the objective yearly highs – from a trading standpoint, a good zone to reduce long-exposure / raise protective stops.” The resistance zone in focus was 1.4236-1.4303- a region defined by the 2018 high close, the objective yearly / February highs and the 50% retracement of the 2014 decline. Cable registered a high at 1.4252 into the June open before marking an outside-day reversal with the subsequent decline plummeting more than 3.2% off the highs.

A proposed descending pitchfork formation extending off the yearly highs highlights near-term support at the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of the April rally at 1.3794 with key support at 1.3670/75 – a break / weekly close below this level would be needed to suggest a larger trend reversal is underway towards the 2017 high-week close at 1.3494. Initial resistance back at the 2018 high-week close / 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the February decline at 1.4000/24with a breach above the yearly high-week reversal close at 1.4155 needed to fuel another challenge at the yearly highs.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Bottom Line:The Sterling recovery remains vulnerable while within this formation. From at trading standpoint, look for possible topside exhaustion below 1.4155 with a break / close sub-1.3675 needed to fuel the next leg lower in price. Ultimately, a close above the 1.43-handle is needed to put the bulls back in control. I’ll publish an updated Sterling Price Outlook once we get further clarity on the near-term GBP/USD technical trade levels.

Sterling Trader Sentiment - GBP/USD Price Chart

Sterling Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Recovery at Risk - Pound Levels
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long GBP/USD - the ratio stands at +1.13 (52.95% of traders are long) – weak bearish reading
  • Long positions are6.73% higher than yesterday and 7.83% lower from last week
  • Short positions are9.84% higher than yesterday and 23.12% higher from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to fall. Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current GBP/USD price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

---

Key UK / US Economic Data Releases

Sterling Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Recovery at Risk - Pound Levels

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Nasdaq 100 Index Forecast:
Nasdaq 100 Index Forecast: "Shooting Star" Warns of Pullback But Uptrend Remains Intact
2021-06-26 10:00:00
USD/CAD Technical Forecast: Pullback in Danger of Becoming a Reversal
USD/CAD Technical Forecast: Pullback in Danger of Becoming a Reversal
2021-06-26 04:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Builds into Range After Fed-Fueled Fire Sale
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Builds into Range After Fed-Fueled Fire Sale
2021-06-25 20:00:00
Dow Jones, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Technical Forecasts for the Week Ahead
Dow Jones, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Technical Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-06-21 17:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Mixed