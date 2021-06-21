News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Loonie, Gold & Bitcoin
2021-06-21 17:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow, Pound-Dollar, BoE Rate Decision, Fed Risk, PMIs
2021-06-21 13:30:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Crude Oil Prices Rise as Iran Nuclear Talks Yield No Progress
2021-06-21 06:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Bullish Scenario Remains Intact amid Strengthening Demand
2021-06-19 15:00:00
Wall Street
News
Dow Jones, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Technical Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-06-21 17:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow, Pound-Dollar, BoE Rate Decision, Fed Risk, PMIs
2021-06-21 13:30:00
Gold
News
Gold Price Forecast: Searching for Support After Fed Meeting - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-06-21 18:18:00
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Loonie, Gold & Bitcoin
2021-06-21 17:00:00
GBP/USD
News
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Loonie, Gold & Bitcoin
2021-06-21 17:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow, Pound-Dollar, BoE Rate Decision, Fed Risk, PMIs
2021-06-21 13:30:00
USD/JPY
News
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Loonie, Gold & Bitcoin
2021-06-21 17:00:00
USD/JPY Reverses Ahead of 2021 High with US PCE Price Index on Tap
2021-06-21 14:00:00
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Loonie, Gold & Bitcoin

Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Loonie, Gold & Bitcoin

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities

US Dollar Soars Post-FOMC– Gold, Bitcoin Plunge into Critical Support– Oil Breakout Fizzles

The Fed fueled a massive USD breakout last week with DXY rallying more than 3% off the monthly lows. The advance puts the USD Majors at critical levels near trend extremes and we’re looking for guidance early in the week. From at trading standpoint, we are looking to asses US Dollar weakens on a pullback for possible re-entries. At the same time, both gold and Bitcoin have dropped into key support zones and we’re looking for a reaction here in the days ahead with immediate decline vulnerable here into the start of the week. In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the key technical trade levels for US Dollar Index,US Treasuries Yields (US10Y), VIX,EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, Gold, Copper, SPX, Crude Oil (WTI), Bitcoin (BTC/USD) & USD/JPY.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar - Key Data Releases this Week

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

---Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

