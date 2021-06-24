News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Outlook: Euro Pop Setting Up for a Drop- EUR/USD Levels
2021-06-24 17:00:00
EUR/USD Finding Short-Term Resistance Tough to Break, US Data to Drive the Next Move
2021-06-24 11:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Jun 15, 2021 12:00 GMT when Oil - US Crude traded near 7,250.20.
2021-06-24 15:23:00
Oil Price Outlook Hinges on OPEC JMMC Meeting
2021-06-24 14:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Leaps to All-Time High on Infrastructure Agreement
2021-06-24 17:35:00
Nasdaq 100 Outpaces Dow Jones as Reflation Trade is Put on Pause
2021-06-23 19:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Grasps at Fibo Support but Sellers Vigilant
2021-06-24 15:30:00
Gold, Crude Oil Price Forecast: Fed Narrative May be Challenged on US PCE, Durable Goods
2021-06-24 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Drops as BoE Disappoints Calls for Hawkish Surprise
2021-06-24 11:30:00
GBP/USD Price Outlook: Pound Sterling Eyes BoE Rate Decision
2021-06-23 22:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-06-24 02:00:00
Sentiment Data Send Bearish Signal on USD/JPY as Uptrend Persists | Webinar
2021-06-22 11:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • US President Biden: - There will be no rise in the gas tax - There are no fees for electric vehicles - This agreement is a significant step toward competing with China
  • US President Biden: - The infrastructure agreement will result in the creation of millions of jobs in the United States - Expenditures will bring long overdue investments
  • USD/MXN sharply lower following a surprise 25 bps rate hike from Banxico $USDMXN https://t.co/muUToFz4uk
  • A surprise 25bp rate hike from the Mexican Central Bank. Sharp $USDMXN drop https://t.co/kuqxcdpGmu
  • 🇲🇽 Interest Rate Decision Actual: 4.25% Expected: 4% Previous: 4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-24
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 1.01% US 500: 0.59% France 40: 0.10% Germany 30: 0.04% FTSE 100: 0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/MZpFleFSeB
  • Breakdown of bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure deal: - Includes $579 billion in new spending - $312 billion for transportation - $266 billion on water, broadband, environmental remediation, power
  • Euro Price Outlook: #Euro Pop Setting Up for a Drop- $EURUSD Levels - https://t.co/bTtTHvq6kT https://t.co/2rFkQQpOtm
  • Heads Up:🇲🇽 Interest Rate Decision due at 18:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 4% Previous: 4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-24
  • S&P 500 Leaps to All-Time High on Infrastructure Agreement -via @DailyFX Link to Analysis: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/06/24/sp500-leaps-to-all-time-high-on-infrastructure-agreement.html $SPX $SPY $ES_F #Trading
Euro Price Outlook: Euro Pop Setting Up for a Drop- EUR/USD Levels

Euro Price Outlook: Euro Pop Setting Up for a Drop- EUR/USD Levels

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Euro Technical Price Outlook: EUR/USD Near-term Trade Levels

  • Euro updated technical trade levels – Daily & Intraday Charts
  • EUR/USD plunge rebounds off near-term downtrend support– recovery vulnerable
  • Resistance 1.1966, 1.2007 - Support at 1.1855, 1.1824 critical
Advertisement

Euro rallied more 0.5% against the US Dollar since the start of the week EUR/USD rebounding just ahead of multi-month trend support. Our focus is on possible exhaustion on this recovery with near-term risk weighted to the downside while below the big figure. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the EUR/USD technical price charts heading into the close of the week. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Euro technical setup and more.

Euro Price Chart – EUR/USD Daily

Euro Price Chart - EUR/USD Daily - Euro vs US Dollar Trade Outlook - EURUSD Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; EUR/USD on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: In last month’s Euro Price Outlook we noted that, “The Euro rally has extended into yearly open resistance and the advance may be vulnerable near-term while below 1.2239/61.” EUR/USD registered a high at 1.2266 before turning lower in to the June open with price plummeting more than 3.3% off the monthly high. The decline turned just ahead of multi-month uptrend support this week with the rebound stalling yesterday near the August high at 1.1966. Is this just a relief rally or more of a reversal of trendline support?

A topside breach would risk a stretch towards the 2018 yearly open / 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the May decline at 1.2005/07 backed by the 100-day moving average at 1.2030 – both levels of interest for possible topside exhaustion IF reached. Support rests with the lower parallel (blue) with a break / close below 1.1824/35 needed to suggest a larger trend reversal may be underway.

Euro Price Chart – EUR/USD 120min

Euro Price Chart - EUR/USD 120min - Euro vs US Dollar Trade Outlook - EURUSD Technical Forecast

Notes: A closer look at Euro price action shows EUR/USD trading within a descending pitchfork formation extending off the May / June highs with this week’s rebound coming off downtrend support. The recovery may be trading within a near-term bearish flag formation – watch for the break. Initial support eyed at 1.1919 backed by the weekly open at 1.1854 and key support at 1.1824/35.

Bottom line: Euro has rebounded off near-term downtrend support and the focus is on this immediate recovery. From at trading standpoint, be on the lookout for possible topside exhaustion while below the 1.20-handle with a break / close below 1.1824 needed to suggest a larger sell-off is underway. Review my latest Euro Weekly Price Outlook for an in-depth look at the longer-term EUR/USD technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Euro Trader Sentiment – EUR/USD Price Chart

Euro Trader Sentiment - EUR/USD Price Chart - Euro Retail Positioning - Technical Outlook
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-longe EUR/USD - the ratio stands at -+1.29 (56.36% of traders are long) – weak bearish reading
  • Long positions are 3.16% lower than yesterday and 10.95% higher from last week
  • Short positions are8.05% higher than yesterday and 0.56% lower from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to fall. Trader are less net-long than yesterday but more net-long from last week. The combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a further mixed EUR/USD trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.

---

Key Euro / US Economic Data Releases

Key Euro / US Economic Data Releases - EURUSD Weekly Event Risk

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk

Active Technical Setups

- Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Retracement or Reversal?
USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Retracement or Reversal?
2021-06-24 12:30:00
Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis: Rebound Gathers Pace - Setups in CAD/JPY, USD/CAD
Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis: Rebound Gathers Pace - Setups in CAD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-06-23 18:45:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: Aussie Breaks 2021 Range- Rally at Risk
Australian Dollar Forecast: Aussie Breaks 2021 Range- Rally at Risk
2021-06-23 17:24:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Plunges into Critical Support- XAU/USD Levels
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Plunges into Critical Support- XAU/USD Levels
2021-06-23 14:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish